Nintendo Switch system update 14.1.0 adds notification for unused Platinum Points: Here's what they are and how to redeem them

The Nintendo Switch continues to get system updates for better stability, performance and user experience. After the previous patch that finally brought folders to the popular handheld console, we have another patch that adds something new.

It's nothing spectacular: Just the introduction of a notification toggle to let players know about any unspent Platonum Points.

For the uninitiated, they are part of the My Nintendo rewards system. This service from the Japanese publisher grants players points that can be turned in for goodies and small rewards. But before we take a look at what Platinum Points are, let's check out the patch notes for the 14.1.0 update.

Here are the full patch notes for the Nintendo Switch 14.1.0 update

“Platinum Point Notification Settings” has been added under Notifications in System Settings.

Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions on your Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications. Nintendo Switch Online missions and rewards are not available in some countries and regions.

Setting these notifications to OFF will hide the notification sent when there are unclaimed Platinum Points.

They've recently started offering avatars for current games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons too. But since they are wave-based, they will be replaced over time, so be sure to grab your favorites before they expire.

Welcome to My Nintendo

All of this is made possible via the aforementioned rewards program. For a series of tasks performed by users, they will be awarded points. These tasks can range from just signing in to the eShop to purchasing games. The points awarded are of different types: Platinum and Gold.

Platinum can be turned in for in-game rewards for smartphone titles (e.g., Super Mario Run), 3DS themes, or discounts for non-Switch platforms. However, recently, there have been physical goodies up for grabs as well, making these points even more worthwhile.

Physical rewards include posters (700 points), key-chains (500 points), game sticker sheets (300 points) and so on. This can be done on the Nintendo Store. Gold points, on the other hand, can be earned by purchasing Switch games or participating in certain promotions.

Note that both these points have an expiration window. Platinum points expire six months after redeeming. Meanwhile, Gold points take twice as long, at 12 months.

How to redeem them?

Players must follow the steps below to redeem their Platinum points:

Step 1: Make a Nintendo account if you don't have one. Sign in.

Step 2: Go to the My Nintendo program page.

Step 3: There, the Earn Points tab should enlist tasks to be completed to earn Platinum points. These points will automatically be added to your account on completion of the related task.

Step 4: To check rewards that can be redeemed, click the Get Rewards tab on the home page.

Step 6: Click on your desired goodie and then hit Redeem. The cost will be deducted from your total amount and you will be able to use the reward (like links to the Pokemon Legends Arceus wallpaper).

