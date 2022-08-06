5 most viewed K-pop dance relays in the first half of 2022

The K-pop dance relays are the show stoppers every fan waits for after artists release their new music. The concept is pretty simple and exciting at the same time. The idols line up in a single row and perform their choreographies. Each of the members dances till the music stops.

Not only are K-pop dance relays fun and entertaining, but they also showcase the different personalities of the artists. Idols sometimes invent their own moves rather than following the set format, which intrigues fans.

In light of this, let's look at the most viewed K-pop dance relays in the first half of 2022.

Five most viewed K-pop dance relays that are unique in their own ways

5) Wa da da by Kep1er

Kep1er's Wa da da from their album FIRST IMPACT ranks fifth with 6.5 million views. The dance relay was released on January 9, 2022. This feat is commendable because the rookie girl group made its debut earlier this January.

The K-pop dance relay opens with Xiaoting facing her back to the camera while Dayeon wraps her hands around the former's waist. From aegyo expressions to stunning moves, members looked extremely adorable.

Even though it was a relay performance, members outdid themselves with amazing formations. Especially noteworthy is Huening Bahiyyih's floorwork, which is also the most viewed part of the video.

mīnco - YEEUN SOLO @_crystaIcIear wa da da the one to beat rn



Kep1er 「WA DA DA」

#9 billboard japan

#12 spotify japan 200

#7 japan itunes

#1 line music

wa da da the one to beat rn Kep1er 「WA DA DA」#9 billboard japan #12 spotify japan 200#7 japan itunes #1 line music https://t.co/KmiuRQYk0N

Wa da da da surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify on July 23.

4) Maniac by Stray Kids

The dashing boy group's pop number Maniac ranks fourth on the list. Released on March 21, 2022, the K-pop dance relay video has 6.9 million views as of August 2022.

The video starts with an impressive back bend by Lee Know. While The Stray Kids' leader Bangchan dives into the energetic steps, he is followed by the dance machine Hyunjin. Known for their spirited performances, the eight-member boy band served vibrant moves and made sure to give it their all.

3) Tomboy by (G)-IDLE

With 7.4 million views as of August 2022, the girl group (G)-IDLE ranks number three. The K-pop dance relay video was released on March 20, 2022, where the members performed on Tomboy.

Donning purple outfits, the girl band performed a great act. The chorus, in particular, is as zestful as it gets. Not only the track but the iconic "tomboy" step and Shuhua's cute twerking move are addictive as well.

The members' sassy look and attitude while dancing is why (G)-IDLE has become a fan favorite. With a charismatic act like that, there are no doubts about the group's potential.

2) Love Dive by IVE

Released on April 20, 2022, the K-pop dance relay by IVE on their hit track Love Dive won the hearts of millions. With a massive view count of 7.7 million, the six-member girl group surprised everyone with their popularity.

Members shone brightly in their embellished and gorgeous outfits. Yujin's dance break, in particular, was gracious and delightful, which even made her fellow members stop and cheer for her.

1) Zoom by Jessi

With a whopping 8.3 million views, Zoom by Jessi ranks first on the list. Released on April 16, 2022, the K-pop dance relay video garnered massive worldwide praise from netizens. Major credit for the success goes to Jessi's candid and amusing persona.

The idol and her dancers swayed fans away with their energetic performance. From start to end, Jessi's smile was the game changer. Donning a pastel green outfit, her swagger added spice to the dance relay. From playful chest bumps to dramatic expressions, the entire act was top-notch.

MYSYNK_aespa @RVfromis_9GG95

#aespa #Girls1stWin I miss the old random relay dance, nowadays the relay dance is too 'planned'. Hence, I love how they kept this aespa's being a mess moment in their relay dance I miss the old random relay dance, nowadays the relay dance is too 'planned'. Hence, I love how they kept this aespa's being a mess moment in their relay dance 😂#aespa #Girls1stWin https://t.co/fHTISs3UZs

The massive reception K-pop dance relays receive is a testament to the increasing interest in new formats of dance videos. Fans love the creativity and thought artists are putting in their videos. From adding fun elements to modifying moves of the original choreography, they bring out their charismatic personalities to the floor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far