'Thank you Gyuri' trends as fromis_9's Jang Gyuri announces departure from the group

On July 28, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Jang Gyuri will be leaving fromis_9 since her original contract with the management has expired. They added that she has not signed a new contract with PLEDIS Entertainment.

The agency also said that going forward, fromis_9 will be promoted as an eight-member group. Sharing details about the star's departure, they added:

“Please send love and support for fromis_9 and Jang, who have done her best as a fromis_9 member."

Flover, fromis_9's fandom took to social media to post sweet messages for Jang Gyuri and send her off with heartfelt gratitude. They flooded Twitter with their love for the singer and for a while the term 'Thank you Gyuri' was trending on the social media channel.

Here are some of the lovely heartfelt wishes fans sent the singer.

하릿 @xromsaeyaaa this still feel like a dream, gyuri always the one who works the hardest since debut from PD48 to her acting career and always did her best to promote fromis_9. Whatever her decision, flover need to support and respect it. We will always love you and fromis_9 will always be nine. this still feel like a dream, gyuri always the one who works the hardest since debut from PD48 to her acting career and always did her best to promote fromis_9. Whatever her decision, flover need to support and respect it. We will always love you and fromis_9 will always be nine. https://t.co/6byST7yA5I

🎙️☘️ 🗝️ @basedromsae Stay, just stay with me.

Stay with me forever.

So, last forever.

Stay this way.



Thank you, Gyuri. Stay, just stay with me.Stay with me forever.So, last forever.Stay this way.Thank you, Gyuri. https://t.co/L9T8WWS0Ei

Ponyo 🍀🧡🍊 @fiq_D_flover



#ThankYouGyuri 🧡 Gyuri: Even though my youth isn't over yet, but when I'm older, if someone ask me, "What was your youth?", I will answer, "It was all fromis_9". I have dedicated all my youth to it Gyuri: Even though my youth isn't over yet, but when I'm older, if someone ask me, "What was your youth?", I will answer, "It was all fromis_9". I have dedicated all my youth to it#ThankYouGyuri 🧡 https://t.co/Cra9KdDFn0

♡ @lsrsource we will always love and support you gyuri we will always love and support you gyuri 💗 https://t.co/yNIYlSgQH2

aiden @ultdonghaee to think that gyuri was busy with her drama but she didn't miss one single promotion or a fansign event because she knew it was her last time with fromis_9 :(( jang gyuri you did well, flovers will always love u and support you to think that gyuri was busy with her drama but she didn't miss one single promotion or a fansign event because she knew it was her last time with fromis_9 :(( jang gyuri you did well, flovers will always love u and support you https://t.co/OOXobhuMzg

fromis_9’ fifth EP From our Memento Box will be Jang Gyuri's last promotional activity

fromis_9’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment released a detailed statement explaining Jang Gyuri’s departure from the group and label.

They said that fromis_9’s fifth EP From our Memento Box will be Jang Gyuri's last promotional activity as she wraps up her time as a member of the group. She will conclude her contract earlier with management on July 31 to embark on her new journey.

셀린느 / Celine @your_bby_bunny_ you did well ever since you debuted i’m so proud of you i’ll still support you gyuri unnie even tho you’re not a fromis_9 member anymore #THANK_YOU_JANG_GYURI You will always be our gaejooki , colonel’s daughter , I will always remember ur aegyo’s 🥺you did well ever since you debuted i’m so proud of you i’ll still support you gyuri unnie even tho you’re not a fromis_9 member anymore You will always be our gaejooki , colonel’s daughter , I will always remember ur aegyo’s 🥺🍔 you did well ever since you debuted i’m so proud of you i’ll still support you gyuri unnie even tho you’re not a fromis_9 member anymore 😭 #THANK_YOU_JANG_GYURI https://t.co/sVeAdOn4BI

The agency noted that from August onwards, the group will function as an eight-member group. That is exactly how they would meet the Flovers and conduct all the activities scheduled in Japan and those scheduled for the second half of the year.

gyuri pics! @gyuriarchives i've been with you from day one and i'll be supporting you for long as you allow me. forever, your flover and fan. love you to infinity. i've been with you from day one and i'll be supporting you for long as you allow me. forever, your flover and fan. love you to infinity. https://t.co/jBOpuPW0h5

PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that the other eight members have signed exclusive contracts with the agency since they transferred to PLEDIS Entertainment in August 2021.

Jang Gyuri maintained the conditions of the original contract with her former agency, Off the Record Entertainment. However, the other members Lee Sae-rom, Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Roh Ji-sun, Lee Seo-yeon, Lee Chae-young, Lee Nag-yung, and Baek Ji-heon, signed new contracts with PLEDIS Entertainment.

Since taking over from Off The Record Entertainment, the group's current agency has been in charge of tasks including the management of the team and individual activities.

gyulka 🍀🍊 @happygyuljang But this is like Gyuri last words as a member of fromis_9 when promoting Stay This Way But this is like Gyuri last words as a member of fromis_9 when promoting Stay This Way https://t.co/g6mjgXoJRm

It is worth noting that Jang Gyuri wasn't particularly in favor of the new terms and conditions charted by PLEDIS Entertainment. Therefore, after some careful consideration and thorough discussions with the management, she decided to leave.

PLEDIS Entertainment has requested Flovers to send love and support to Jang Gyuri, who has always committed to doing her best as a member of the group. They also asked fans to send love to the other eight members of the group who will start a new chapter in their careers.

nuventeen @nuesvtgemini

na pd : are you sure?

mingyu behind her : its right right right

gyuri : SELEB!

na pd : wrong!!



gyuri then looked at mingyu while pouting and mingyu apologized HAHAHAHA MINGYU WHAT HAVE YOU DONE gyuri, answering: ..seleb?na pd : are you sure?mingyu behind her : its right right rightgyuri : SELEB!na pd : wrong!!gyuri then looked at mingyu while pouting and mingyu apologized HAHAHAHA MINGYU WHAT HAVE YOU DONE gyuri, answering: ..seleb?na pd : are you sure?mingyu behind her : its right right rightgyuri : SELEB!na pd : wrong!!gyuri then looked at mingyu while pouting and mingyu apologized HAHAHAHA MINGYU WHAT HAVE YOU DONE 😭 https://t.co/RqhorWsMmb

What's next for Jang Gyuri?

In 2018, Jang Gyuri debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group following the Mnet survival program Idol School. A year later, in 2019, the idol also began her acting career in the tvND web drama series Dating Class.

She has since appeared in the hit tvN drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

fromisverse 🧡 @fromisweverse



Walk in a flowery path



#fromis_9 We support Jang Gyuri and in the future as she enters her new journey.Walk in a flowery path We support Jang Gyuri and in the future as she enters her new journey. Walk in a flowery path 💕 #fromis_9 https://t.co/er1GkFMnH7

Jang Gyuri is currently gearing up to star in the new SBS drama Cheer Up.

Cheer Up is described as a campus mystery rom-com. It is a passionate story of a bunch of youngsters who meet in a college cheering squad that is falling into ruins after leaving behind its glorious past days.

Yeon 🍀 Thank You Gyuri @lmthe_yeon I think what hurts the most is that



we'll get our official lightstick without gyuri



and we'll get our first world tour without gyuri I think what hurts the most is that we'll get our official lightstick without gyuriand we'll get our first world tour without gyuri https://t.co/9xTMRSgsYC

Gyuri will be playing Theia’s vice-captain Tae Cho-hee. She is a fun, cool and feisty character who is popular with the boys as well as the girls at school but she is also hard-working and result-oriented.

The drama will be helmed by director Han Tae-seob, who co-produced the Hot Stove League and was written by screenwriter Cha Hae-won of VIP fame. Jang Gyuri starrer Cheer Up will premiere in the second half of 2022.

