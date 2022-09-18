What is TikTok Now? Everything to know about the app’s new Be-Real inspired feature

Introducing the new feature of TikTok- TikTok Now.

It has been a while since the popular social media platform TikTok brought up a major update that could potentially change the way people use and spend their time on the app.

TikTok Now is said to be a copy of an app called Be-Real (a French social media app). The new update gives users a certain time frame to post a picture or video, and users can utilize their front and back camera simultaneously to do so.

A time of just three minutes is given by the app to do so. Compared to the Be-Real app, TikTok gives users a minute more to prepare uploads. That, so far, is said to be the difference apart from it being two different apps and social media platforms.

This is to update people on what they're currently up to so that those who are viewing the post will know it is original and very recent.

Considering its features, a lot of celebrities can utilize the platform to make fresh content to please their fans, letting them know what they're currently up to.

In a blogpost, TikTok wrote:

“TikTok Now is the newest way to be entertained and connect with others on TikTok – a daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most.

They also mentioned:

"TikTok Now brings the authenticity of TikTok to a whole new creative experience that connects you with those closest to you."

TikTok said in a statement said:

"Making possible deeper connection and entertainment in a fun format, TikTok Now invites you and your friends to capture what you're doing in the moment using your device's front and back camera."

They also further added:

"You'll receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to easily share what you're up to."

A notification saying "Time to Now" along with lightning emojis are being seen often after the update.

When and where will TikTok Now be available?

The launch of the new update was announced on September 15.

monet mcmichael 🤍 @monetmcmichael_ did y’all see the be Real feature on tiktok omg did y’all see the be Real feature on tiktok omg https://t.co/lN44n4fzNc

In the upcoming weeks, it is said that they will be experimenting with TikTok Now, noting that while in the US it will be accessible via the TikTok app, it might be made available in other regions only as a separate TikTok Now app.

Online users who claim TikTok is "copying" BeReal have criticized the feature, but it is unclear at this point whether it will be as popular as the original app.

nicole♡ @h3yitsnicole the new tiktok update has me CONFUSED. it has a bereal feature now? the new tiktok update has me CONFUSED. it has a bereal feature now? https://t.co/xAAdGpCwNK

Additionally, TikTok has an update on its privacy features as well. Accounts of users under the age of 16 will be set to private. Content cannot be shared on the Explore feed by users under the age of 18. Additionally, only friends will be allowed to comment on the content of individuals between the ages of 13 and 15.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that TikTok is attempting to cash in on BeReal's fame; top companies are always taking inspiration from one another or introducing comparable features. Perhaps the most shocking aspect of TikTok introducing this is that it did so before Instagram.

