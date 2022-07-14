5 of ENHYPEN’s most thrilling choreographies

The up-and-coming boy band ENHYPEN has given the K-pop music industry some gems when it comes to choreographies. Officially debuted on November 20, 2020, with their first mini-album BORDER: DAY ONE, the group has soared high since then.

More recently, the group released their third mini-album, MANIFESTO: DAY 1, which sold 1,241,112 copies between July 4 and 10, only a week after its release. ENGENEs now await other masterpieces that the group has to offer.

From coming up with power-packed choreographies to serving amazing vocals, they have carved a renowned space in the K-pop industry. Their dance routines are thrilling and give viewers a lifetime experience.

Even more charismatic are their personalities while performing. Each member has a unique style that makes them distinct.

In light of this, let's look at the boy band's five choreographies that will have you hooked.

FEVER, Drunk-Dazed, and more: Five thrilling choreographies by ENHYPEN

5) Tamed-Dashed

This pop-rock song was released on October 12, 2021, as part of ENHYPEN’s album DIMENSION: DILEMMA. It also features in DIMENSION: ANSWER as the second track. The dance practice video of the pop song premiered on October 27, 2021.

The choreography for Tamed-Dashed makes one wonder about the secret source of energy ENHYPEN members encapsulate. You’ll have to keep rewinding to see the footwork this track entails.

It’s astonishing to witness the sheer perfection the members display in catching up to each beat and giving a flawless performance.

4) Go Big or Go Home

Released on October 12, 2021, Go Big or Go Home is part of the studio-album DIMENSION: DILEMMA and reappears as the fifth track on DIMENSION: ANSWER. The dance practice video was released on November 26, 2021.

This track wins the game when it comes to the perfect combination of expression and movement. From highly coordinated footwork to graceful swirls, the seven-member group captivated fans.

The swift change from one hip-hop move to another was enthralling. Especially noteworthy was the last segment of the dance practice video, which kept ENGENEs wanting more.

3) FEVER

Released on April 26, 2021, as the third track from ENHYPEN's second mini-album, BORDER: CARNIVAL, FEVER was a massive hit. The dance practice cover was released on May 22, 2021.

Starting with a unique stance, ENHYPEN members take their dance routine up a notch in FEVER. From satisfying body rolls to head jerks, they gave life to this pop song.

The perfect synchronization, especially during the chorus, is immaculate. They serve exceptional leg-hand coordination with each 'FEVER' beat. Its addictive tones and lyrics will keep you hooked for days.

2) Given-Taken

The track was released on November 30, 2020, as part of ENHYPEN’s mini-album BORDER: DAY ONE. It is the lead single of their debut album. The dance practice video for the same premiered on December 5, 2020.

With a catchy start like that of Given-Taken, even the non-dancers would shake a leg or two. The sheer contrast that this ENHYPEN choreography provides is out-of-the-world.

One instance of the same comes at 0:25 when three members offer fast-paced moves while the others surrounding them move in slow-motion etiquette. Their timings are perfect and match each segment formation. It will take fans some time to move on from the footwork of this track.

1) Drunk-Dazed

This title track of ENHYPEN’s second mini-album, BORDER: CARNIVAL, is also the most viewed of the group. While the official music video was released on April 26, 2021, the dance practice video was out on May 1, 2021.

Members will shock you just 20 seconds into the song with their energetic persona. Words do not do justice to the highly synchronized moves and leveled jumps in Drunk-Dazed. With sharp and agile dance steps accompanied by swift knee-glides and drops, the idols leave a riveting impact.

The thwarting sound of their legs banging the floor in unison is satisfying and reflects their perfect synchronization. Just the intensity of the pop song is enough to leave you grooving for a week.

Additionally, the seven-member group recorded their second music show win with Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) on the June 29 episode of Show Champion. Their first win was on SBS MTV’s The Show with Drunk-Dazed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far