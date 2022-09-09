Inside SM Global Concert Package for NCT DREAM's Seoul concert

SM Global Concert Package has always been a topic of envy, but NCT DREAM's concert has heightened it. The Beatbox singers rescheduled their previously canceled THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream for September 8 and 9, 2022.

Fans who bought the SM Global Concert Package had the time of their lives. They walked into a hotel room full of DREAM goodies. The hamper included pillowcases, envelopes, exclusive postcards, and a ring, among many other things.

SM Entertainment has been releasing SM Global Concert Packages for all their artists' concerts for the past few years. The package covers accommodation, personalized fandom experience, transportation, and lucrative seats.

Rings, letters, exclusive merch, and more: Inside NCT DREAM's SM Global Concert Package

NCT DREAM's much-awaited THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream was finally held at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on September 8. The group will also be performing on September 9. Earlier, fans were disheartened when Mark and Renjun tested COVID positive, leading to the cancelation of the group's Dome concert scheduled for July.

Watching all seven DREAM members fire up the stage was worth the wait for fans. Adding to the experience was the SM Global Concert Package. The package, organized by SM Entertainment, usually includes transportation, accommodation, tickets, and exclusive goodies.

The package is available in multiple versions, including Economy, Superior, Deluxe, and Premium. The cost, quantity of merch, and seats depend on the package level one buys.

Twitter user @jenopupper was one of the fans who attended the NCT DREAM concert with the Deluxe concert package on September 8. They shared photos of the hampers on their accounts.

The goodies from the package include two pillowcases, slippers, exclusive postcards, caps, letters from the members, and a blank letter set (envelopes, stickers, a color pencil set, and sheets of paper).

.◜◡◝ @jenopupper NCT Dream's letters to global czennies who came + ace members who came 🥹 NCT Dream's letters to global czennies who came + ace members who came 🥹 https://t.co/mnQbtEg1Vg

The cherry on the cake was a ring with green gems engraved with the group's name. Green is the representative color of NCT DREAM. Additionally, the ring was similar to the group's friendship ring.

.◜◡◝ @jenopupper the dream show ring detail! has nct dream engraved on it 🥺 the dream show ring detail! has nct dream engraved on it 🥺 https://t.co/mlIonIOBNO

.◜◡◝ @jenopupper Includes:

- Ground seat tickets for the 2 days

- Merch

- Hotel accommodations

- Bus transfers from the hotel to the venue

- Themed room



But there are cheaper options! The 60k is just the most expensive one because of the themed room + 5 star hotel! Includes:- Ground seat tickets for the 2 days- Merch- Hotel accommodations- Bus transfers from the hotel to the venue- Themed roomBut there are cheaper options! The 60k is just the most expensive one because of the themed room + 5 star hotel!

Another fan, Twitter user @chenjico, posted pictures of the inclusions from the Superior and Economy packages.

chenjico 🧊 @chenjico



the dream ring is so pretty because its engraved and what looks like peridot (august birthstone) on them



comes with mask strap, 3x L-holder file. wet tissue, writing kit, poster, dream ring tour souvenir from sm global package (economy) for nct dream: the dream show 2the dream ring is so pretty because its engraved and what looks like peridot (august birthstone) on themcomes with mask strap, 3x L-holder file. wet tissue, writing kit, poster, dream ring tour souvenir from sm global package (economy) for nct dream: the dream show 2 ⭐️the dream ring is so pretty because its engraved and what looks like peridot (august birthstone) on them 💍comes with mask strap, 3x L-holder file. wet tissue, writing kit, poster, dream ring https://t.co/jzmG9xchPf

chenjico 🧊 @chenjico



comes with mask strap, 3x L-holder file. wet tissue, writing kit, poster, dream ring and baseball cap, notebooks for the extra souvenir



ace gift: a4 poster with their signatures tour souvenir from sm global package (superior) for nct dream: the dream show 2comes with mask strap, 3x L-holder file. wet tissue, writing kit, poster, dream ring and baseball cap, notebooks for the extra souvenirace gift: a4 poster with their signatures tour souvenir from sm global package (superior) for nct dream: the dream show 2 ⭐️comes with mask strap, 3x L-holder file. wet tissue, writing kit, poster, dream ring and baseball cap, notebooks for the extra souvenirace gift: a4 poster with their signatures https://t.co/RI4E0nqiJp

Seeing the number of goodies in the concert package, many fans believe it is worth the money.

NCT DREAM Seoul concert Day 1 setlist

NCT DREAM went all out to give fans an incredible experience for their THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream concert in Seoul. It was the group's first offline concert in nearly three years and the first concert with all seven members.

They performed 32+ songs, interacted with fans, and gave them adorable moments to remember.

Check out the setlist for the group's day one concert:

Meanwhile, at the same venue, the seven-member group has one more concert on September 9, 2022.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das