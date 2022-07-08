ENHYPEN announces first-ever world tour “MANIFESTO”: Dates, cities, and all you need to know

ENGENEs, book your tickets because ENHYPEN is coming! On July 8, the group officially announced the first set of dates and cities for their upcoming world tour “MANIFESTO,” which will begin in Seoul this September.
The talented septet will begin their world tour in their home city of Seoul, South Korea, on September 17 and 18, enchanting ENGENEs for two nights.
Post that, the septet will head to the United States, where their tour will take them to six different cities in October.
The group will perform in the following locations:
- Anaheim on October 2
- Fort Worth on October 6
- Houston on October 8
- Atlanta on October 11
- Chicago on October 13
- New York on October 15
Post their USA leg, the members will head east to Japan and perform in the following locations:
- Aichi on November 1 and 2
- Osaka on November 9 and 10
- Kanagawa on November 15 and 16
ENHYPEN to add more dates and cities to their upcoming world tour “MANIFESTO”
While announcing the tour, BELIFT LAB wrote:
“ENHYPEN’s coming to you with their first world tour ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘MANIFESTO’. Starting with the Seoul concert, ENHYPEN will meet global ENGENEs in the U.S., Japan, and more, through the ENHYPEN GLOBAL TOUR ‘MANIFESTO’. We’ll be looking forward to your love and support.”
Fans living outside South Korea, the United States and Japan need not feel discouraged, as the BELIFT LAB will soon reveal more dates and cities for the upcoming tour. Ticketing information and venue details have not yet been revealed.
Earlier, South Korean news outlet Sports World reported that the seven-member group will commence on a world tour in mid-September and will tour South Korea, Japan and the United States.
Engenes react to the exciting news
ENGENEs, the group’s fandom, was over the moon after the news broke and have taken to Twitter to express their opinions on the same. Check out their reactions below:
ENHYPEN makes a new record with amazing first-day sales for MANIFESTO: DAY 1
On July 4, the septet dropped their third mini-album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 with the accompanying title track Future Perfect (Pass the MIC).
According to Hanteo chart, the talented septet recorded 768,603 copies sold on their first day of sales. This new record has now successfully surpassed the record set by their first full-length album DIMENSION: DILEMMA.
Previously, DIMENSION: DILEMMA sold over 501,000 copies on its first day and has since gone on to become a “million-selling album.” The septet also rocketed through iTunes charts in various countries across the globe with MANIFESTO: DAY 1.
MANIFESTO: DAY 1 has already hit number 1 on the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 17 different regions, including India, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, Thailand, Chile, Mexico, Austria, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines.
The release comes after their previous comeback with the group’s first repackaged album DIMENSION: ANSWER, which dropped in January of this year.