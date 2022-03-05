Oh My Girl’s Arin cut out from ‘Resurrection’ main poster, fans lash out at tvN

On March 3, tvN uploaded the main poster for the upcoming drama, Resurrection, leaving out Oh My Girl’s Arin. As soon as fans noticed the poster, they bashed the broadcasting company for allegedly luring fans into believing that the idol was a part of the main cast. They took to social media to express their disappointment at the company’s marketing and promotional strategy.
As per fans, the broadcasting company included the female idol’s name promoting the upcoming drama. The show underwent a state of emergency where the production team replaced the female lead after production began in June last year. With the news of the final main cast announced yesterday, the idol group's fans believe the company trampled over their expectations.
Fans angry with tvN leaving out Oh My Girl’s Arin from ‘Resurrection’ main poster
tvN’s Resurrection (not to be confused with KBS’ 2005 series Resurrection) faced extreme backlash and criticism from fans of Oh My Girl's Arin. The company confirmed its main cast on March 3, with a poster including photos of Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Minhyun, Shin Seung-ho, Yoo Joon-sang, Oh Na-ra, and Jo Jae-yoon.
The main cast poster did not include the Oh My Girl member, which upset many fans. One fan on a Korean online forum noted that the 22-year-old female idol “was known to be a pretty important sub-character,” as reported by allkpop. However, the lack of her picture and even mention on tvN’s official Instagram baffled fans.
Many international fans took to Twitter to voice their anger, alleging that the broadcasting company used the idol’s name to gain views and create a buzz. While some fans said harsh things such as wanting the drama to flop, many corrected them by saying that Arin was eventually a part of it and hence, it would be backfiring on the idol too.
Meanwhile, as neither tvN nor any representative has yet officially released any statement or corrected the supposed error, fans hoped Arin performs incredibly well and ends up bagging a major role for her next project.
Resurrection is a fantasy drama written by the famous Hong Sisters, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran. The duo is behind some of the most memorable K-dramas, such as My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Hotel del Luna, and Sassy Girl Chun Yang. It will be helmed by Park Joon-hwa, who also directed What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. It is expected to be released later this year.
As for Oh My Girl, the group is all set to make a comeback this month.