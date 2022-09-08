"I just was thinking about the match, not the ranking or results or stuff" - Carlos Alcaraz after reaching US Open semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz said after his epic US Open quarterfinal win over Jannik Sinner on Wednesday night that he was only focused on the match and not thinking about anything else.

In an instant late-night classic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alcaraz and Sinner provided jaw-dropping moments of raw athleticism and insane power-hitting. While Alcaraz drew first blood by pocketing the first set, both players were only warming up for the gladiatorial contest.

The Spanish teenager squandered five set points as Sinner leveled proceedings. Alcaraz then failed to serve out a two-sets-to-one lead, and the Italian almost made him pay for that. However, serving for the match, Sinner saw a match point come and go as Alcaraz forced a decider.

Once again, Sinner took the lead in the fifth, but Alcaraz responded in kind, winning the last four games to provide the latest finish of a US Open match at 2:49 am local time. At five hours and 15 minutes, it was also the second-longest match in tournament history as Alcaraz joined his compatriot Rafael Nadal as the second player to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

US Open Tennis @usopen Sportsmanship as impressive as the match that preceded it. Sportsmanship as impressive as the match that preceded it. https://t.co/qDczONaUc4

Entering the tournament, Carlos Alcaraz was one of five players in contention to leave New York as the World No. 1. He could now do so on Friday if he reaches the final and Casper Ruud doesn't. If both men reach the title match, the winner on Sunday will be the new World No. 1.

Despite so much riding on the match, Alcaraz said in his press conference that he was only focused on getting back into the contest when Sinner served for victory in the fourth.

"I mean, I just was thinking about the match, not the ranking or results or stuff, said Alcaraz. "I just try to be focussed, try to put my best in every shot, in every game. I just believed in myself in that game."

Alcaraz said that he was returning well and getting many look-ins on the Sinner serve.

"I was returning pretty well," said the teenager. "I had a lot of chances returning 40-All, 30-All a lot of times. I just believe in myself that I could break in this moment. Obviously I think I played really well tennis in that game. Yeah, I would say the things came in my favour."

In a match between two first-time Major semifinalists, Carlos Alcaraz will now take on home favorite Frances Tiafoe for a place in the final.

"It's going to be really, really tough" - Carlos Alcaraz on facing Frances Tiafoe in 2022 US Open semifinals

Carles Alcaraz is into his first Major semifinal.

Carlos Alcaraz is well aware of the enormity of the challenge facing him next, as he takes on Rafael Nadal's conqueror Frances Tiafoe in the last four.

Tiafoe is the first American male in 16 years to reach the US Open semis and has emerged as a dark horse for the title. He beat Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the third quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Carlos Alcaraz said that he expects a tough battle against Tiafoe, who won the pair's lone meeting in Barcelona last year.

"It's going to be really, really tough," said the Spaniard. "Frances, everybody know the level of Frances. He has beaten Rafa Nadal, Rublev in three sets. He's playing unbelievable right now. High confidence."

The Spaniard is looking forward to giving his all and thinking about the semifinal after a day's rest, adding:

"He loves the crowd. He loves this court. I'm going to have to put my best. But right now I'm thinking about this match. I'm enjoying this moment. I have a day of rest to think about the semifinal. But right now I'm going to enjoy with my team, my family, and that's all."

Carlos Alcaraz is looking to become the first teenager since Pete Sampras (1990) to win the US Open men's singles title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh