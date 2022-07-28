NCT DREAM’s upcoming Dome concert canceled as Renjun tests COVID positive

SM Entertainment announced the cancelation of NCT DREAM's Dome concert THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream after Renjun tested COVID positive on July 27. It was a three-night sold-out concert scheduled at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
The news of Renjun's arrival comes two days after another member, Mark, tested positive for the virus. The agency had initially decided to continue the concert without him. However, it has now been canceled altogether.
Renjun completed all three doses of the vaccine, the agency shared. The statement also mentioned that even though the staff and members tried their best to put out a great show, the "unavoidable decision" had to be made. Tickets for the show will also be fully refunded.
NCT DREAM's Renjun is the latest member to contract COVID, agency cancels Dome concerts
The latest NCT DREAM member to test positive for COVID is 22-year-old Renjun. The singer experienced "unusual symptoms" on July 27 and immediately used a self-test kit. After receiving a positive result on it, he underwent PCR testing. The results returned the same. Hence, the idol immediately halted his activities. He is currently under quarantine.
In an excerpt announcing the cancelation, the agency stated:
“Although all of the NCT DREAM members and staff worked hard to prepare a concert that would live up to the expectations of the fans who had been waiting for this concert, we regretfully came to the unavoidable decision that within the current situation, we would not be able to put on the best possible concert, so we ask for fans’ deep and generous understanding.”
Renjun is the latest in a string of K-pop idols canceling or postponing shows after contracting the virus.
While Zico canceled his comeback promotions, NCT 127's Yuta had to sit out Singapore's concert, ENHYPEN's Jay, Jake, and Heeseung, Cosmic Girls' Exy and Yeoreum, and more were recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID.
For apparent health concerns, SM Entertainment has canceled the group's upcoming Dome concert. THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream was a three-night concert that will take place from July 29 to 31 at the Gocheok Sky Dome.
Fans get emotional and send heartwarming messages to Renjun and Mark
The now-canceled Dome tour held great significance for NCT DREAM. It was the group's first-ever solo concert in South Korea in nearly three years. Furthermore, it would have been the first time the group performed with all seven members.
The group's last concert, which was also their first-ever concert, was held in 2019 with six members. Mark had graduated from the group in January of that year. The Dome tour would have been Mark's first concert with NCT DREAM.
Due to several hiccups and the concert eventually getting canceled, fans were understandably emotional. All sent in speedy recovery wishes for both the members on social media and hoped they would not blame themselves.
They also did not fail to mention that they would patiently wait for them to return. Moreover, fans might still be able to see them perform at the Seoul Festa 2022 next month.
Meanwhile, NCT DREAM recently returned with the repackaged album Beatbox on May 30, 2022.