Actress Kim Sae Ron to withdraw from filming Netflix's 'Bloodhounds' after DUI incident 

World-famous South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron has decided to step down from filming the upcoming Netflix series Bloodhounds, also known as Hunting Dogs. The actress’s decision to do so comes after she was embroiled in a DUI incident earlier this month on May 18, 2022.

The K-pop idol also wrote a handwritten apology on May 19, and sincerely apologized for all the confusion and trouble that she caused due to the unfortunate accident.

Sae Ron has additionally stepped down from another project, SBS’s K-drama series Trolley, and revealed her desire to do so in the apology letter via her management company GoldMedalist Entertainment.

Kim Sae Ron drops out of two K-drama projects after DUI incident, releases handwritten apology

On May 23, 2022, the production staff of the upcoming Netflix K-drama series Bloodhounds, released an official statement on Kim Sae Ron’s DUI incident and her involvement with the ongoing project. According to the team, after careful consideration and proof, Kim decided to withdraw herself from further filming of the series.

"Kim Sae Ron has decided not to participate in the additional filming schedule."

The production staff continued to state that they are unsure if the re-shooting needs to take place where Kim is present and are similarly discussing the series' scheduled release.

"It has not yet been decided whether or not we will edit the scenes of Kim Sae Ron that have already been filmed. The drama release schedule is also being discussed."

The representative added:

"Since the overall production is still in full swing, we will inform you soon when the drama series release date is confirmed later."

Earlier on the morning of May 18, Sae Ron was under police investigation for a DUI accident (driving under the influence) and her agency shared a brief statement regarding the issue. At the time, various media outlets stated that Sae Ron might have to pay penalty prices for causing disruption in the filming process, however nothing has been confirmed at the moment.

The following day, on May 19, Sae Ron shared an apology statement via her agency, GoldMedalist Entertainment, regarding her withdrawal from SBS’s K-drama series Trolley. The actress also posted a handwritten apology letter on her official Instagram and stated that she is currently reflecting on her wrongdoing and apologizes for the damage caused.

Meanwhile, Bloodhounds (Hunting Dogs) will narrate the story of three young men who scrabble around the loan shark world in hopes of earning massive amounts of money, but get caught up in a huge incident to resolve the debut they incurred.

The K-drama series is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name, and is written and directed by Kim Joo-hwan. The cast members include Woo Do Hwan, Park Seong Woong, Heo Jun Ho, Lee Sang Gi, and more.

Kim Sae Ron was proposed to play the role of Hyun Joo in the upcoming series, who is regarded as family by CEO Choi (played by Heo Jun-ho) and considers her to be his successor. Sae Ron’s character was expected to showcase a powerful heiress, but as of the moment, the actress might be edited from the entire series.

