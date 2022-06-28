ENHYPEN first world tour to reportedly begin in September 2022

Tamed-Dashed group ENHYPEN will be embarking on its first world tour in September, reported media outlet SportsWorldi on June 28, 2022. As per the report, music industry officials confirmed that the seven-member group will host its first world tour in mid-September. The group will reportedly also perform in Japan and the United States.
ENGENEs, the group’s fandom, was over the moon after the news broke. ENHYPEN officially debuted in November 2020, after being selected through Mnet’s audition survival program, I-Land. The group has also been steadily growing in terms of its popularity, which is reflected through its massive growth in physical sales and digital streams.
The seven members were part of other K-pop groups that debuted during the pandemic and were unable to experience the thrill of offline performances. The world tour will allow them to meet ENGENEs for the first time since their debut.
Fan reactions to ENHYPEN reportedly embarking on its first world tour in mid-September
On June 28, 2022, South Korean news outlet SportsWorldi reported that the Drunk-Dazed group would hold its first world tour in mid-September. The news arrives amid ENHPEN ramping up promotions for its new release, its third mini-album titled MANIFESTO: DAY 1.
The report also revealed that the boy band would kick off the tour in Seoul and then move to Japan and the US. For a year-and-a-half-old group to host a world tour is a commendable feat. However, the seven-member act’s increasing success made the in-person global concert turn into a reality soon enough.
Although HYBE has not yet released any official updates regarding the news, fans have taken the news in a positive light and continue to express their excitement on Twitter.
Moreover, as per some fan accounts, K-media outlets also reported that ENHYPEN would announce the world tour in the second quarter. Since there are only three days left before the second quarter ends, they believe that BELIFT LAB could drop the news any time this week.
Fans commented that Jake, Sunghoon, Jay and Ni-ki attending SEVENTEEN’s BE THE SUN concert might be a way for them to note down some performance to-dos.
ENGENEs’ reactions to the news have been all over the place. While some are taking the news with a grain of salt, others have started making theories in connection to the concept teasers released and some have started imagining scenarios of the heartwarming experience that awaits them.
See the fans' reactions below:
A major point of discussion was Jungwon’s concept photo from the Blessed-Cursed era. In the picture, Jungwon was overlooking a miniature office.
The office walls had numerous countries written on them, including Japan, the UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and more. Fans believe the concept photo could have been a spoiler for the world tour that they missed.
Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s upcoming comeback is refreshingly different from its past releases. The new album will tell the story of boys who are struggling with what adults define as success and will choose their own path.
The album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 will be released on July 4, 2022.