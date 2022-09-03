NCT's Jeno blows up the internet by accidentally following TWICE's Mina

NCT's Jeno and TWICE's Mina have recently become the talk of the town after rumors about them dating began to circulate online.
It was on August 29th, that NCT's Jeno blew up the internet when he followed Mina on Instagram. Although he unfollowed her sometime later, it gave fans a chance to wonder if the two artists from separate agencies knew each other. Some even wondered if the two were secretly dating.
While the immediate unfollow had most fans believing that NCT's Jeno's Instagram-follow was accidental, this was not something they were willing to let go of, without setting off a meme fest online.
Fans post hilarious reactions to NCT's Jeno's recent Instagram activity
NCT's Jeno was the most recent K-pop idol to fall victim to such dating speculations when he accidentally followed Mina from the girl group TWICE.
Although Jeno immediately unfollowed her, hawk-eyed fans didn't miss the opportunity to mint gold out of the incident as they set Twitter on fire with their reactions.
Fans had a field day posting hilarious memes about the possible panic attack SM Entertainment's officials might have had after NCT's Jeno's social media incident. Some also pointed out how Jeno wasn't following any of the NCT members but hit the follow button on Mina's account.
Some fans also posted that both Jeno and Mina could be friends since they follow each other on Steam, a social media gaming site.
A lot of fans also volunteered to calm the situation down and rightfully reminded others to be mindful of the artists' privacy before the unnecessary speculations took over the internet.
It is common knowledge that K-pop artists prefer to keep their private lives away from the public eye. Most groups have a single Instagram account that is monitored by Company officials. However, even for individual artists' Instagram profiles, it is uncommon to see K-pop idols following members of groups other than their own.
The reasons could be the company's strict no-date policy or the uncertainty surrounding reactions from fans.
But for fans who keep a close eye on every move of the idols, even a single misadventure can turn into a social media circus, with speculations floating about how the two artists might know each other.
Dating rumors about other K-Pop stars
Dating rumors between artists can cause a lot of controversy and are especially hard to control once set afloat. The recent victims of such social media controversy were BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie, both huge in terms of popularity and hence more prone to negativity online.
BTS' V too set off a series of theories when he accidentally followed and unfollowed BLACKPINK's Jennie on Instagram. The duo was hounded on social media with many edited leaked photos of the two together, adding fuel to the fire of speculations surrounding them.
NCT Dream is gearing up for its second in-person concert in Seoul
NCT Dream is set to host its second concert on September 8 and 9 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium. The second day will be broadcasted online via Beyond LIVE.
NCT Dream is the third sub-unit of NCT by SM Entertainment and consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. They debuted on August 25, 2016, with the single Chewing Gum.
K-pop group TWICE is setting records with its new album BETWEEN 1&2
K-pop girl group TWICE, also called the Nation's girl group in South Korea, sold a total of 532,622 copies of their latest album BETWEEN 1&2 on the official sales platform Hanteo. Moreover, this record also makes TWICE the fourth highest-selling girl group in the history of Hanteo with their first week of sales. They are preceded by the girl group albums aespa‘s Girls, IVE’s After LIKE, and BLACKPINK‘s THE ALBUM.