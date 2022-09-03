NCT's Jeno blows up the internet by accidentally following TWICE's Mina

NCT's Jeno and TWICE's Mina have recently become the talk of the town after rumors about them dating began to circulate online.

It was on August 29th, that NCT's Jeno blew up the internet when he followed Mina on Instagram. Although he unfollowed her sometime later, it gave fans a chance to wonder if the two artists from separate agencies knew each other. Some even wondered if the two were secretly dating.

ْ @dreamleeline @haechanknowless YES TWICE MINA..he was following for like 30 minutes but then unfollowed @haechanknowless YES TWICE MINA..he was following for like 30 minutes but then unfollowed 😭😭😭 https://t.co/GgubfJwqb1

While the immediate unfollow had most fans believing that NCT's Jeno's Instagram-follow was accidental, this was not something they were willing to let go of, without setting off a meme fest online.

Fans post hilarious reactions to NCT's Jeno's recent Instagram activity

NCT's Jeno was the most recent K-pop idol to fall victim to such dating speculations when he accidentally followed Mina from the girl group TWICE.

Although Jeno immediately unfollowed her, hawk-eyed fans didn't miss the opportunity to mint gold out of the incident as they set Twitter on fire with their reactions.

Fans had a field day posting hilarious memes about the possible panic attack SM Entertainment's officials might have had after NCT's Jeno's social media incident. Some also pointed out how Jeno wasn't following any of the NCT members but hit the follow button on Mina's account.

ً🦋 825 @jsclz the nct managers waking jeno up to log onto instagram and unfollow mina the nct managers waking jeno up to log onto instagram and unfollow mina https://t.co/FFwbVj7TWK

yeojeong’s momager @yongwrId nct managers at jeno’s hotel room door after seeing that he followed mina on instagram nct managers at jeno’s hotel room door after seeing that he followed mina on instagram https://t.co/wfDlfz4vFW

boom chicka boom 🍬 TXTDREAM 🇨🇱 @bbibbibeom jeno following mina and not a single nct member… he’s so real i mean ME TOO jeno following mina and not a single nct member… he’s so real i mean ME TOO

pink hair mina🔫 @kimlipthekaren Mina waking up and seeing some “jeno from nct” followed her

Mina waking up and seeing some “jeno from nct” followed her https://t.co/QJ4Kss1LOg

Some fans also posted that both Jeno and Mina could be friends since they follow each other on Steam, a social media gaming site.

Wellon Chou @Wellon_Chou NCT’s Jeno Is Alleged To Be Friends With TWICE’s Mina On “Steam” Gaming Platform ift.tt/2ak1MqP NCT’s Jeno Is Alleged To Be Friends With TWICE’s Mina On “Steam” Gaming Platform ift.tt/2ak1MqP

A lot of fans also volunteered to calm the situation down and rightfully reminded others to be mindful of the artists' privacy before the unnecessary speculations took over the internet.

zee 🫧 @oncezeee_ im scared for the two idols

PLUS — why the fvck would jeno name his steam “Jeno” like who tf does that even me a normal person doesn’t. “he’s been playing with mina since last year” AND SO LEAVE THE NERDS ALONE twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/45mhxhk3 Fans discover that Jeno's Steam account is following Mina Fans discover that Jeno's Steam account is following Minatinyurl.com/45mhxhk3 https://t.co/Wa3HfwsQkU nct sasaengs are crazyim scared for the two idolsPLUS — why the fvck would jeno name his steam “Jeno” like who tf does thateven me a normal person doesn’t. “he’s been playing with mina since last year” AND SO LEAVE THE NERDS ALONE nct sasaengs are crazy 😭 im scared for the two idols..PLUS — why the fvck would jeno name his steam “Jeno” like who tf does that 😭 even me a normal person doesn’t. “he’s been playing with mina since last year” AND SO LEAVE THE NERDS ALONE 😭 twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

Anjalix @anjalixy @allkpop So it seems that being an idol you cant even have friends now without having an article written about it? So they can only play singleplayer games on steam... sad life... no really.. jokes aside whyyyy would this be important?? Is it a crime to have friends on a gaming platform? @allkpop So it seems that being an idol you cant even have friends now without having an article written about it? So they can only play singleplayer games on steam... sad life... no really.. jokes aside whyyyy would this be important?? Is it a crime to have friends on a gaming platform?

🧸MISTY🧸|🤍LUCAS🤍|#KEY_GASOLINE @brittneyyhamm @allkpop okay… they are both people, so they would probably like some privacy and to not have their accounts looked at 24/7 just because they are also celebrities. i don’t go around checking the list of idols following to see who they are friends with @allkpop okay… they are both people, so they would probably like some privacy and to not have their accounts looked at 24/7 just because they are also celebrities. i don’t go around checking the list of idols following to see who they are friends with

Gelato @Gelato_bp @allkpop Okay and?? Like seriously why can’t we let idols live their lives, just like how most people don’t want their lives to be shared with the public @allkpop Okay and?? Like seriously why can’t we let idols live their lives, just like how most people don’t want their lives to be shared with the public

✨💖periwinkle💖✨ @perikeksz @allkpop idols can’t date, can’t look at e/o, can’t walk around freely & can’t even use insta. should they just turn themselves off after working hours or what? they really can’t breathe without people being mad or being all up in their business @allkpop idols can’t date, can’t look at e/o, can’t walk around freely & can’t even use insta. should they just turn themselves off after working hours or what? they really can’t breathe without people being mad or being all up in their business

•~•once!!! @epytzukiu @allkpop come on they are friends, so what are the problems? fans should stop speculating on relationships that may not even be true and who cares if idols have relationships even in love, they are human too and they have feelings. we as fans shouldn't cause problems but support them. @allkpop come on they are friends, so what are the problems? fans should stop speculating on relationships that may not even be true and who cares if idols have relationships even in love, they are human too and they have feelings. we as fans shouldn't cause problems but support them.

It is common knowledge that K-pop artists prefer to keep their private lives away from the public eye. Most groups have a single Instagram account that is monitored by Company officials. However, even for individual artists' Instagram profiles, it is uncommon to see K-pop idols following members of groups other than their own.

The reasons could be the company's strict no-date policy or the uncertainty surrounding reactions from fans.

But for fans who keep a close eye on every move of the idols, even a single misadventure can turn into a social media circus, with speculations floating about how the two artists might know each other.

Dating rumors about other K-Pop stars

Dating rumors between artists can cause a lot of controversy and are especially hard to control once set afloat. The recent victims of such social media controversy were BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie, both huge in terms of popularity and hence more prone to negativity online.

Daily Naver @dailynaver



dailynaver.blogspot.com/2021/12/blackp… BLACKPINK's Jennie terrorized with hate comments after BTS V accidentally "follows" her on IG BLACKPINK's Jennie terrorized with hate comments after BTS V accidentally "follows" her on IG dailynaver.blogspot.com/2021/12/blackp… https://t.co/DifezX4uPN

BTS' V too set off a series of theories when he accidentally followed and unfollowed BLACKPINK's Jennie on Instagram. The duo was hounded on social media with many edited leaked photos of the two together, adding fuel to the fire of speculations surrounding them.

NCT Dream is gearing up for its second in-person concert in Seoul

NCT Dream is set to host its second concert on September 8 and 9 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium. The second day will be broadcasted online via Beyond LIVE.

NCT Dream is the third sub-unit of NCT by SM Entertainment and consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. They debuted on August 25, 2016, with the single Chewing Gum.

K-pop group TWICE is setting records with its new album BETWEEN 1&2

K-pop girl group TWICE, also called the Nation's girl group in South Korea, sold a total of 532,622 copies of their latest album BETWEEN 1&2 on the official sales platform Hanteo. Moreover, this record also makes TWICE the fourth highest-selling girl group in the history of Hanteo with their first week of sales. They are preceded by the girl group albums aespa‘s Girls, IVE’s After LIKE, and BLACKPINK‘s THE ALBUM.

