Five members of fromis_9 injured in minor car accident, agency cancels comeback promotions

Five members from fromis_9 met with a minor car accident on June 25, their agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, reported on June 26. The agency canceled the group’s comeback promotions but stated that the album would be released as scheduled.
Hayoung, Jiwon, Seoyeon, Chaeyoung, and Jiheon sustained injuries and were taken to the emergency room for medical treatment. The members do not have serious injuries or fractures, but they have to be treated for muscle pain and bruises, the agency stated.
As advised by medical professionals, the members need to be “actively monitored” and refrain from activities. The group’s from the Memento Box album was released as scheduled at 6 PM KST on Monday, June 27.
Fans pour in wishes for fromis_9 members after agency updates health status
For fans who had been waiting a long time to see fromis_9, the news of five members being in a car accident came as a shock. The nine-member group’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, did not reveal too many details about the incident. However, they did update fans on the members' health and the group's comeback promotion schedule.
The girl group's fandom, flover, sent the members speedy recovery wishes. They continued to shower the group with support and love. They commented that they hope the girls “don’t blame themselves” for the canceled promotions and “get enough rest.”
Here are some of the fan reactions:
Moreover, fromis_9 members also took to Weverse and penned letters to fellow fans apologizing for causing concern. They assured the fans that they would meet them soon.
Check out the thread of the members' Weverse posts below:
Agency informs fans about fromis_9's car accident
Per PLEDIS Entertainment's statement on Twitter, neither the group members nor the other passengers sustained serious injuries. However, five members, Hayoung, Jiwon, Seoyeon, Chaeyoung, and Jiheon, had some muscle pain and bruises. They underwent a thorough examination on June 26.
The statement did not mention Saerom, Gyuri, Jisun, and Nagyung, which signified that they weren't a part of the accident.
Here's an excerpt from the statement:
“They (The five members) were advised by doctors that they should continue to receive medical treatment for their muscle pain and bruises, although they have been confirmed to have no fractures. Doctors also provided opinions that the members’ physical condition should be attentively monitored and they should refrain from increasing the amount of activities more than necessary for the next few days.”
Further, the agency stated that the media and fan showcases scheduled for June 27 were also canceled. They added that they are adjusting future activities and schedules accordingly.
They also informed that the choreography might also change as the members may not be able to perform on stage. However, they reassured fans that the schedule “will be arranged with plenty of flexibility."
Meanwhile, from our Memento Box is the fifth mini-album of fromis_9. It contains five tracks, including the title song Stay This Way. The girl group is slowly climbing the ladder of success and popularity.
Through their latest album, the nine-member act broke their previous personal record of stock orders by recording 160,000 orders in the first two weeks.