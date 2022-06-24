NCT DREAM Gocheok Sky Dome Concert 2022: Dates, where to watch, ticket details and all you need to know

NCTzens, NCT DREAM has some good news for you.

On June 24, the group officially announced their plans to hold their second solo concert, 'THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A DREAM.' The concert will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul next month. The septet will be performing at the Gocheok Sky Dome for three nights from July 29 to July 31.

For fans living abroad who will not be able to attend the concert in person, the final night of the concert, July 31 will be streamed through Naver’s Beyond LIVE.

On July 29, the concert will take place at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST), and on July 30 and 31, it will take place at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Ticket reservations can be made through the site Yes24, with fan club pre-orders starting at 8 pm on June 29 and general reservations at 8 pm on July 1.

Due to the delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this concert is the septet's first solo concert in their home country, Korea, in nearly three years. More importantly, it will also be their first concert as a seven-member group.

This is the group’s first concert in three years after 'THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A DREAM' was held in 2019 at the Jangchung Arena.

This will mark the group's first solo stadium show since their debut in 2016.

NCT DREAM’s Mark will embark on his first ever dome concert and tour with the group

In November 2019, when the septet held their first solo concert, 'THE DREAM SHOW' in Seoul, one of the members, Mark, had graduated from the group. This means that 'THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A DREAM' will be his first solo concert and tour with the group.

Mark had graduated from the group in 2018, but SM Entertainment decided to scrap the “graduation” concept altogether and Mark re-joined the group.

For those unversed with the “graduation” concept, when SM Entertainment created NCT DREAM, they wanted the group to be a rotational unit. So once the members turn 20 years old, they would “graduate,” and new members would be added.

NCTzens are excited about the concert

NCTzens (NCT fans) are naturally very excited to watch the group’s upcoming concert.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

(SLOW) NCT INDONESIA Fanbase💚🇮🇩 @NCT__Indonesia



Konser akan diselenggarakan selama 3 hari dari Jumat 29 Juli - Minggu, 31 Juli di Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul



🖇joynews24.com/view/1493536



@NCTsmtown_DREAM [INFO] 220623 #NCTDREAM mengumumkan konser mereka di Gocheok Sky Dome !Konser akan diselenggarakan selama 3 hari dari Jumat 29 Juli - Minggu, 31 Juli di Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul [INFO] 220623 #NCTDREAM mengumumkan konser mereka di Gocheok Sky Dome ! 🔥Konser akan diselenggarakan selama 3 hari dari Jumat 29 Juli - Minggu, 31 Juli di Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul 💖🖇joynews24.com/view/1493536 👽@NCTsmtown_DREAM https://t.co/CHgm74StW7

erni. @_renjxn nct dream being called "next-generation pillar of sm entertainment" nct dream being called "next-generation pillar of sm entertainment" 😭😭😭 https://t.co/1aj6vaSh4y

강아지성🤎 @jisunqpawrk NCT DREAM SOLO CONCERT AT GOCHEOK SKY DOME ON JULY 29-31!!!!!!! 3 DAYS!!!!!! NCT DREAM SOLO CONCERT AT GOCHEOK SKY DOME ON JULY 29-31!!!!!!! 3 DAYS!!!!!! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/RdgA8Ny81K

markhyuck duo unit when @mark2hyuck so how do i wipe 2018 markhyuck's tears and tell them that they'd be performing together once again in an nct dream concert? 🥺 so how do i wipe 2018 markhyuck's tears and tell them that they'd be performing together once again in an nct dream concert? 🥺 https://t.co/wppTCASW6p

NCT DREAM drops dance practice video for Beatbox

On June 23, NCT DREAM released the official dance practice video for their latest title track Beatbox. The group members donned school uniforms for a fun new dance practice video, looking as fresh and youthful as ever.

Mark magically summons the rest of the members, with Renjun exclaiming that he was in the middle of taking a test. Towards the end, members Renjun and Haechan showed off their playful charms as the other members laughed and cheered for them in the background.

NCT DREAM returned as a seven-member group with their repackaged album Beatbox along with a music video for the title track.

An old-school, freestyle hip-hop dance song optimistically and passionately conveys NCT DREAM’s desire to showcase their music in a way that only they can.

The septet's repackaged album Beatbox rose to number 8 in its second consecutive week on the World Albums chart.

