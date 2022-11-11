Why is fentanyl dangerous? Selma High School student dies as 3 others hospitalized after possible exposure to drug

On Tuesday, November 8, a high school student from Selma High School, Alabama, died after he was exposed to fentanyl. Three other students were also admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after they showed signs of severe illness. Authorities were immediately called to Selma High School when the pupils began showing signs of illness.

Meanwhile, a parent informed the WSFA media house how the student who passed away suddenly became unresponsive and was later given Narcan. He was rushed to Vaughan Regional Medical Center, where he was declared dead. Since the deceased is a juvenile, the name and other details of the sophomore student have not been revealed.

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing to determine what exactly happened at Selma High School.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson has indicated that the death of the 16-year-old Selma High School student was due to fentanyl. However, the exact cause of death will be determined by the toxicology report.

Fentanyl is a drug used to treat severe pain that can affect the brain and cause severe side effects that can even be fatal. Experts suggest that it only takes 2 mg of fentanyl to cause an overdose. Users are often given fentanyl without their knowledge, as a lot of drug dealers have reportedly started to sell fentanyl in the name of cocaine or heroin.

Experts suggest that one pill of fentanyl is enough to kill

It is a man-made opioid and is used as an anesthetic in many parts of the world. This drug is much more powerful than morphine or heroin. Fentanyl is known to produce feelings of euphoria similar to heroin.

Developed almost 60 years ago, fentanyl is considered to be a powerful painkiller. However, there have been major cases of exposure lately, especially in teens and school-going kids, and the need for children to know that it is a deadly drug has grown manifold. With more than 71,000 people dying of synthetic-opioid overdoses in 2021 in the USA alone. This suggests that fentanyl is one of the deadliest drugs ever to exist.

Monae Stevens @monaestevens_tv Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is at Selma High School 24 hours after a student was taken to the hospital where they later died. I’m speaking with parents and the superintendent this afternoon. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is at Selma High School 24 hours after a student was taken to the hospital where they later died. I’m speaking with parents and the superintendent this afternoon. https://t.co/oAxYtJyA4q

The reason why the drug is so dangerous is because of its dangerous potency. People who are often exposed to this drug might experience symptoms like reduced blood pressure, sedation, dizziness, and respiratory depression. Moreover, it can severely affect brain activity by causing drowsiness and unconsciousness.

"Nothing easy about losing a child": Mayor on the death of the Selma High School student

After the tragic death of the Selma High School student, the mayor has confirmed that the other three children who were admitted to the emergency ward are now doing better and will be discharged from the hospital soon. The mayor, James Perkins Jr., also said:

“There is nothing easy about losing a child and the agony of sitting in an ER waiting to find out whether your child will be okay is a pain no parent should endure. To the family, schoolmates, and friends of the deceased, know that your mayor has a heavy heart and grieves with you. I considered him a son.”

Eric Mackey @egmackey Selma City Schools @SelmaSchools https://t.co/IOsi8LOOQC We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of the Selma High School student. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, classmates, teachers, administrators, and all those impacted. Counselors & other staff members will be onsite to provide counseling and support services. twitter.com/selmaschools/s… We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of the Selma High School student. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, classmates, teachers, administrators, and all those impacted. Counselors & other staff members will be onsite to provide counseling and support services. twitter.com/selmaschools/s…

Selma High School is also taking the necessary measures as the mayor confirmed that letters have been sent out to parents informing them that a grief counselor will be made available for students and staff in the school itself.

