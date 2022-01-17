Former IZ*ONE idol Choi Ye Na releases new poster for her solo mini album 'SMiLEY'

Ex-IZ*ONE member Choi Ye Na (Yena) is all set to release her first solo mini album SMiLEY. With a few hours left before the big debut, Yena dropped a new album poster.

Yena debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group IZ*ONE in 2018. It was formed through Mnet’s reality survival show, Produce 48. The South Korean idol is currently an actress and soloist under Yuehua Entertainment.

On January 16, 2022, Yena released a D-1 countdown poster for her solo mini album ˣ‿ˣ (SMiLEY). In the poster, Yena is wearing an oversized pink furry cap with adorable stickers stuck on it. She playfully sticks out her tongue as she poses for the camera. Her album is set to debut on January 17, 2022.

Fans replied to her Twitter post expressing their joy and wishing her luck. This will be the singer's first time debuting as a soloist since the K-pop group's contract ended in 2021.

Choi Ye Na has revealed many teasers like a highlight medley, a new concept film, music video, track list, concept photos, and more.

A representative from her agency shared the following:

"Choi Ye Na had various positions in IZ*ONE, including lead vocal, lead dancer, and even rapper. (She has) prepared for her solo over a long time. YENA will now be starting her career in earnest as a singer who can show diverse forms of herself."

Yena will be the third member to debut as a solo artist, following Kwon Eun Bi's debut in August 2021 and Jo Yu Ri's in September 2021. Other members like Jang Won Young and Ahn Yu Jin have debuted as Starship Entertainment’s new girl group, IVE.

Yena and IZ*ONE's spiraling career

Choi was born on September 29, 1999 in Gil-Dong, Gangdong, South Korea. Before joining Yuehua Entertainment, she was a trainee at Polaris Entertainment.

From June 15 to August 31, 2018, Choi represented Yuehua Entertainment on the reality girl group survival show Produce 48. She placed fourth and debuted with IZ*ONE. On October 29, 2018, the group released its EP Color*Iz with La Vie en Rose serving as its lead.

IZ*ONE was given a contract which was expected to last two and a half years. Their EP Color*Iz was their finest work. The collection was in the top 10 on the World Albums chart, while the single was placed at No. 6 on the World Digital Song Sales ranking.

In less than three years, the group went on to release two full-lengths, seven EPs, and a dozen singles. The band, which featured 12 singers, sang in both Korean and Japanese. The K-pop girl group disbanded on April 29, 2021.

