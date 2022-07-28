NCT DREAM’s upcoming Dome concert canceled as Renjun tests COVID positive

SM Entertainment announced the cancelation of NCT DREAM's Dome concert THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream after Renjun tested COVID positive on July 27. It was a three-night sold-out concert scheduled at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

The news of Renjun's arrival comes two days after another member, Mark, tested positive for the virus. The agency had initially decided to continue the concert without him. However, it has now been canceled altogether.

Renjun completed all three doses of the vaccine, the agency shared. The statement also mentioned that even though the staff and members tried their best to put out a great show, the "unavoidable decision" had to be made. Tickets for the show will also be fully refunded.

NCT DREAM's Renjun is the latest member to contract COVID, agency cancels Dome concerts

get well soon mark and renjun 🙁https://t.co/E6uGVhIMsM

The latest NCT DREAM member to test positive for COVID is 22-year-old Renjun. The singer experienced "unusual symptoms" on July 27 and immediately used a self-test kit. After receiving a positive result on it, he underwent PCR testing. The results returned the same. Hence, the idol immediately halted his activities. He is currently under quarantine.

In an excerpt announcing the cancelation, the agency stated:

“Although all of the NCT DREAM members and staff worked hard to prepare a concert that would live up to the expectations of the fans who had been waiting for this concert, we regretfully came to the unavoidable decision that within the current situation, we would not be able to put on the best possible concert, so we ask for fans’ deep and generous understanding.”

straightfacts @ionlyliveonce7 It's hard for us but it's harder for Dream and the staffs. Mark Renjun, it's never u guys fault. I'm gonna treat this as a sacrifice for bigger things for Dream. Stay strong Dreamstans. Let's take a rest if we have too. But don't forget to come back stronger for 7Dream. It's hard for us but it's harder for Dream and the staffs. Mark Renjun, it's never u guys fault. I'm gonna treat this as a sacrifice for bigger things for Dream. Stay strong Dreamstans. Let's take a rest if we have too. But don't forget to come back stronger for 7Dream.

Renjun is the latest in a string of K-pop idols canceling or postponing shows after contracting the virus.

While Zico canceled his comeback promotions, NCT 127's Yuta had to sit out Singapore's concert, ENHYPEN's Jay, Jake, and Heeseung, Cosmic Girls' Exy and Yeoreum, and more were recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID.

For apparent health concerns, SM Entertainment has canceled the group's upcoming Dome concert. THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream was a three-night concert that will take place from July 29 to 31 at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

Fans get emotional and send heartwarming messages to Renjun and Mark

41 @haelovs i hope mark and renjun don’t blame themselves and just focus on healing and getting well ☹️ the road may have been bumpy but i’m sure it’ll all be well soon. their hardworks will never be put into waste. we will wait for you, our 7dream! 🤍 i hope mark and renjun don’t blame themselves and just focus on healing and getting well ☹️ the road may have been bumpy but i’m sure it’ll all be well soon. their hardworks will never be put into waste. we will wait for you, our 7dream! 🤍 https://t.co/HR7QBMG4DW

The now-canceled Dome tour held great significance for NCT DREAM. It was the group's first-ever solo concert in South Korea in nearly three years. Furthermore, it would have been the first time the group performed with all seven members.

The group's last concert, which was also their first-ever concert, was held in 2019 with six members. Mark had graduated from the group in January of that year. The Dome tour would have been Mark's first concert with NCT DREAM.

Due to several hiccups and the concert eventually getting canceled, fans were understandably emotional. All sent in speedy recovery wishes for both the members on social media and hoped they would not blame themselves.

ّ @monotgk this is all so sad but i hope renjun and mark know that it is not their fault i hope they recover very very fast and be healthy again i dont want them to say sorry this is all so sad but i hope renjun and mark know that it is not their fault i hope they recover very very fast and be healthy again i dont want them to say sorry

— haechan 7dream once said: “i hope we’ll meet on the day of our concert with all seven” — mark lee“we’ll be back with a bigger and more dream-like concert!” — renjun“we’ll get everything back next time so let’s just look forward to the future” — haechan

Twit | Haechan magazine cover bcos deserve!🐻💛 @MarchandPisces It's making me emotional right now🥺 this just so sad because they've worked so hard for this 7Dream concert but this circumstances is out of their control pls get well soon Renjun and Mark, we all be waiting for the both of you. Return strong! It's making me emotional right now🥺 this just so sad because they've worked so hard for this 7Dream concert but this circumstances is out of their control pls get well soon Renjun and Mark, we all be waiting for the both of you. Return strong! https://t.co/oamMRmJfHt

moon ★☽ @moontaeillegal_ was supposed to be the most memorable first 7dream concert



get well soon renjun and mark

#NCTDREAM thiswassupposedto bethe mostmemorablefirst7dream concertget well soon renjun and mark this 👹was 👹supposed 👹to be 👹the most 👹memorable 👹first 👹 7dream concert👹get well soon renjun and mark#NCTDREAM https://t.co/DkX5Hj586h

markren thinker ... 💭 @mkrnthinker take all the rest that you need, mark and renjun! we will patiently wait for you guys 🫶🏻 take all the rest that you need, mark and renjun! we will patiently wait for you guys 🫶🏻 https://t.co/1KGU6SuT0y

에바 eva 🐱 | OT23 @yeonniessii at this point im glad that TDS2 is cancelled so that mark & renjun can join the concert as 7dreams 🥹 its okay mark & renjun !! we will wait for the next date for TDS2 🥹 at this point im glad that TDS2 is cancelled so that mark & renjun can join the concert as 7dreams 🥹 its okay mark & renjun !! we will wait for the next date for TDS2 🥹

cy 🍞 @ucnsmmymnd Mark and Renjun, I hope you guys now that none of this is your fault. Pls don't blame yourselves bc nobody wanted this. Though we, ur fans are so excited to see u in the concert that u worked so hard for, your health is still the utmost priority. Rest well and come back stronger! Mark and Renjun, I hope you guys now that none of this is your fault. Pls don't blame yourselves bc nobody wanted this. Though we, ur fans are so excited to see u in the concert that u worked so hard for, your health is still the utmost priority. Rest well and come back stronger!

별즈니🦋 @dearbyuls that ig live after dream concert and during their f2f fansigns, the dreamies were literally so giggly and excited. i don’t think i’ve ever seen them this happy in a long time. this is so unfortunate but i hope mark & renjun gws and we get to see 7dream stand in more stages tgt that ig live after dream concert and during their f2f fansigns, the dreamies were literally so giggly and excited. i don’t think i’ve ever seen them this happy in a long time. this is so unfortunate but i hope mark & renjun gws and we get to see 7dream stand in more stages tgt

They also did not fail to mention that they would patiently wait for them to return. Moreover, fans might still be able to see them perform at the Seoul Festa 2022 next month.

Meanwhile, NCT DREAM recently returned with the repackaged album Beatbox on May 30, 2022.

