ENHYPEN take over Twitter trends with MANIFESTO: DAY 1 comeback release

Powerful seven-member boy group ENHYPEN made an explosive comeback with their third mini-album, MANIFESTO: DAY 1. The title track, Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), became all the rage on social media as it is of the Chicago Drill genre, a genre rarely seen before in K-pop.

Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki formed ENHYPEN after going through I-LAND, a gruelling audition-survival reality show.

Nearly six months after their previous release, the septet returned with an even more iconic comeback with a rarely-seen genre in K-pop. Naturally, they took over Twitter soon enough.

The group quickly rose to international prominence by becoming the fastest fourth-generation K-pop act to achieve a million sales. The seven-piece ensemble was deemed a million-seller just days before their first debut anniversary.

ENHYPEN take over 6 of the 10 worldwide trends list on Twitter after the release of MANIFESTO: DAY 1

Following their comeback, 'Manifesto Day 1,’ ‘Future Perfect,’ ‘Manifesto Day 1 Out Now,’ ‘ENHYPEN,’ ‘Shout Out,’ and ‘Pass the Mic’ took first, second, third, fourth, sixth and eighth ranks on Twitter respectively.

With the latest comeback, ENHYPEN talk about passing the mic to their fellow colleagues and moving forward together. MANIFESTO: DAY 1’s title track, Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) is of the Chicago Drill genre. It is a type of trap music that originated in Chicago in the late 2000s.

Future Perfect, with its trap music, powerful and sharp choreography blended with the contrasting dark and light visuals in the music video, became a major point of discussion for ENGENEs, the group’s fans.

There were multiple refreshing moments that caught fans’ attention too. Jay rapping in a deep voice, Ni-Ki’s rap, Heeseung and Sunghoon’s center position verses, among other things, were raging topics on Twitter.

추 @chulipsjj #JAY Jay is the leader of this revolution. The enforcer. The first rule breaker! #ENHYPEN Jay is the leader of this revolution. The enforcer. The first rule breaker! #ENHYPEN #JAY https://t.co/JerReJQamK

추 @chulipsjj

#ENHYPEN #JAY

HE RAPS IN DEEP VOICE I NEEDJJESUSDSS HE RAPS IN DEEP VOICE I NEEDJJESUSDSS#ENHYPEN #JAY https://t.co/zWY8WaqQj6

Meanwhile, b-side track Shout Out is also receiving a lot of love from fans. The song initially trended when the group released MANIFESTO: DAY 1’s tracklist. ENGENEs noted Jake being credited as one of the lyricists.

The Australian-Korean idol had previously shared that he wanted to get deep into music and start songwriting. Seeing him work on a b-side track had fans filled with pride.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

LeaCe희✜⁵ᴇɴ-⁷ @MyOneAndonlyHee



FUTURE PERFECT OUT NOW

#MANIFESTO_DAY1 #ENHYPEN

really almost got goosebumps by how powerful this lee heeseung center partFUTURE PERFECT OUT NOW really almost got goosebumps by how powerful this lee heeseung center part 😭FUTURE PERFECT OUT NOW#MANIFESTO_DAY1 #ENHYPEN https://t.co/FWcWMzraZy

nics @jmprkglossy



FUTURE PERFECT OUT NOW

FUTURE IS PERFECT WITH ENHYPEN

#ManifestoDay1_OutNow #MANIFESTO_DAY1 #FuturePerfect #ENHYPEN



I FORGOT HOW TO BREATHE WTF PARK SUNGHOON !!FUTURE PERFECT OUT NOWFUTURE IS PERFECT WITH ENHYPEN #ENHYPEN 4thComeback_DDAY I FORGOT HOW TO BREATHE WTF PARK SUNGHOON !!FUTURE PERFECT OUT NOWFUTURE IS PERFECT WITH ENHYPEN#ManifestoDay1_OutNow #MANIFESTO_DAY1 #FuturePerfect #ENHYPEN #ENHYPEN4thComeback_DDAYhttps://t.co/XZR0rFVYOZ

At a press conference held on July 4, ENHYPEN opened up about their latest album and the meaning behind the title track, Future Perfect.

Leader Jungwon talked about the story and journey the septet embarked on in MANIFESTO: DAY1 sharing:

“MANIFESTO: DAY 1 is a story about boys that question the concept of success defined by adults and will no longer live as they are told but instead search for their own answers. It’s about our own desire to live our life without being swayed by the world.”

Sunghoon shared the significance behind Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), saying,

"Future Perfect is a genre that is quite new to the K-pop scene called Chicago drill. It contains the story of seven boys who realize their sense of calling and declare their leap forward. As the title ‘Pass the MIC’ implies, it contains a powerful message that we will pass the mic to our peers and light the fire of our future together.”

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s latest release is already trending on iTunes. The album is reported to be No. 1 in 15 countries at the time of writing, including Austria, India, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and others.

In recent news, there were reports of the group starting their first world tour in mid-September this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far