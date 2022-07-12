ISAC 2022 filming date and venue announcement sparks excitement among K-pop fans

After over two long years, every K-pop fan’s most loved content, Idol Star Athletics Championships, aka ISAC, will be returning soon. On July 7, MBC revealed the filming dates and venues for this year’s Chuseok holiday special program. The filming will take place on July 30 and August 1, amidst an audience that has waited far too long to watch idols interact.

For K-pop fans, ISAC was a treasure trove of fun moments and interactions that they could hardly witness anywhere else. Boy and girl groups, irrespective of their agency, would get together under one roof, team up and interact with each other in various sports competitions.

MBC canceled the 2020 spectacle amidst growing COVID concerns. After that, it stopped airing. However, its comeback has now reignited enthusiasm in the entire K-pop fandom.

ISAC’s return has K-pop Twitter in shambles as fans wish to see their idols participate

𝐝𝐢𝐲𝐲𝐟𝐥_ @lhc_paji "MBC ISAC (Idol Star Athletics Championships) to reportedly start filming on July 30 & August 1 2022"



I hope TREASURE joins Isac this year 🥹🥺 "MBC ISAC (Idol Star Athletics Championships) to reportedly start filming on July 30 & August 1 2022"I hope TREASURE joins Isac this year 🥹🥺 https://t.co/PZRmAyrSVw

The much-awaited and beloved idol variety show ISAC is returning this July. The show offered fans a close-up look of idols’ interaction with each other, their sports skills, their camaraderie and many more things. The multi-sport event started more than a decade ago in 2010, and instantly became a core part of a K-pop stan’s journey.

MBC confirmed that this year’s Chuseok Special episode will be filmed on July 30 and August 1. Venues for both the dates are different. The first day of filming will be held at the MBC Open Hall in Sangam while the second day of filming will take place at Goyang Gymnasium.

K-pop stan Twitter is understandably in chaos. Reactions remain divided over the ISAC’s comeback with predictions, expectations, and concerns all around. A major topic of discussion was guessing the lineup, as multiple groups and soloists will either be holding their comeback promotions, performing abroad or will be in the middle of their world tours.

Mira💚 @blueberry_box Half of the kpop industry are either about to comeback or touring right now. I wonder what the ISAC line up will look like 🤔 Half of the kpop industry are either about to comeback or touring right now. I wonder what the ISAC line up will look like 🤔

cha @qteezers so curious abt isac line up bcs half of kpop industry are doing their world tour now so curious abt isac line up bcs half of kpop industry are doing their world tour now

Meanwhile, K-pop groups such as Weeekly, IVE, EPEX, CRAVITY, DRIPPIN and EVERGLOW are some of the idols that fans would like to see on the sport-variety show.

dana♡'s cravity ⁹ @seongminwrld we need cravity on isac, c'mon starship be useful and pull some strings...isac is reported to be filmed july 30 we need cravity on isac, c'mon starship be useful and pull some strings...isac is reported to be filmed july 30

Roach time🦞 @cerise1030 I hope Drippin attend this time. We have the athletic members, Alex, Changuk, Junho, Dongyun and Hyeop cheering for them 🤩 🏻 Oh.. ISAC is back this yearI hope Drippin attend this time. We have the athletic members, Alex, Changuk, Junho, Dongyun and Hyeop cheering for them 🤩 Oh.. ISAC is back this year 👀 I hope Drippin attend this time. We have the athletic members, Alex, Changuk, Junho, Dongyun and Hyeop cheering for them 🤩 👏🏻

leean @ppebakcantkyu isac shooting starts on july 30. i don't think treasure will be on the line up since they will be on manila on 29 and bangkok on 31 isac shooting starts on july 30. i don't think treasure will be on the line up since they will be on manila on 29 and bangkok on 31

YuDaengjin @__chadAM The Seoul Story @theseoulstory



Source: MBC ‘Idol Star Athletics Championships’ to reportedly start filming on July 30 & August 1Source: n.news.naver.com/entertain/now/… MBC ‘Idol Star Athletics Championships’ to reportedly start filming on July 30 & August 1Source: n.news.naver.com/entertain/now/… https://t.co/tJ1yn9EjnJ Not that I dont want IVE to attend this but I want the girls to rest before their flight going to japan. They will perform aug 2, 4, and 9. i want them to use their energy doing doing contents/vlogs during their free time there instead of joining this year's isac. twitter.com/theseoulstory/… Not that I dont want IVE to attend this but I want the girls to rest before their flight going to japan. They will perform aug 2, 4, and 9. i want them to use their energy doing doing contents/vlogs during their free time there instead of joining this year's isac. twitter.com/theseoulstory/…

㋡ @toychaewon no more nerdy tracksuits at isac for ssamkkura...

its bittersweet 🥲 no more nerdy tracksuits at isac for ssamkkura... its bittersweet 🥲 https://t.co/uMpk9xrlTh

클라라 ◡̈ @eunwoosdiary no ISAC eunwoo this yr but pls can i have actor eunwoo back no ISAC eunwoo this yr but pls can i have actor eunwoo back 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/ngpsCpKv0f

#GIRLS @lucidselle manifesting aespa on isac and aespa music show wins manifesting aespa on isac and aespa music show wins https://t.co/28zgOwVy31

Melon (ia)🐰🍒🐺 @SHUHUA1yeorobun Nevies won’t be able to see Shuhua performing gymnastics this year’s ISAC because of world tour🥲



Nevies won’t be able to see Shuhua performing gymnastics this year’s ISAC because of world tour🥲 https://t.co/0XzZXYm94r

Fans reminisce past iconic moments from the beloved multi-sport event

🍓 @yugtbz wonho n johnny interaction at isac broke me bc wonho was like '\(⌒▽⌒)/ johnny big' and johnny went \(*˘︶˘*)/ wonho n johnny interaction at isac broke me bc wonho was like '\(⌒▽⌒)/ johnny big' and johnny went \(*˘︶˘*)/ https://t.co/2odixUaokY

ISAC provided K-pop idols with an opportunity to shed their fierce on-stage persona and fashionable outfits. They faced the cameras and audiences in their most real and comfy selves with brightly colored pajamas and name tags.

The sports variety show provided fans with numerous interactions that are still memorable today, owing to the fact that they are a rare sight in the industry. Idols shared some adorable interactions with fans and more so with other agency’s groups.

One of the interactions that never fails to make people laugh is EXO’s Sehun mistaking SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan for NCT 127’s Johnny. Another one that remains a mystery is Stray Kids’ member HAN whispering something in TWICE’s Mina’s ears. There was also the case of NCT's Yuta's ring rolling over to IZ*ONE's Yena.

JeongHun @jeonghun365 Nothing else tops this ISAC interaction Nothing else tops this ISAC interaction https://t.co/gB7OJbds7G

Kei (케이) @babyracha_ This is still the hottest thing I’ve seen from ISAC Han Jisung. This is still the hottest thing I’ve seen from ISAC Han Jisung. https://t.co/Ig1rlgbQJ5

echa ˙Ⱉ˙⠕ @haeccha

this yuta yena isac ring moment already 1.3M views this yuta yena isac ring moment already 1.3M views 😂 https://t.co/hCt72EDWsW

K-pop fans are now eagerly awaiting new moments that the idols will carve in K-pop history at ISAC 2022.

