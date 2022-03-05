Oh My Girl’s Arin cut out from ‘Resurrection’ main poster, fans lash out at tvN

On March 3, tvN uploaded the main poster for the upcoming drama, Resurrection, leaving out Oh My Girl’s Arin. As soon as fans noticed the poster, they bashed the broadcasting company for allegedly luring fans into believing that the idol was a part of the main cast. They took to social media to express their disappointment at the company’s marketing and promotional strategy.

As per fans, the broadcasting company included the female idol’s name promoting the upcoming drama. The show underwent a state of emergency where the production team replaced the female lead after production began in June last year. With the news of the final main cast announced yesterday, the idol group's fans believe the company trampled over their expectations.

unnierin @ohmimisha1 tvN all of us were here for arin but ur just pushing people away now… are u like… stupid?? tvN drama @CJnDrama tvN드라마 <환혼> COMING SOON



Fans angry with tvN leaving out Oh My Girl’s Arin from ‘Resurrection’ main poster

tvN’s Resurrection (not to be confused with KBS’ 2005 series Resurrection) faced extreme backlash and criticism from fans of Oh My Girl's Arin. The company confirmed its main cast on March 3, with a poster including photos of Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Minhyun, Shin Seung-ho, Yoo Joon-sang, Oh Na-ra, and Jo Jae-yoon.

The main cast poster did not include the Oh My Girl member, which upset many fans. One fan on a Korean online forum noted that the 22-year-old female idol “was known to be a pretty important sub-character,” as reported by allkpop. However, the lack of her picture and even mention on tvN’s official Instagram baffled fans.

heyhiohmygirl @hellohiomg you use oh my girl Arin to promote the drama at first and you use her name to attract the attention

That time the kr netizens teased her with bad comments

🍩 @choiaddong that drama has been loud using arin name in every articles when they were filming and suddenly not including her at all on the actors/actress line up!?!?!? does this make sense..... that drama has been loud using arin name in every articles when they were filming and suddenly not including her at all on the actors/actress line up!?!?!? does this make sense.....

yannnn @kokokokooeun 씅씅팬 🐿️⁸ | Agent Miracle | SeungSeungFan @SeungSeungFan 🤬 Arin gave up her main lead role for Girls World season 2 for this...only to find out it's just a supporting role.

Y'all kept on mentioning her on many articles last year. Making it look like she's one of the lead 🤬



Oh My Girl March Comeback

🩸ʟᴀʙᴜʀɪ @omgtwdle924__ Why does every Arin drama is messed up like we've been waiting for that goedam and return then nothing good and clear info happens Why does every Arin drama is messed up like we've been waiting for that goedam and return then nothing good and clear info happens

shaa 🧚🏻‍♀️ @vely_arin watermelon!!!! what are you doing??!! no confirmation of arin in the drama and no date for omg cb!!! watermelon!!!! what are you doing??!! no confirmation of arin in the drama and no date for omg cb!!! 😤😤🔪🔪🔪🔪

Many international fans took to Twitter to voice their anger, alleging that the broadcasting company used the idol’s name to gain views and create a buzz. While some fans said harsh things such as wanting the drama to flop, many corrected them by saying that Arin was eventually a part of it and hence, it would be backfiring on the idol too.

Meanwhile, as neither tvN nor any representative has yet officially released any statement or corrected the supposed error, fans hoped Arin performs incredibly well and ends up bagging a major role for her next project.

elin @windyjyo_ please stop hoping and wishing for that drama to fail, arin is still part of it. please stop hoping and wishing for that drama to fail, arin is still part of it.

♡Luv♡Addongie #OHMYGIRL_MARCH_CB🍭🐳🐻🍒🐿️🐯🐰🐣 @Luv_Addongie To be clarified, Miracles are angry cuz Arinie didn't get the main role. We are angry and frustrated cuz they lied to us. Look at that fking drama's earlier news. They all included and said Arin in the main role and they even put Arinie in second place in the casting line. To be clarified, Miracles are angry cuz Arinie didn't get the main role. We are angry and frustrated cuz they lied to us. Look at that fking drama's earlier news. They all included and said Arin in the main role and they even put Arinie in second place in the casting line.

elin @windyjyo_ i won't wish or hope for that drama to be flop or whatever, bcs other actors work so hard too. i just hate the person behind this all shit for lying abt arin's role. i won't wish or hope for that drama to be flop or whatever, bcs other actors work so hard too. i just hate the person behind this all shit for lying abt arin's role.

Hᥲᥒᥒɩᥱᑯᥲყ🌸 omg march cb! @yewonesday I thought.... we'll be seeing Arin attending a drama press con.... I guess, we won't see her in Return press con coz she isn't part of the main casts. I thought.... we'll be seeing Arin attending a drama press con.... I guess, we won't see her in Return press con coz she isn't part of the main casts.

Zan @zan_twilted Let's hope Arin's role is an impactful one and the drama is good. If this happens she would get post drama hype and she would get lead roles in her next tv dramas. Also take into fact that this is Arin's 1st drama on tv and she is only starting and she will only go higher Let's hope Arin's role is an impactful one and the drama is good. If this happens she would get post drama hype and she would get lead roles in her next tv dramas. Also take into fact that this is Arin's 1st drama on tv and she is only starting and she will only go higher

Resurrection is a fantasy drama written by the famous Hong Sisters, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran. The duo is behind some of the most memorable K-dramas, such as My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Hotel del Luna, and Sassy Girl Chun Yang. It will be helmed by Park Joon-hwa, who also directed What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. It is expected to be released later this year.

As for Oh My Girl, the group is all set to make a comeback this month.

Edited by R. Elahi