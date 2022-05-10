OH MY GIRL’s Jiho pens a handwritten letter after parting ways with the group

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL will henceforth promote as six members. On May 9, Jiho shared an emotional handwritten letter on her Instagram after WM Entertainment announced her departure from the group.
The 25-year-old singer expressed her gratitude towards MIRACLE, the group’s fandom, for helping her grow and showering her life with “miracle-like moments.” She also shared that she will continue to cheer for the girl group as a fan and work harder to prove herself.
Jiho did not disclose the reasons for leaving the agency or the girl group. The decision arrived in the same news as WM Entertainment revealed that all the members had renewed their contracts, except Jiho.
OH MY GIRL’s Jiho thanks fans for their continuous support over the past seven years
Next, the singer talked about the beautiful and unforgettable memories she experienced thanks to fans. She shared that she has been able to grow and learn from her fans over the past seven years, which she is extremely grateful for.
The 25-year-old idol ended the letter by promising that she would work harder in the future. She chose to remain mum about her plans but shared that she would showcase "a good image" to fans.
Meanwhile, fans are in full support of Jiho and the girl group. They sent the idol wishes for her future packed with words of encouragement.
OH MY GIRL will now be promoting as a six-member girl group with Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yoo Bin, and Arin. The group debuted in April 2015 with eight members. JinE left the group in October 2017, citing health reasons.
The K-pop group recently made waves and rose to extreme popularity with their addictive song, Dun Dun Dance. It now remains to be seen what path Jiho will walk on in the future.