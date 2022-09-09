"Absurd statement; sick and tired of this propaganda" - Tennis fans react to John McEnroe's hardcourt comparison between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz's incredible court coverage throughout the ongoing US Open and particularly in his quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner left tennis legend John McEnroe impressed. So much so that McEnroe gave Alcaraz the edge over Novak Djokovic in terms of court coverage on hardcourts, much to the dissent of a section of the tennis fan community.

Djokovic has won 12 of his 21 Grand Slam titles on hard courts and is often regarded as the best player ever on the surface. Alcaraz has rapidly improved his game on hardcourts and won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title on the surface at the Miami Open earlier this year.

The Spanish youngster backed up his 2021 US Open quarterfinal run with at least a semifinal appearance this year. His shot-making ability during the epic clash against Sinner on Wednesday often left spectators awestruck as he effortlessly slid across the court.

The Big Three @Big3Tennis John McEnroe says Alcaraz covers hard court better than Djokovic right now. Both definitely burning the rubber big time on hard courts. John McEnroe says Alcaraz covers hard court better than Djokovic right now. Both definitely burning the rubber big time on hard courts.

McEnroe compared Alcaraz to Djokovic on hardcourts, giving him the edge over the Serbian great and drawing the ire of some fans.

"Novak still slides significantly better than Alcaraz even though he’s lost a step speed wise…I’m sick and tired of this Alcaraz propaganda. Tiafoe needs to take down this Spaniard as well," one fan wrote on Twitter, reacting to McEnroe's claim.

Dino B @DinoBrdar92 @Big3Tennis "better than Djokovic right now", yeah because Djokovic right now is sleeping at his home in Serbia @Big3Tennis "better than Djokovic right now", yeah because Djokovic right now is sleeping at his home in Serbia

Meanwhile, another fan opined that Djokovic's court coverage skills are second to none, even though Alcaraz is highly impressive himself.

"Alcaraz’s court coverage is ridiculously good but Djokovic is on a completely different level. No one has ever come close," read another tweet.

Here are a few reactions from tennis fans to John McEnroe's comments comparing Carlos Alcaraz to Novak Djokovic:

Ross Newell @rosco7777 @Big3Tennis He’s correct. Alcaraz lightening around the court, personally I would say he’s more comparable to the speedy young RN versus the flexible ND. The hard court slams are so hard to call at the moment, only going to get harder for RN & ND to extend GS count outside of RG & Wimbledon @Big3Tennis He’s correct. Alcaraz lightening around the court, personally I would say he’s more comparable to the speedy young RN versus the flexible ND. The hard court slams are so hard to call at the moment, only going to get harder for RN & ND to extend GS count outside of RG & Wimbledon

Tauseef Younus @tosh_game The Big Three @Big3Tennis John McEnroe says Alcaraz covers hard court better than Djokovic right now. Both definitely burning the rubber big time on hard courts. John McEnroe says Alcaraz covers hard court better than Djokovic right now. Both definitely burning the rubber big time on hard courts. Alcaraz is a more all rounded player at this stage of his career then what Djokovic was. twitter.com/big3tennis/sta… Alcaraz is a more all rounded player at this stage of his career then what Djokovic was. twitter.com/big3tennis/sta…

Noelani137Aiday @AidayNoelani137

I'm baffled. (Youngsters need to drink more milk and to eat more spinach to be in the same conversation with them. How about some respect first.) @Big3Tennis Just to be clear I'm not defending Djokovic here,but why the world is in such rush to forget BIG3 achievements?I'm baffled. (Youngsters need to drink more milk and to eat more spinach to be in the same conversation with them. How about some respect first.) @Big3Tennis Just to be clear I'm not defending Djokovic here,but why the world is in such rush to forget BIG3 achievements?I'm baffled. (Youngsters need to drink more milk and to eat more spinach to be in the same conversation with them. How about some respect first.)

Marty Feeny @feendog33 @Big3Tennis McEnroe making an absurd superlative statement? Shocking…call me when CA has 21 GS @Big3Tennis McEnroe making an absurd superlative statement? Shocking…call me when CA has 21 GS 🏆

Golden @_Olawale_B The Big Three @Big3Tennis John McEnroe says Alcaraz covers hard court better than Djokovic right now. Both definitely burning the rubber big time on hard courts. John McEnroe says Alcaraz covers hard court better than Djokovic right now. Both definitely burning the rubber big time on hard courts. I don't know why they're putting this young boy side by side the big 3. They need to stop. twitter.com/big3tennis/sta… I don't know why they're putting this young boy side by side the big 3. They need to stop. twitter.com/big3tennis/sta…

"Going to be really, really tough" - Carlos Alcaraz on US Open semifinal against Frances Tiafoe

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2022 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz edged Jannik Sinner to reach the US Open semifinals, winning the latest match in a rivalry many believe could emulate the one between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz is ever so close to clinching the World No. 1 spot after the 2022 US Open and his next challenge on the road to the top spot is in-form American star Frances Tiafoe. The young Spaniard expects an extremely tough battle against the American, who defeated Nadal in the fourth round.

"It's going to be really, really tough," Carlos Alcaraz said in a press conference. "Frances, everybody know the level of Frances. He has beaten Rafa Nadal, Rublev in three sets. He's playing unbelievable right now. High confidence."

The 19-year-old is aware that the New York crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium will favor his opponent on Friday night, given that he is two wins away from becoming the first American male player since Andy Roddick in 2003 to win a singles Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Alcaraz aims to become the youngest ever ATP No. 1.

"He loves the crowd. He loves this court. I'm going to have to put my best. But right now I'm thinking about this match. I'm enjoying this moment. I have a day of rest to think about the semifinal. But right now I'm going to enjoy with my team, my family, and that's all," Alcaraz said further.

Alcaraz and Tiafoe have faced each other just once before on the ATP tour at the 2021 Barcelona Open. Tiafoe won the first round match 6-4, 7-6(2).

