Fromis 9 sets a new personal record as Midnight Guest exceeds 100,000 sales

Fromis 9 have made themselves proud. Their fourth mini-album, Midnight Guest, set another personal record with more than 100,000 copies sold within a week of its release.

Previously, the group saw success with 50,000 copies of sales on its first day. The group has been experimenting with different concepts to attract foreign fanbases. K-pop fans have been eager for Fromis 9’s comeback, and it's safe to say that the group has delivered what fans have been expecting.

Fromis 9's successful comeback excites fans

Fromis 9 (stylized as fromis_9) is a South Korean girl group formed by CJ E&M Entertainment through the 2017 reality TV show Idol School. The group consists of nine members: Roh Ji-sun, Song Ha-young, Lee Sae-rom, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung, Park Ji-won, Lee Seo-yeon, Baek Ji-heon, and Jang Gyu-ri.

The K-pop group released its comeback track DM on January 17, 2022. With their mini-album Midnight Guest being released, the group saw a soaring rise in sales, with 50,000 copies being sold on its first day.

A week into the album's popularity, it has surpassed 100,000 copies of physical sales. The achievement set a personal record as this is the group's first album to receive such a massive response. Midnight Guest is a notch above their previous record, 9 Way Ticket, which sold approximately 58,000 copies.

Midnight Guest's title track DM reaches new heights

The mini-album also saw stellar results on the global iTunes charts, ranking number 6 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and number 12 on the European iTunes Album Charts.

Fans are loving Formis 9's refreshing tunes and girly charm. They took to Twitter to show their support and congratulate the members for their new success. Fans are hoping to see more creative concepts from the all-girl group.

#fromis_9 #MIDNIGHT_GUEST #프로미스나인 flover always knew @realfromis_9 were talented and dedicated enough to make album sales and MV views like this past week happen but actually seeing them being successful to this degree gets me so emotional. They did it. #fromis_9 _DM flover always knew @realfromis_9 were talented and dedicated enough to make album sales and MV views like this past week happen but actually seeing them being successful to this degree gets me so emotional. They did it. 🍀🥲#fromis_9 #MIDNIGHT_GUEST #프로미스나인 #fromis_9_DM

#fromis_9

_DM 100k sales and 20M MV views in a week? Let's go flo!!!!! #fromis_9 _DM 100k sales and 20M MV views in a week? Let's go flo!!!!!#fromis_9 #fromis_9_DM

Additionally, Fromis 9's hit track DM has surpassed 20 million views since its debut. Fans exclaimed that there was nothing that these girls couldn't do. According to netizens, the K-pop group's comeback has certainly impacted their sugary melody.

On August 16, 2021, the group transferred agencies to Pledis Entertainment. The agency had released the following statement:

"Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to announce that as of Monday, August 16, PLEDIS Entertainment will serve as the management company for the group fromis_9 (members Lee Saerom, Song Hayoung, Jang Gyuri, Park Jiwon, Roh Jisun, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Chaeyoung, Lee Nagyung, and Baek Jiheon).

"As part of the label reorganization of Off the Record Entertainment, which had previously managed fromis_9, the company, artists, and PLEDIS Entertainment engaged in a thorough discussion of the group’s future path and potential for further growth, and the decision was made to transfer the management of fromis_9 to PLEDIS Entertainment."

Pledis Entertainment further stated that for the best interest and growth of the group, all activities will be housed under the agency:

"Fromis_9 will thus continue their activities as part of our company, which has been behind the production of the group’s music from their debut album to their latest creations. We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of fromis_9.

"We will spare no effort to ensure that fromis_9 can continue to thrive in all their diverse activities and achieve their next level of growth as artists. We ask that you continue to keep your eyes on fromis_9 and show them your support as they begin the next stage of their adventure with PLEDIS Entertainment. Thank you."

Pledis Entertainment is also home to actress Nana and K-pop groups like NU'EST and Seventeen. Midnight Guest will be Fromis 9’s fourth mini-album and their first music release in four months, following their special single album Talk & Talk, released in September 2021.

