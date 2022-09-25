"Merch is one of the sources of their happiness": Netizens react as social media post of parents burning all of their daughter's K-pop merchandise goes viral

A social media post about parents burning all of their daughter's K-pop merchandise has gone viral. K-pop fans and Twitter users in general have been criticizing the parents' actions.

The viral video saw a fan crying after her parents burned all of her precious merchandise, and it drew a lot of sympathy from other K-pop lovers.

A netizen shared the video with the caption:

"If you are unable to be supportive parents, you can simply speak slowly before taking action to burn all of the items as well as some items given to you by friends. If you don't like the k-pop merchandise in the house, tell them to sell it or give it to someone who does."

The young girl was seen crying in her room in the video, as she later sat outside and went through a pile of ashes.

The video has drawn criticism from K-pop fans

elle is seeing txt soon @tinybamtyun if tak boleh jd parents supportive pun boleh je kot slow talk before ambik tindakan nak bakar2 semua barang tu plus ada barang yg kawan dia bagi. if tak suka barang2 kpop dalam rumah, suruh lah jual balik ke or bagi dekat org yg nak. if tak boleh jd parents supportive pun boleh je kot slow talk before ambik tindakan nak bakar2 semua barang tu plus ada barang yg kawan dia bagi. if tak suka barang2 kpop dalam rumah, suruh lah jual balik ke or bagi dekat org yg nak. https://t.co/0ZuAUY9wpG

No young fan is oblivious to the judgment that comes from being a K-pop fan.

Many fans online have expressed concern for the girl in the video and hoped that she is not too hurt by this. Netizens remarked:

"Why have children in the first place if you can't respect them? My heart breaks for her so much, I hope she’s okay."

A social media user also said:

"'Why doesn't our daughter speak to us anymore?' Lol this is why."

A well-wisher wrote:

"I hope she's able to recover soon."

An individual also mentioned that the merch that fans collect is one of the sources of their happiness.

lill ◡̈ @butterlily_ im so mad at the parents who burn their hs kid’s kpop merch, cant u slow talk to ur child? those merch is one of the source for her happiness. u can sit and talk with her if she neglect her studies not burning all of her collection im so mad at the parents who burn their hs kid’s kpop merch, cant u slow talk to ur child? those merch is one of the source for her happiness. u can sit and talk with her if she neglect her studies not burning all of her collection

They also shared instances of parents being supportive of their child's love for Korean pop in light of the heart-breaking incident.

Individuals are coming together to talk about how collecting merch has been a necessary coping mechanism for them and how they have sometimes used such merch during dire times.

lena🐞ia @browlixies elle is seeing txt soon @tinybamtyun if tak boleh jd parents supportive pun boleh je kot slow talk before ambik tindakan nak bakar2 semua barang tu plus ada barang yg kawan dia bagi. if tak suka barang2 kpop dalam rumah, suruh lah jual balik ke or bagi dekat org yg nak. if tak boleh jd parents supportive pun boleh je kot slow talk before ambik tindakan nak bakar2 semua barang tu plus ada barang yg kawan dia bagi. if tak suka barang2 kpop dalam rumah, suruh lah jual balik ke or bagi dekat org yg nak. https://t.co/0ZuAUY9wpG kpop merchs literally saved me from my financial problems when i was desperately need money. burning those merchs is a WASTE OF SO MUCH MONEY. the price for ONE pc/album boleh beli makan for a week. kalau merch yg byk mcmni? adik ni boleh bayar her uni’s fees in the future tau?? twitter.com/tinybamtyun/st… kpop merchs literally saved me from my financial problems when i was desperately need money. burning those merchs is a WASTE OF SO MUCH MONEY. the price for ONE pc/album boleh beli makan for a week. kalau merch yg byk mcmni? adik ni boleh bayar her uni’s fees in the future tau?? twitter.com/tinybamtyun/st…

Mike Wazowski @chickensossss the video of the parents burning the daughter’s kpop collection really broke my heart. like that wouldve been the last time i spoke to my parents if it happened to me. wtf is wrong with parents these days the video of the parents burning the daughter’s kpop collection really broke my heart. like that wouldve been the last time i spoke to my parents if it happened to me. wtf is wrong with parents these days

Collecting your favorite group's special merchandise and albums is one of the perks of being a fan. Of course, collecting these items can be expensive, but fans can own memorabilia from their favorite artists.

The K-pop industry excels in this area, as entertainment companies constantly release limited-edition merchandise for fans to collect. The industry works on a revenue model of constantly generating lucrative merchandise.

Lily Doh ୧⍤⃝🐧୧⍤⃝♥️ @bluefairy1404

I mean..i know parents have various their ways to teaching their kids

BUT burning their daughter kpop collection?

Its a BIG NO

Its just leave a bitterness and maybe hatred towards their parents

Why dont they just talk about it first heart to heart? allkpop @allkpop Social media post of parents burning all of their daughters K-pop merchandise goes viral allkpop.com/article/2022/0… Social media post of parents burning all of their daughters K-pop merchandise goes viral allkpop.com/article/2022/0… I feel sorry to the kidsI mean..i know parents have various their ways to teaching their kidsBUT burning their daughter kpop collection?Its a BIG NOIts just leave a bitterness and maybe hatred towards their parentsWhy dont they just talk about it first heart to heart? twitter.com/allkpop/status… I feel sorry to the kidsI mean..i know parents have various their ways to teaching their kidsBUT burning their daughter kpop collection?Its a BIG NO Its just leave a bitterness and maybe hatred towards their parentsWhy dont they just talk about it first heart to heart? twitter.com/allkpop/status…

Most popular groups also collaborate with brands to release limited edition merch. Students and young adults must either ask their parents to purchase these items or use their allowance money to do so. Friends also occasionally exchange these items.

More about Korean pop's global impact

Nooriya @NooriyaZ14 BTS PAVED THE WAY

Literally name any other kpop or other artist who's had the same impact as BTS, not just in the music industry but also the global educational one. U can't. They don't exist. I mean y'all can get defensive but it's not going to change the truth. BTS are kings BTS PAVED THE WAYLiterally name any other kpop or other artist who's had the same impact as BTS, not just in the music industry but also the global educational one. U can't. They don't exist. I mean y'all can get defensive but it's not going to change the truth. BTS are kings https://t.co/MMKNEjzGHM

The University of South Carolina (USC) recently kicked off a student panel with an in-depth discussion of the recent globalization of Korean culture.

The event, held at USC's Wallis Annenberg Hall and hosted by professor Henry Jenkins, aims to investigate 'K-pop as a global cultural phenomenon.' The panel discussed a variety of topics and perspectives, including Korean pop's global appeal and the issue of identity in Korean pop.

Dom Rodriguez, the head of SM Entertainment USA, a major Korean label, was a member of the panel and spoke about the structured intentionality behind Korean pop's global reach. The Korean pop tradition of appealing to audiences outside of Korea has persisted. It has become a massive phenomenon and continues to expand its reach.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far