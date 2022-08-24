5 K-pop groups that always hop on to trending TikToks

K-pop groups have showcased multiple sides of their personalities on various occasions. Whether revealing their secret talents on talk shows or carrying out daily chores on Vlive sessions, they have found ways to connect with fans on a whole new level.

Immensely famous among the groups is a trend to hop onto TikTok and try out a new fad. They have done everything from dancing to the beats of songs by other artists to taking part in trendy challenges.

going to hybe just to do a tiktok challenge of yours with yeonjun is INSANE https://t.co/iH9KrbKXh7

The process of creating something casual and candid for fans is fun and thus is thoroughly enjoyed. Perhaps, it is because of these reasons that K-pop groups and idols can't help but hop onto the train of TikTok trends.

Let's take a quick look at a few K-pop groups often spotted taking part in various trending TikToks.

Five K-pop groups that are TikTok geeks

1) TXT (@txt.bighitent)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has established their image well on the media sharing platforms. The fourth-gen K-pop group leaves no stone unturned to serve MOAs, their fandom, with trending TikTok videos. They also collaborated with Cosmopolitan and took part in the #BeMyValentine. In fact, Yeonjun's solo TikToks, such as Own Brand Freestyle and Ginseng Strip 2002, became viral almost instantly.

Trends like the This or That game, 360 arm spin challenge, emoji copy challenge, dance performances on I'm on Vacation, and My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle are just the tip of the iceberg.

2) Stray Kids (@jypestraykids)

The eight-member K-pop group, Stray Kids, has a massive fandom on TikTok. They have entertained the audience with their quirks and charms on the media platform. Their videos ooze happiness, and the members usually have a blast while recording them.

Various challenges include REZZ Edge, 'Hello My Name is Zuzie,' PopPopPop (based on Nayeon's solo POP!), Sukaranbo, Can You Really Dance, Call, and I Need You To Stay, among many others, have been undertaken by Stray Kids members. Especially memorable is Felix's Let's Groove challenge, where the K-pop idol was seen vibing in his iconic long blonde hair.

3) Fromis_9 (@official_fromis9)

The Bighit girl band Fromis_9 is always one step ahead when it comes to the latest trends on TikTok. The K-pop group leaves no opportunity to use trending audios and songs to show off their outfits, goof around with each other, or even participate in fun challenges.

From This or That game to Can You Really Dance challenge, they keep up with every trend around the corner. Their act on the Glitch challenge went viral on the media platform and earned them massive appreciation. Undoubtedly, the girls know the way to their fans' hearts.

4) ENHYPEN (@enhypen)

If there was an award for K-pop groups that put the most effort into creating TikToks, ENHYPEN would surely emerge as undisputed winners. From featuring fire extinguishers in their videos to dressing up in similar styles, the boy band knows how to impress its audience.

The members' performances for Go Daddy Go, Missing My Love, Westside Killer, Chicken Wing, and Beat It made them TikTok stars. The Heartbreak Anniversary viral audio found their perfect fit in ENHYPEN, as Ni-ki danced in the middle while Sunghoon, Jungwon, Heeseung, and Jake controlled their laughter.

5) ITZY (@itzyofficial)

One can easily spot the five-member girl group ITZY keeping up with viral trends. Whether they are Korea-originated trends like the children's day challenge or global ones such as the face challenge and the selfie game, the K-pop group has done it all.

They have also collaborated with other artists to give their fans something out-of-the-box. Super Junior's Heechul, Sindong, BIBI, Norazo, UP10TION's Jinjyuk, AB6IX's Daehwi, and Jaejae have graced the floor along with ITZY members to hop on the train of trending TikToks.

With K-pop groups receiving a positive reception for their newfound method of reaching fans, it's assured that this is only the beginning. New concepts will spring up quickly, especially with GEN Z idols making their way into the industry.

