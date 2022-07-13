5 most-viewed ENHYPEN music videos, as of July 2022

South Korean band ENHYPEN is reaching new heights and ENGENEs are here for it. Considering the group debuted only two years ago, it has cemented its reputation in the K-pop music industry.

From winning Rookie of the Year at multiple award shows in 2021 to receiving the New Artist of the Year (Asia) at the Japan Gold Disc Awards, the septet has won a million hearts.

The fourth-generation group graces the dance floor with elegance and enthusiasm like no other. They have given fans some of the best concepts and cinematic experiences through their artform. Their music videos are always top-notch, with unique themes and mesmerizing visuals.

So, let's take a look at ENHYPEN’s most-viewed music videos, as of July 12, 2022, that have left fans in awe. They have been arranged in ascending order, from the least viewed to the most viewed.

FEVER, Given-Taken, and more: Top 5 most viewed ENHYPEN music videos arranged in ascending order, as of July 2022

5) Blessed-Cursed - 39.2 million views

The pop-rock number was released on January 10, 2022, as the title track for their repackaged album, DIMENSION : ANSWER. The music video of Blessed-Cursed has about 39 million views and over 2 million likes as of July 12, 2022.

The theme of the music video is retro and it encapsulates 90s vibes. Wings on the wall, fisheye lens, fuzzy chair aesthetics, and overall cinematography fit the theme beautifully. The group’s attempt to give it a modern twist makes it all the more fascinating.

4) Let Me In - 40.8 million views

This catchy track was released on November 30, 2020, as part of ENHYPEN's debut mini-album BORDER: DAY ONE. It has garnered over 40 million views with its catchy choreography and mood-lifting music.

Starting with a glimpse of each member one by one, the Let Me In music video boasts stunning visuals. Although the lyrics convey it to be a love song, the concept digs deeper and presents a suspenseful aura.

3) Given-Taken - 64.6 million views

Given-Taken is the lead single of ENHYPEN’s first mini-album, BORDER: DAY ONE. The track was released on November 30, 2020, and has more than 64 million views as of July 12, 2022. The boy band earned massive acclaim with this debut song as fans showered them with praise.

The pop track is about following one’s fate. The artists try to convey the importance of overcoming complex emotions and growing together even when the future is uncertain and blurry. Their strong resolution to overcome the uncertainties is well-reflected in the music video’s concept.

2) Fever - 79 million views

With over 79 million views as of July 12, 2022, Fever is the third track from ENHYPEN’s second mini-album, BORDER: CARNIVAL. The R&B track was released on April 26, 2021, and served fans with amazing vocals, ad-libs, visuals, and choreography.

A glamor extravaganza, the music video captured the emotions of the members quite well. It deals with the changing atmosphere around K-pop idols after their debut in the industry. They also present metaphoric references to themes of longing, pain, and pleasure with their lyrics.

“I cannot touch you, never, But I’m drawn to you. The more I hurt the more I want you."

1) Drunk-Dazed - 82.9 million views

Presented as the title track of ENHYPEN’s second mini-album BORDER: CARNIVAL, the music video has garnered a whopping 82.9 million views as of July 12, 2022. It was released on April 26, 2021, and has been a fan favorite ever since.

The main setting of the music video is a party where the members drown themselves in fun. Displaying extraordinary energy and dynamism in their choreography, ENHYPEN gives a scintillating performance, with elements of suspense and thrill making the experience even more immersive.

The swift camera work gives a “drunk-dazed’ effect, justifying the title. From the pastel green room to the beautiful fountain, the video is a visual treat.

FARHAN @KHANFARHAN24101 ENHYPEN becomes fastest K-pop act to produce two million-selling albums as Manifesto: Day 1 wraps up first week sale with 1.24 million copies ENHYPEN becomes fastest K-pop act to produce two million-selling albums as Manifesto: Day 1 wraps up first week sale with 1.24 million copies https://t.co/NhLkDJq5pc

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN is now the the fastest and youngest K-pop group with two million-selling albums. According to Hanteo Chart, the group’s third mini-album, MANIFESTO: DAY 1, sold 1,241,112 copies between July 4 and 10, the first week after its release. The boy band’s first million-selling album was DIMENSION : DILEMMA.

