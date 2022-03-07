fromis_9's Jang Gyuri and Lee Saerom become the latest to test positive for COVID-19 

Just a day after fromis_9's Lee Chaeyoung tested positive for COVID-19, fellow members Jang Gyuri and Lee Saerom have also joined the list of those affected by the virus.

The group's agency released a statement announcing the test results of the two members. Incidentally, another group member, Soyeon, had contracted the virus back in February and proceeded to take a brief hiatus before rejoining the group activities.

fromis_9's Jang Gyuri and Lee Saerom tested positive for COVID-19 on March 6

In a statement released on March 6, Pledis Entertainment announced the latest case of COVID-19. The agency also announced the changes that are to take place in fromis_9's schedules in light of the sick and recovering members.

The full statement says,

"We would like to provide you with some information on fromis_9 members Lee Saerom and Jang Gyuri being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as adjustments in their activities."

According to the notice, the pair took a cautionary self-test after Lee Chaeyoung tested positive for the virus.

"Lee Saerom and Jang Gyuri took a self-test as a proactive measure and tested positive on the self-test kit on Saturday, March 5. They promptly took a PCR test and were confirmed with COVID-19 on Sunday, March 6."

Pledis Entertainment assured fans that none of the members are experiencing any severe symptoms.

"Lee Saerom currently has no symptoms other than cough and sore throat, and Jang Gyuri also shows no symptoms other than a sore throat."

Meanwhile, the other five members of the group also underwent the test, and they all tested negative.

"All fromis_9 members other than Lee Seoyeon and Lee Chaeyoung all preemptively underwent self-tests on Saturday, the 5th. All the results came back negative, and they are not exhibiting any symptoms."

Given the situation, the agency stated that along with Lee Chaeyoung, Lee Saerom and Jang Gyuri will also be taking a short break from group activities as they work towards a quick recovery.

"Therefore, it would be difficult for Lee Saerom and Jang Gyuri to take part in fromis_9’s activities for a while. We will provide you with updates on their activity resumption. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Lee Saerom and Jang Gyuri, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists."

Several fans of the group took to social media to wish the three affected members a quick recovery.

Incidentally, the group's maknae, Baek Jiheon, is also taking an indefinite hiatus from group activities to focus on her health.

fromis_9's last album was the January 17, 2022 release Midnight Guest, with the lead single DM. The mini-album, which was their fourth, sold over 100,000 copies within a week of its release.

