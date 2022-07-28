'Thank you Gyuri' trends as fromis_9's Jang Gyuri announces departure from the group

On July 28, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Jang Gyuri will be leaving fromis_9 since her original contract with the management has expired. They added that she has not signed a new contract with PLEDIS Entertainment.
The agency also said that going forward, fromis_9 will be promoted as an eight-member group. Sharing details about the star's departure, they added:
“Please send love and support for fromis_9 and Jang, who have done her best as a fromis_9 member."
Flover, fromis_9's fandom took to social media to post sweet messages for Jang Gyuri and send her off with heartfelt gratitude. They flooded Twitter with their love for the singer and for a while the term 'Thank you Gyuri' was trending on the social media channel.
Here are some of the lovely heartfelt wishes fans sent the singer.
fromis_9’ fifth EP From our Memento Box will be Jang Gyuri's last promotional activity
fromis_9’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment released a detailed statement explaining Jang Gyuri’s departure from the group and label.
They said that fromis_9’s fifth EP From our Memento Box will be Jang Gyuri's last promotional activity as she wraps up her time as a member of the group. She will conclude her contract earlier with management on July 31 to embark on her new journey.
The agency noted that from August onwards, the group will function as an eight-member group. That is exactly how they would meet the Flovers and conduct all the activities scheduled in Japan and those scheduled for the second half of the year.
PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that the other eight members have signed exclusive contracts with the agency since they transferred to PLEDIS Entertainment in August 2021.
Jang Gyuri maintained the conditions of the original contract with her former agency, Off the Record Entertainment. However, the other members Lee Sae-rom, Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Roh Ji-sun, Lee Seo-yeon, Lee Chae-young, Lee Nag-yung, and Baek Ji-heon, signed new contracts with PLEDIS Entertainment.
Since taking over from Off The Record Entertainment, the group's current agency has been in charge of tasks including the management of the team and individual activities.
It is worth noting that Jang Gyuri wasn't particularly in favor of the new terms and conditions charted by PLEDIS Entertainment. Therefore, after some careful consideration and thorough discussions with the management, she decided to leave.
PLEDIS Entertainment has requested Flovers to send love and support to Jang Gyuri, who has always committed to doing her best as a member of the group. They also asked fans to send love to the other eight members of the group who will start a new chapter in their careers.
What's next for Jang Gyuri?
In 2018, Jang Gyuri debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group following the Mnet survival program Idol School. A year later, in 2019, the idol also began her acting career in the tvND web drama series Dating Class.
She has since appeared in the hit tvN drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.
Jang Gyuri is currently gearing up to star in the new SBS drama Cheer Up.
Cheer Up is described as a campus mystery rom-com. It is a passionate story of a bunch of youngsters who meet in a college cheering squad that is falling into ruins after leaving behind its glorious past days.
Gyuri will be playing Theia’s vice-captain Tae Cho-hee. She is a fun, cool and feisty character who is popular with the boys as well as the girls at school but she is also hard-working and result-oriented.
The drama will be helmed by director Han Tae-seob, who co-produced the Hot Stove League and was written by screenwriter Cha Hae-won of VIP fame. Jang Gyuri starrer Cheer Up will premiere in the second half of 2022.