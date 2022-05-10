OH MY GIRL’s Jiho pens a handwritten letter after parting ways with the group

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL will henceforth promote as six members. On May 9, Jiho shared an emotional handwritten letter on her Instagram after WM Entertainment announced her departure from the group.

The 25-year-old singer expressed her gratitude towards MIRACLE, the group’s fandom, for helping her grow and showering her life with “miracle-like moments.” She also shared that she will continue to cheer for the girl group as a fan and work harder to prove herself.

Jiho did not disclose the reasons for leaving the agency or the girl group. The decision arrived in the same news as WM Entertainment revealed that all the members had renewed their contracts, except Jiho.

OH MY GIRL’s Jiho thanks fans for their continuous support over the past seven years

On May 9, Jiho, now a former member of the rising girl group OH MY GIRL, took to Instagram to share a handwritten letter to her fans following her departure from the group and its agency, WM Entertainment.

It was posted after the agency announced the idol’s contract termination decision, stating that other members had renewed their contracts. Jiho started the letter by sharing that she had had multiple discussions with the agency regarding her contract.

Ultimately, both the parties concluded that they would support each other as they walked towards different futures. She added that she would be cheering for OH MY GIRL but as a MIRACLE and not a member.

mitch #thankyoujiho @baepujyo May 9 2015 jiho introduced herself in twitter as a member of oh my girl for the first time.



Next, the singer talked about the beautiful and unforgettable memories she experienced thanks to fans. She shared that she has been able to grow and learn from her fans over the past seven years, which she is extremely grateful for.

The 25-year-old idol ended the letter by promising that she would work harder in the future. She chose to remain mum about her plans but shared that she would showcase "a good image" to fans.

“I will be cheering for the future activities of OH MY GIRL not as a member but as a MIRACLE”



"I will be cheering for the future activities of OH MY GIRL not as a member but as a MIRACLE"

Thank you Jiho, we love you so much

Meanwhile, fans are in full support of Jiho and the girl group. They sent the idol wishes for her future packed with words of encouragement.

#𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒍𝑳𝒐𝒗𝒆💝 @bbangghyo See you next time Oh My Girl Jiho, hi Kim Jiho Jiho is leaving for good, I believe in her. All decision she made, it means all the best for herself. She know herself more than anyone. Thank you sweetieSee you next time Oh My Girl Jiho, hi Kim Jiho Jiho is leaving for good, I believe in her. All decision she made, it means all the best for herself. She know herself more than anyone. Thank you sweetie💗 See you next time Oh My Girl Jiho, hi Kim Jiho🐯💙 https://t.co/bl09TvXYQa

💜 @BINNIELOOKS



Thank you Jiho, I'm so proud of how far you've come and everything you've done. You'll always be a member of OH MY GIRL in my heart. I can't wait to see what you do next Thank you Jiho, I'm so proud of how far you've come and everything you've done. You'll always be a member of OH MY GIRL in my heart. I can't wait to see what you do next 💙💜🐰☁️ https://t.co/goVUhcYxkt

OH MY GIRL will now be promoting as a six-member girl group with Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yoo Bin, and Arin. The group debuted in April 2015 with eight members. JinE left the group in October 2017, citing health reasons.

mitch #thankyoujiho @baepujyo JinE: "In the future, i will always be cheering for oh my girl from the bottom of my heart who i think are the best"



Jiho: "In the future, i will be cheering for oh my girl activities not as member but as a miracle" JinE: "In the future, i will always be cheering for oh my girl from the bottom of my heart who i think are the best"Jiho: "In the future, i will be cheering for oh my girl activities not as member but as a miracle" https://t.co/Heh8uvjpaw

The K-pop group recently made waves and rose to extreme popularity with their addictive song, Dun Dun Dance. It now remains to be seen what path Jiho will walk on in the future.

