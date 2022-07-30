“I will also become a Flover”: fromis_9’s Jang Gyuri pens a heartfelt letter after leaving the group

Jang Gyuri, now a former member of fromis_9, posted a handwritten letter on Weverse on Friday, July 29. The 24-year-old’s departure from the group was announced a day earlier as her contract with her former agency expired. The idol decided not to extend or renew it when the group shifted to PLEDIS Entertainment.

In the heartfelt letter, Jang Gyuri mentioned that she would cheer for the group like a Flover, their fandom, from now on. The idol began her letter by apologizing to fans for not informing them about the decision earlier. She then shared that she felt heartbroken as the moment of her departure neared:

“Hello, this is fromis_9’s Gyuri. I’m worried that our [fans] Flover are very surprised at this sudden news. I wanted to finish well up until the end, so I’m sorry that I wasn’t able to tell you earlier. It felt like the moment I’d share these words was far away, but now that I’m here, I’m reminded of our time together and I feel heartbroken.”

After pouring her heart out into the letter, she ended it with:

"I will also become a Flover and support fromis_9 with you. Thank you and I love you.”

A day after announcing her departure from fromis_9, Jang Gyuri took to Weverse to address her new beginning. She first came into the limelight with the 2017 audition program Idol School. She placed ninth in the overall rankings, eventually becoming a member of the debut group in January 2018.

The 24-year-old gained further recognition through her acting stint on the hit series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. She had been with the group for nearly four years when PLEDIS Entertainment announced that her contract expired on July 28. While fromis_9 will be continuing as an eight-member group henceforth, Jang Gyuri will be focusing on her solo career.

On Weverse, the idol-turned-actress posted a letter thanking Flovers for their continuous support towards her. She reminisced about the times their love gave her the courage to meet challenges head-on.

After apologizing and sharing her heartwrenching emotions, she mentioned:

“The unchanging love and support that Flover have sent so far have become warm comfort when I felt defeated by confusion and guilt, and when I tried to step back out of fear ahead of a new challenge, it became the courage I needed to take one step forward.”

She thanked fans again for being her “support and stepping stones.” She shared that she was able to constantly try new things due to their unwavering support. She added:

“Even though I was never good at expressing myself, I promise to remember each and every Flover who still believed in me and embraced me with even greater love. Like it’s been up until now, no matter where I am and what image I have, I will do my best to not be ashamed. Please watch over me.”

Towards the end, Jang Gyuri asked fans to continue cheering for fromis_9, just like her.

Jang Gyuri will be seen in the upcoming campus mystery rom-com, Cheer Up. Fans now await to watch her taste success in the acting industry.

The 24-year-old’s contract expiration news has hit the fandom like a brick. The girl group recently wrapped up promotions for their latest album Flip That and even participated in a variety of shows such as The Game Caterers 2. Fans never had any inkling that a member would be leaving the group.

All fromis_9 members, except Jang Gyuri, signed a new contract when their management shifted under PLEDIS Entertainment last year.

