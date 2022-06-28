ENHYPEN first world tour to reportedly begin in September 2022

Tamed-Dashed group ENHYPEN will be embarking on its first world tour in September, reported media outlet SportsWorldi on June 28, 2022. As per the report, music industry officials confirmed that the seven-member group will host its first world tour in mid-September. The group will reportedly also perform in Japan and the United States.

ENGENEs, the group’s fandom, was over the moon after the news broke. ENHYPEN officially debuted in November 2020, after being selected through Mnet’s audition survival program, I-Land. The group has also been steadily growing in terms of its popularity, which is reflected through its massive growth in physical sales and digital streams.

˙८ ˙ noonnie ⚔️ @yernoonnie



Articles reminding us of that world tour again.



Take everything!



@ENHYPEN_members #ENHYPEN #엔하이픈 "ENHYPEN, who swept the Rookie of the Year awards last year as they became a million seller on their first year after debut, is also expected to hold their first world tour."Articles reminding us of that world tour again.Take everything! "ENHYPEN, who swept the Rookie of the Year awards last year as they became a million seller on their first year after debut, is also expected to hold their first world tour."Articles reminding us of that world tour again.Take everything!@ENHYPEN_members #ENHYPEN #엔하이픈 https://t.co/aXRjwQLI8a

The seven members were part of other K-pop groups that debuted during the pandemic and were unable to experience the thrill of offline performances. The world tour will allow them to meet ENGENEs for the first time since their debut.

Fan reactions to ENHYPEN reportedly embarking on its first world tour in mid-September

On June 28, 2022, South Korean news outlet SportsWorldi reported that the Drunk-Dazed group would hold its first world tour in mid-September. The news arrives amid ENHPEN ramping up promotions for its new release, its third mini-album titled MANIFESTO: DAY 1.

The report also revealed that the boy band would kick off the tour in Seoul and then move to Japan and the US. For a year-and-a-half-old group to host a world tour is a commendable feat. However, the seven-member act’s increasing success made the in-person global concert turn into a reality soon enough.

enhypensave @enhypensave "ENHYPEN is set to have its first world tour in mid September. Starting with the Seoul performance, the tour will be held in Japan and the United States." #ENHYPEN "ENHYPEN is set to have its first world tour in mid September. Starting with the Seoul performance, the tour will be held in Japan and the United States." #ENHYPEN https://t.co/It7OBT4whq

Although HYBE has not yet released any official updates regarding the news, fans have taken the news in a positive light and continue to express their excitement on Twitter.

Moreover, as per some fan accounts, K-media outlets also reported that ENHYPEN would announce the world tour in the second quarter. Since there are only three days left before the second quarter ends, they believe that BELIFT LAB could drop the news any time this week.

zi ❦ jay 🧸 @springflowerjay according to k-media, ENHYPEN will announce their world tour schedule in the 2nd quarter. But there are only 3 days left of the 2nd quarter.. does it mean they’ll announce the world tour anytime this week? maybe the members went to Seventeen’s concert yesterday to take notes? 🤔 according to k-media, ENHYPEN will announce their world tour schedule in the 2nd quarter. But there are only 3 days left of the 2nd quarter.. does it mean they’ll announce the world tour anytime this week? maybe the members went to Seventeen’s concert yesterday to take notes? 🤔

Fans commented that Jake, Sunghoon, Jay and Ni-ki attending SEVENTEEN’s BE THE SUN concert might be a way for them to note down some performance to-dos.

ENGENEs’ reactions to the news have been all over the place. While some are taking the news with a grain of salt, others have started making theories in connection to the concept teasers released and some have started imagining scenarios of the heartwarming experience that awaits them.

See the fans' reactions below:

새벽 🍒 @dawncheol



“we watched seventeen sunbaenim’s concert, which was so amazing, really well 🏻 🏻 we also want to do a concert in front of this many engenes [fans] soon ”



@pledis_17 #SEVENTEEN twitter.com/enhypen_member… ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN_members 저희도 빨리 이렇게 많은 엔진 앞에서 콘서트를 하고 싶네요 #ENHYPEN #SUNGHOON #ENGENE 세븐틴 선배님 공연 정말 멋있게 잘 봤습니다저희도 빨리 이렇게 많은 엔진 앞에서 콘서트를 하고 싶네요 세븐틴 선배님 공연 정말 멋있게 잘 봤습니다👍👍 저희도 빨리 이렇게 많은 엔진 앞에서 콘서트를 하고 싶네요🎤 #ENHYPEN #SUNGHOON #ENGENE https://t.co/AfuT93jtYb enhypen posted about watching #BETHESUN last night!“we watched seventeen sunbaenim’s concert, which was so amazing, really well🏻 we also want to do a concert in front of this many engenes [fans] soon enhypen posted about watching #BETHESUN last night! 💖“we watched seventeen sunbaenim’s concert, which was so amazing, really well 👍🏻👍🏻 we also want to do a concert in front of this many engenes [fans] soon 🎤”@pledis_17 #SEVENTEEN twitter.com/enhypen_member…

pj 🍜 @wonstars_ 🏻 the 7 of them just dreamt of becoming a KPOP idol, and now, they will be holding their 1ST EVER WORLD TOUR! ENHYPEN, you've come so far. we are so proud! the 7 of them just dreamt of becoming a KPOP idol, and now, they will be holding their 1ST EVER WORLD TOUR! ENHYPEN, you've come so far. we are so proud!👏🏻 https://t.co/kc5lSydjgk

xevier @flwrmeowz ENHYPEN MIGHT SPOILED THEIR WORLD TOUR, A THREAD; ENHYPEN MIGHT SPOILED THEIR WORLD TOUR, A THREAD; https://t.co/qMqplbWIc6

fari @onlyjungone imagine being part of enhypen's first ever very own world tour concert, part of their first lightstick waves, part of the first few countries they'd sing their whole discographies with and seeing them personally with a smile on their faces if that ain't the dream idk what's it ): imagine being part of enhypen's first ever very own world tour concert, part of their first lightstick waves, part of the first few countries they'd sing their whole discographies with and seeing them personally with a smile on their faces if that ain't the dream idk what's it ):

‏ً @nrkimage enhypen will be coming to japan for their world tour this year, ni-ki finally going home to japan im crying enhypen will be coming to japan for their world tour this year, ni-ki finally going home to japan im crying https://t.co/wSSWMu78ri

zee ⚔️ @enhaleur engenes right now after knowing that enhypen world tour will start this September: engenes right now after knowing that enhypen world tour will start this September: https://t.co/sKnMNrHzmx

정국 @_19moarmygene THE LONG WAIT IS OVER, ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR IS COMING.



imagine being part of enhypen's first ever very own world tour concert, part of their first lightstick waves, part of the first few countries they'd sing their whole discographies with and seeing them personally with a smile+ THE LONG WAIT IS OVER, ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR IS COMING. imagine being part of enhypen's first ever very own world tour concert, part of their first lightstick waves, part of the first few countries they'd sing their whole discographies with and seeing them personally with a smile+ https://t.co/IfbYcd24Fx

riri @jungwonlife on the whole month of july enhypen will have a busy time doing promotions, on august they’ll go in LA for kcon and on september they will finally start their world tour. my boys are so packed and successful on the whole month of july enhypen will have a busy time doing promotions, on august they’ll go in LA for kcon and on september they will finally start their world tour. my boys are so packed and successful

A major point of discussion was Jungwon’s concept photo from the Blessed-Cursed era. In the picture, Jungwon was overlooking a miniature office.

The office walls had numerous countries written on them, including Japan, the UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and more. Fans believe the concept photo could have been a spoiler for the world tour that they missed.

yve🌽 @jayseonggf what if this is the enhypen world tour SPOILER!?!!!? what if this is the enhypen world tour SPOILER!?!!!? https://t.co/dqK3Ktvwxf

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s upcoming comeback is refreshingly different from its past releases. The new album will tell the story of boys who are struggling with what adults define as success and will choose their own path.

The album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 will be released on July 4, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far