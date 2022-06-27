Five members of fromis_9 injured in minor car accident, agency cancels comeback promotions

Five members from fromis_9 met with a minor car accident on June 25, their agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, reported on June 26. The agency canceled the group’s comeback promotions but stated that the album would be released as scheduled.

Hayoung, Jiwon, Seoyeon, Chaeyoung, and Jiheon sustained injuries and were taken to the emergency room for medical treatment. The members do not have serious injuries or fractures, but they have to be treated for muscle pain and bruises, the agency stated.

As advised by medical professionals, the members need to be “actively monitored” and refrain from activities. The group’s from the Memento Box album was released as scheduled at 6 PM KST on Monday, June 27.

Fans pour in wishes for fromis_9 members after agency updates health status

For fans who had been waiting a long time to see fromis_9, the news of five members being in a car accident came as a shock. The nine-member group’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, did not reveal too many details about the incident. However, they did update fans on the members' health and the group's comeback promotion schedule.

The girl group's fandom, flover, sent the members speedy recovery wishes. They continued to shower the group with support and love. They commented that they hope the girls “don’t blame themselves” for the canceled promotions and “get enough rest.”

Here are some of the fan reactions:

wen 🍀 @ultshanyang praying for the members’ health and speedy recovery, I hope they don’t blame themselves for this, flovers are always by your side fromis_9 [프로미스나인] @realfromis_9



Read: [공지] 프로미스나인 건강 상태 및 향후 스케줄 안내 (+ENG)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss2loc [공지] 프로미스나인 건강 상태 및 향후 스케줄 안내 (+ENG)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss2loc Oh nopraying for the members’ health and speedy recovery, I hope they don’t blame themselves for this, flovers are always by your side twitter.com/realfromis_9/s… Oh no 😭 praying for the members’ health and speedy recovery, I hope they don’t blame themselves for this, flovers are always by your side twitter.com/realfromis_9/s…

yuner 🍹 @bluedaishiyyih fromis_9 [프로미스나인] @realfromis_9



Read: [공지] 프로미스나인 건강 상태 및 향후 스케줄 안내 (+ENG)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss2loc [공지] 프로미스나인 건강 상태 및 향후 스케줄 안내 (+ENG)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss2loc ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?! I'm so relieved to hear that you all are alright and currently treated. Please stay safe but most importantly, please take all the time you need to process and heal. It's not easy to move foward when life flashes right in front of you twitter.com/realfromis_9/s… ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?! I'm so relieved to hear that you all are alright and currently treated. Please stay safe but most importantly, please take all the time you need to process and heal. It's not easy to move foward when life flashes right in front of you twitter.com/realfromis_9/s…

JojobasReacts🥕 @JojobasR ‍🩹 fromis_9 [프로미스나인] @realfromis_9



Read: [공지] 프로미스나인 건강 상태 및 향후 스케줄 안내 (+ENG)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss2loc [공지] 프로미스나인 건강 상태 및 향후 스케줄 안내 (+ENG)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss2loc My heart legit sunk for a second when I read Fromis where in a car crash. Soooo thankful its not to serious and everyone is ok. Wishing everyone a speedy recovery‍🩹 twitter.com/realfromis_9/s… My heart legit sunk for a second when I read Fromis where in a car crash. Soooo thankful its not to serious and everyone is ok. Wishing everyone a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 twitter.com/realfromis_9/s…

Kaia @Safe_Cave fromis_9 [프로미스나인] @realfromis_9



Read: [공지] 프로미스나인 건강 상태 및 향후 스케줄 안내 (+ENG)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss2loc [공지] 프로미스나인 건강 상태 및 향후 스케줄 안내 (+ENG)Read: tl.gd/n_1ss2loc Bout to wrap these girls in bubble wrap I stg. So glad they're safe and nothing serious came out of it for them. Hope they can recover well and take all the time they need twitter.com/realfromis_9/s… Bout to wrap these girls in bubble wrap I stg. So glad they're safe and nothing serious came out of it for them. Hope they can recover well and take all the time they need twitter.com/realfromis_9/s…

Moreover, fromis_9 members also took to Weverse and penned letters to fellow fans apologizing for causing concern. They assured the fans that they would meet them soon.

Check out the thread of the members' Weverse posts below:

Ponyo 🍀 #from_our_Memento_Box 🎁 @fiq_D_flover ] -



: I feel so sorry towards our flover what should I do..

I'm really sorry.. I'm sure all of you are looking forward to it, I'm really really sorry

Fortunately, we're not seriously hurt so we'll get treatment +



#프로미스나인 @realfromis_9 #fromis_9 ] - #Jiheon Weverse Post-: I feel so sorry towards our flover what should I do..I'm really sorry.. I'm sure all of you are looking forward to it, I'm really really sorryFortunately, we're not seriously hurt so we'll get treatment + [💌#fromis_9] -#Jiheon Weverse Post-🍯: I feel so sorry towards our flover what should I do..I'm really sorry.. I'm sure all of you are looking forward to it, I'm really really sorryFortunately, we're not seriously hurt so we'll get treatment +#프로미스나인 @realfromis_9 https://t.co/mivmZs2w8m

Agency informs fans about fromis_9's car accident

Per PLEDIS Entertainment's statement on Twitter, neither the group members nor the other passengers sustained serious injuries. However, five members, Hayoung, Jiwon, Seoyeon, Chaeyoung, and Jiheon, had some muscle pain and bruises. They underwent a thorough examination on June 26.

The statement did not mention Saerom, Gyuri, Jisun, and Nagyung, which signified that they weren't a part of the accident.

Here's an excerpt from the statement:

“They (The five members) were advised by doctors that they should continue to receive medical treatment for their muscle pain and bruises, although they have been confirmed to have no fractures. Doctors also provided opinions that the members’ physical condition should be attentively monitored and they should refrain from increasing the amount of activities more than necessary for the next few days.”

Further, the agency stated that the media and fan showcases scheduled for June 27 were also canceled. They added that they are adjusting future activities and schedules accordingly.

They also informed that the choreography might also change as the members may not be able to perform on stage. However, they reassured fans that the schedule “will be arranged with plenty of flexibility."

Meanwhile, from our Memento Box is the fifth mini-album of fromis_9. It contains five tracks, including the title song Stay This Way. The girl group is slowly climbing the ladder of success and popularity.

Through their latest album, the nine-member act broke their previous personal record of stock orders by recording 160,000 orders in the first two weeks.

