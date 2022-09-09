K-pop Extremes: 5 idols who were put through hell for being themselves

The K-pop industry has its faults with how idols debut in their early teens and their inhuman diets. However, the toxicity surrounding the industry can sometimes seep into the fandoms, causing malice to fester.

K-pop fans are known for their solidarity over similar interests and social causes, but there are instances where the positivity is overshadowed by the hate that is propagated online. Being different in the Korean music world is often not tolerated by audiences, leading to toxic fans attacking idols virtually and physically.

layla 🕊 @ataceon jeongyeon pics @myjeongarchives JEONGYEON LOOKS AMAZING JEONGYEON LOOKS AMAZING https://t.co/oqPSZxYqIY all the negative qrts are going straight to hell like y'all truly do not gotta comment on another person's body that you don't even know. get a life and learn how to be a good person before you worry her <3 twitter.com/myjeongarchive… all the negative qrts are going straight to hell like y'all truly do not gotta comment on another person's body that you don't even know. get a life and learn how to be a good person before you worry her <3 twitter.com/myjeongarchive…

K-pop Extremes gives readers a look into the lives of idols beyond the glitz and glamor, uncovering a few hidden truths of the Korean music industry. This article looks at five such K-pop idols who were criticized just because they were fearlessly themselves.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of suicide, cyberbullying, and violence.

5 K-pop idols who were criticized for being genuine

Netizens have criticized idols for reasons that are both absurd and despicable. From striking them for being out and proud to condemning their nationalities online, here are five K-pop stars who have been subjected to hate and condemnation for being themselves.

1) BLACKPINK's Lisa receiving hate online for being Thai

Sejanus Gecko @elasticrhythm #LISA Lisa's decision to include her Thai heritage in the music video was really beautiful and exciting to see because there are similar clothing styles worn in other Southeast Asian and South Asian cultures, it's so relatable and refreshing to see at such a major scale. #LALISA Lisa's decision to include her Thai heritage in the music video was really beautiful and exciting to see because there are similar clothing styles worn in other Southeast Asian and South Asian cultures, it's so relatable and refreshing to see at such a major scale. #LALISA #LISA https://t.co/yCuCFOgczp

Among the few Thai idols in the K-pop industry, Lisa has always expressed her love for her country, even including its heritage in her debut single LALISA's official music video. However, this has not stopped netizens from disapproving of her ethnicity and nationality on online forums.

lisa month @syncjklm the amount of hate lisa got for being a thai woman throughout her entire career. imagine what she had to tolerate during her trainee days. she is hardworking, end of conversation. she deserves her success because she is the most talented, and because she is a truly genuine person the amount of hate lisa got for being a thai woman throughout her entire career. imagine what she had to tolerate during her trainee days. she is hardworking, end of conversation. she deserves her success because she is the most talented, and because she is a truly genuine person

Despite being part of the world's biggest girl group, the BLACKPINK rapper has had to endure online hate for being Thai. She was condemned for not being Korean, and thereby not subscribing to Korean standards for beauty.

The criticism against the LALISA singer even reached the point where her fellow Thai idols within the Korean music industry spoke up against it.

pretty savage lisa ❤️‍🔥 @swallalisaa A big thank you to all the Thai celebrities who supports her and got her back esp. Mario and Bambam! #RespectLisa The fact that Lisa knows about the racism towards her really breaks my heartA big thank you to all the Thai celebrities who supports her and got her back esp. Mario and Bambam! The fact that Lisa knows about the racism towards her really breaks my heart 😭😭😭 A big thank you to all the Thai celebrities who supports her and got her back esp. Mario and Bambam! 💓😭😭 #RespectLisa

This was after the 33rd Golden Disc Awards in 2019, and fans started trending #RespectLisa in protest of the hateful comments. Lisa's celebrity status seems to empower unnamed individuals on the internet, as comments regarding her ethnicity still appear from time to time.

2) Sulli receiving endless online hate for being too opinionated

may @fairiaespa #Sulli Rest in Peace Sulli. Never ever deserved the endless hate she recieved. A huge talent in the k-pop industry and she will ALWAYS be one of the most amazing women in k-pop 🥺 Rest in Peace Sulli. Never ever deserved the endless hate she recieved. A huge talent in the k-pop industry and she will ALWAYS be one of the most amazing women in k-pop 🥺💕 #Sulli https://t.co/54APpQMwj7

Once among the most outspoken voices in the Korean music industry, Sulli was very open about her mental health struggles, going against what a female K-pop idol was supposed to be like.

The f(x) singer also believed that women should wear whatever they wanted to, often posting pictures without a bra. Moreover, she always spoke out about what she believed in. Even after her s*icide in 2019, the hate comments that hounded her throughout her life did not relent. They criticized her and called her weird for being herself. Unfortunately, this story continued even after her death.

3) NMIXX's Jiwoo getting fatshamed online

ENTWURF ERA • DICE @jinnikyu Still so sad about all the hate this beautiful girl has received since debut. From body shaming to backhanded compliments about her dancing and weight. She is so talented it’s insane the same K-pop Stan’s have put K-pop above their morals. Stan Jiwoo, Stan nmixx, Stan talent. Still so sad about all the hate this beautiful girl has received since debut. From body shaming to backhanded compliments about her dancing and weight. She is so talented it’s insane the same K-pop Stan’s have put K-pop above their morals. Stan Jiwoo, Stan nmixx, Stan talent. https://t.co/nuGGCNNVaq

Fourth-generation groups have ushered in a new age of K-pop. However, the disregard for the feelings of the idols doesn't seem to have dissipated in recent times. NMIXX's Jiwoo has been subjected to comments regarding her weight since the group debuted in February 2022.

Knowing that idols often follow diets that may be harmful to their health, it is heartbreaking to know that online trolls simply do not care that the people they criticize are young teenagers with insecurities who have been thrust into the limelight.

4) HOLLAND getting physically attacked for his sexuality

adelaide @hobiwheein Holland

the first openly gay kpop idol, who isn’t ashamed of who he is and encourages others to be their true selves in a very conservative country. he actively stands against homophobia and discrimination on a daily basis Holland the first openly gay kpop idol, who isn’t ashamed of who he is and encourages others to be their true selves in a very conservative country. he actively stands against homophobia and discrimination on a daily basis https://t.co/XafV10MV5Z

As one of the few openly gay K-pop artists, HOLLAND has been at loggerheads with the industry even before his debut. None of the companies wanted to work with him because he wanted to write music about his experiences as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and he had to crowdfund to create his album.

In 2021, the 26-year-old singer was physically assaulted in a public place, called homophobic slurs, and got a huge scar on his face as a result. He posted about the attack on his social media, bravely calling out the attacker publicly.

gay wenee @wonh06pac @jonginsbambi holland is a gay kpop idol, social issue: queer discrimination and assault, industry: kpop. it is exactly the place to have a conversation about the audacity of the industry @jonginsbambi holland is a gay kpop idol, social issue: queer discrimination and assault, industry: kpop. it is exactly the place to have a conversation about the audacity of the industry

5) Yeri (Red Velvet) was criticized online for crying at Jonghyun's funeral

Crying after losing a close friend should never be something that one receives hate over. However, when SHINee's Jonghyun passed away, a video showing Yeri weeping went viral on social media. Some netizens were upset with the Red Velvet singer for pushing forward to pay her respects to her senior.

n 𝄞 @guesswholikesrv knetz hating yeri for crying at the funeral honestly the most weirdest sickest thing ever happened knetz hating yeri for crying at the funeral honestly the most weirdest sickest thing ever happened

Yeri was also condemned for breaking down on stage during the group's first performance since the SHINee member's death. The whole incident was also criticized by fans who were shocked that a teenager mourning someone could become so much of an issue.

Despite all the malicious comments and hate that K-pop idols have received over the years, some still thrive on being themselves and sharing the love that their fans give to them with the world.

While ignoring hate is not always possible, it is imperative that systems be put into place by companies who profit due to these idols, wherein the malice is kept in check and the mental health of the stars is monitored.

Edited by Priya Majumdar