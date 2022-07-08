ENHYPEN announces first-ever world tour “MANIFESTO”: Dates, cities, and all you need to know

ENGENEs, book your tickets because ENHYPEN is coming! On July 8, the group officially announced the first set of dates and cities for their upcoming world tour “MANIFESTO,” which will begin in Seoul this September.

The talented septet will begin their world tour in their home city of Seoul, South Korea, on September 17 and 18, enchanting ENGENEs for two nights.

Post that, the septet will head to the United States, where their tour will take them to six different cities in October.

The group will perform in the following locations:

Anaheim on October 2

Fort Worth on October 6

Houston on October 8

Atlanta on October 11

Chicago on October 13

New York on October 15

Post their USA leg, the members will head east to Japan and perform in the following locations:

Aichi on November 1 and 2

Osaka on November 9 and 10

Kanagawa on November 15 and 16

ENHYPEN to add more dates and cities to their upcoming world tour “MANIFESTO”

While announcing the tour, BELIFT LAB wrote:

“ENHYPEN’s coming to you with their first world tour ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘MANIFESTO’. Starting with the Seoul concert, ENHYPEN will meet global ENGENEs in the U.S., Japan, and more, through the ENHYPEN GLOBAL TOUR ‘MANIFESTO’. We’ll be looking forward to your love and support.”

Fans living outside South Korea, the United States and Japan need not feel discouraged, as the BELIFT LAB will soon reveal more dates and cities for the upcoming tour. Ticketing information and venue details have not yet been revealed.

Earlier, South Korean news outlet Sports World reported that the seven-member group will commence on a world tour in mid-September and will tour South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Engenes react to the exciting news

ENGENEs, the group’s fandom, was over the moon after the news broke and have taken to Twitter to express their opinions on the same. Check out their reactions below:

zai ⚔️ @_ihearthee enhypen world tour in NY on heeseung's birthday 🤧🖤 enhypen world tour in NY on heeseung's birthday 🤧🖤 https://t.co/rX2niSaBWT

Fir @heeseungcokr if they said more to come after mid of November.. it seems after end-year awards etc, i guess they will announce more countries for 2023 ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘MANIFESTO’ if they said more to come after mid of November.. it seems after end-year awards etc, i guess they will announce more countries for 2023 ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘MANIFESTO’🙏🙏

Fir @heeseungcokr this is really a hint for ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR

MCountdown used “20.918”

if it means September 18, 2020 (final I-LAND episode) this is really a hint for ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR MCountdown used “20.918”if it means September 18, 2020 (final I-LAND episode) https://t.co/iOzbHnyFp0

ًzeph @zphsunghoon ENHYPEN 'WORLD TOUR'; 1 IN KOREA, 6 IN U.S, 3 IN JAPAN. AND MORE TO COME.. ALSO, HEESEUNG & JAKE WILL CELEBRATE THEIR BIRTHDAYS DURING THEIR CONCERT IN NY & KANAGAWA. ENHYPEN 'WORLD TOUR'; 1 IN KOREA, 6 IN U.S, 3 IN JAPAN. AND MORE TO COME.. ALSO, HEESEUNG & JAKE WILL CELEBRATE THEIR BIRTHDAYS DURING THEIR CONCERT IN NY & KANAGAWA.

aki @sunoweb enhypen world tour be like:



other seoul, japan

countries and usa enhypen world tour be like:other seoul, japancountries and usa https://t.co/Fo2AMhuAPR

ENHYPEN makes a new record with amazing first-day sales for MANIFESTO: DAY 1

On July 4, the septet dropped their third mini-album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 with the accompanying title track Future Perfect (Pass the MIC).

According to Hanteo chart, the talented septet recorded 768,603 copies sold on their first day of sales. This new record has now successfully surpassed the record set by their first full-length album DIMENSION: DILEMMA.

Previously, DIMENSION: DILEMMA sold over 501,000 copies on its first day and has since gone on to become a “million-selling album.” The septet also rocketed through iTunes charts in various countries across the globe with MANIFESTO: DAY 1.

MANIFESTO: DAY 1 has already hit number 1 on the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 17 different regions, including India, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, Thailand, Chile, Mexico, Austria, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines.

The release comes after their previous comeback with the group’s first repackaged album DIMENSION: ANSWER, which dropped in January of this year.

