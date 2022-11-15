What is ‘post to view’ on TikTok? How to enable feature revealed

With the popularity of TikTok soaring higher by the day, the platform has now introduced many new features. Among these, the “post to view” has become supremely popular with users.

This is another new feature introduced after the ones where the creators get notified after users "favorite" their videos. Other new features that have been introduced on the platform include the ability to see which users view your profile page or videos.

While there have been mixed responses to these new changes, the “post to view” feature is leaving users perplexed. The new feature came in recently and after many people updated their application, several videos and photos had been blurred. Users saw a message that read:

“Post to view”

TikTok introduces new "post to view" feature that does not allow users see others' videos or photos until they upload theirs. (Image via TikTok)

Will “Post to view” become a permanent part of TikTok? Steps to enable the feature revealed

While the short video sharing application is undeniably the most popular social media application for all engaging content, some new updates can bewilder the users. The new feature simply means that if the user wishes to continue seeing other people’s photos and videos, they have to share their own videos on the platform first.

zeenat @zeenatpatel_x tiktok what do you mean post to view?

i don’t wanna view it no more, your loss. tiktok what do you mean post to view? i don’t wanna view it no more, your loss.

Further, users will be getting daily prompts so that they can stay connected with their friends and favorite creators' content. Additionally, to use this feature, users need to be above 13 years of age. Also, for people from South Korea or Indonesia, the age limit to access this feature would be 14 years.

For those who wish to know how to enable this feature, it is crucial to know that once you update the application, the feature will be auto-activated. This means that there will be no need to update the feature or indulge in any steps.

chloe @ch1oemissesyou “post to view this tiktok” absolutely not “post to view this tiktok” absolutely not

Those who wish to update the application to get hold of the new feature can navigate to their App Store or Google Play Store and check out the updates available in the “downloaded apps” section.

Netizens have shared mixed responses after the short video sharing application rolled out its new feature “post to view.” While some are agitated, others are calling out TikTok for copying BeReal, another social media application that runs on a similar model.

Cal @calluma_ sorry but what is TikTok doing with this BeReal knock off “post to view” sorry but what is TikTok doing with this BeReal knock off “post to view”

N @najmafrl why is tiktok tryna be like bereal now, “post to view” why is tiktok tryna be like bereal now, “post to view”

Denzel @1300reloaded Why do I need to post to view a tiktok… just let me see!!! Why do I need to post to view a tiktok… just let me see!!! https://t.co/i4ZXF4vehz

Users are also pointing out that the kind of notifications sent across by the app is also similar for both BeReal and TikTok.

Needless to say, netizens aren't happy with the new update and the feature, and it remains to be seen what the makers of the app have to say about the comparisons.

