fromis_9's Lee Chaeyoung tests positive for COVID-19 

As cases continue to rise in South Korea, fromis_9's Lee Chaeyoung becomes the second member of the group to test positive for COVID-19.

The idol took a rapid antigen test using a self-test kit after experiencing mild cough and cold.

fromis_9's agency, Pledis Entertainment, released an official statement on the group's Twitter account, announcing the diagnosis and the forthcoming changes in the group's schedule.

fromis_9's Lee Chaeyoung will take some time off to recover

In the statement released on March 5, Pledis Entertainment said,

"Lee Chaeyoung tested positive on the self-test kit after experiencing cough, sore throat and mild fever since Friday, March 4. She promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on Saturday, March 5. Lee Chaeyoung is currently not exhibiting symptoms other than cough, sore throat and mild fever and is administering self-treatment at home."

The agency went on to state that other members of the group also underwent tests, the results of which came back negative.

"All fromis_9 members other than Lee Seoyeon all preemptively underwent rapid antigen tests on Friday, the 4th, which all the results came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms. However, as the other members have come in contact with Lee Chaeyoung, adjustments will be made to their schedules and we will closely monitor their health status while adhering to the COVID-19 control guidelines.Therefore, it would be difficult for Lee Chaeyoung to take part in the group’s activities for a while. We will provide you with updates on her activity resumption."

Pledis Entertainment concluded the statement by asking fans to continue showing the members love and support.

"We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Lee Chaeyoung, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities."

Many fans took to social media to wish the singer a quick recovery.

jae @seosify get well my chaeyoung 🥺 get well my chaeyoung 🥺https://t.co/jRnWDkiIuK

켄🗝🐿 @chick_man9



Please take a good rest with jiheon and Chaeyoung's energy and health, I hope you get well and see their smiles Please take a good rest with jiheon and Chaeyoung's energy and health, I hope you get well and see their smiles😭😭😭 https://t.co/IBS68SOKXa

iana @FLVSAER0M get well soon our lovely chaeyoung 🙁 take your time, we will be here waiting for you chae, we love you 🥺 get well soon our lovely chaeyoung 🙁 take your time, we will be here waiting for you chae, we love you 🥺❤️https://t.co/VYv4FhPXDZ

The group's Japan fansign event, which was scheduled for March 5, has also been postponed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, another fromis_9 member, Soyeon, tested positive back in February, taking a brief hiatus from the group's activities. The idol has since recovered.

The group's maknae, Baek Jiheon, is also taking an indefinite hiatus from group activities to focus on her health.

Edited by Sabika