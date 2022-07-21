IVE confirmed to attend MBC's 2022 Idol Star Athletics Championship

K-pop girl group IVE has joined the line-up for the eagerly anticipated 2022 Idol Star Athletics Championship (ISAC), according to reports on July 20.

IVE is one of the first groups to confirm their participation in the upcoming ISAC. Other groups that are speculated to join the lineup include TREASURE, ONEUS, TXT and Kep1er.

The popular Korean reality show, Idol Star Athletics Championship, first aired in 2010 and quickly became a fan favorite. After taking a two-year hiatus amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the variety show is making a return and is all set to air during the Korean holiday of Chuseok in September.

TWICE's Dahyun set to host the 2022 Idol Star Athletics Championship, which begins filming on July 30

On July 19, MBC, the network in charge of the show, confirmed that returning to host the 2022 iteration will be F.T. Island's Hongki, Jun Hyun-moo and TWICE's Dahyun.

Jun Hyun-moo had hosted the show back in 2013, and Dahyun was an MC in 2019. Hongki too has hosted the esports section in the past.

The Idol Star Athletics Championship is all set to film over two days, from July 30 to August 1 KST. It will air during the Chuseok holiday, which falls between September 9-12 this year.

MBC further revealed that the idol stars will be participating in five sports categories - track and field, archery, dance sports, futsal and e-sports.

Dance sports is a new segment that has been introduced in this edition of Idol Star Athletics Championship. It will be hosted by Hongki, choreographer Aiki and ballroom dance champion Park Ji-eun. Also known as competitive ballroom dancing, the event will see an infusion of waltz, swing, rumba, cha cha and other dance forms.

Futsal, too, is making a return this year, having last been a part of the show in 2016.

More about rookie K-pop group IVE

On July 18, IVE's agency, Starship Entertainment, announced that the six-member girl group will make a comeback in August.

The group's last album, LOVE DIVE, which was released in April 2022, received a lot of appreciation from fans, both in South Korea and internationally. On Spotify, the album saw 100 million streams, a second-time record for the group, which first raked in similar numbers for their debut single, Eleven, released on December 1, 2021.

The lead song from their debut album was selected as one of the best K-pop songs of 2022 by the prestigious Time magazine in the United States.

