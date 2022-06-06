Juvenile Justice Actress Chung Su-bin to replace actress Kim Sae-ron in upcoming k-drama Trolley

Juvenile Justice actress Chung Su-bin made ripples across the internet in light of her replacing actress Kim Sae-ron in the upcoming drama, Trolley. While fans speculated on whether this latest update was true or not, on June 2, 2022, Chung Su-bin's agency, JWIDE-Company, confirmed that the agency & actress attended a meeting for the same. According to an OSEN report, the young actress is considering accepting the offer.

This startling decision came to light post Kim Sae-ron's recent involvement in a DUI (driving under the influence) case. Actress Kim Sae-ron took to Instagram and stated an apology regarding the same. The actress admitted to her mistake and expressed that she understood the implications of these actions as well.

The 21-year-old young actress got into an accident in the Gangnam area, where she caused damage to public property. The South Korean police became involved and uncovered that the young actress was driving under the influence of alcohol. Following this, Sae-ron withdrew from the SBS’s K-drama series Trolley and Netflix's Bloodhounds.

This bittersweet update continues to be a developing situation. A Twitter user shared this latest update regarding how the young actress was presented with this opportunity.

Actress Chung Su-bin's rise to fame in the South Korean Entertainment Industry

The new name and face who is slowly receiving internet attention is young actress Chung Su-bin. The 23-year-old star made her debut in 2019, but she is slowly making waves across the internet due to her role in two very prominent K-dramas, Rookie Cops & Juvenile Justice.

Rookie Cops is a coming-of-age story surrounding the lives of young, ambitious people who have successfully received admission to the prestigious South Korean Police University.

In this drama, Chung Su-bin plays the role of the disciplined and strict Beak Seon-yoo, the head of the female dormitory in the university.

Her next acting stint was on another highly acclaimed K-drama, Juvenile Justice. This k-drama follows the South Korean legal system that governs, overlooks and tries minors who commit violent and gruesome crimes. The young actress made a cameo as Baek Mi-jo. She's a young high school student involved in a hit-and-run case.

미안 ♡ @peachkdan : ohhh ~ chung su bin (su-yun from rookie cops) was in juvenile justice !! <3 : ohhh ~ chung su bin (su-yun from rookie cops) was in juvenile justice !! <3 🍑: ohhh ~ chung su bin (su-yun from rookie cops) was in juvenile justice !! <3 https://t.co/PjytMb7rfi

In both dramas, viewers did not get to see much of the actress, but this recent update will allow viewers to see her on-screen for a prolonged period.Though her role in the upcoming K-drama Trolley is undecided, her role in the show is said to have a much larger impact on the narrative.

This is something exciting for K-drama lovers to look forward towards. The young star has displayed versatility in the various character roles she has played. Despite featuring in some popular dramas, K-drama viewers will now have the opportunity to witness the rising actress' acting skills.

Trolley is an upcoming K-drama that explores the married life of a couple. When the past of a politician's wife comes to the surface in the media's eye, it unravels a series of events. Though much about the drama is yet to be revealed, this political drama is something new that K-drama viewers can look forward to.

