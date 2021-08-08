Jeonghan Chicken is the best thing to happen all week: Fans in splits after SEVENTEEN’s idol dressed as a chicken for their ‘Check In’ performance

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan was dressed in a chicken suit during a performance of the K-Pop boy band's song Check In recently. Fans realized this was a follow up to last year's CARATLAND performance by SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan who, dressed as an Octopus.
Jeonghan's performance in the chicken suit as he sang Check In also left many fans in splits, especially since audiences noticed that his energy was the highest when he was in the chicken suit.
Why was SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan in a chicken suit?
In 2020, when SEVENTEEN held a fan meet called CARATLAND, member Seungkwan was seen in an Octopus suit. It entertained the fans to no end, and later, it was revealed that the band decided to do this gimmick as a pun of the song that they had performed called Moonwalker. This is because the title of the song is quite similar to how Octopus is said in Korean, which is mooneukeo.
Similarly, at this year's fan meeting, Jeonghan decided to take over from fellow members and appear in a chicken suit as Check In sounds quite similar to chicken. It is quite hilarious to see the members sing 'Check In' as Jeonghan tries to make some moves in his chicken suit.
When is SEVENTEEN's 5th official fan club event?
Pledis Entertainment organized SEVENTEEN's 5th official fan club event CARATLAND 2021 on August 8. The event was an online streaming event where fans could sign in to interact with their favorite idols, just as they would otherwise in reality. The event was held at Jamali Indoor Stadium from August 6 to August 8 for fans.
About holding an in person event side by side with the online event, Pledis Entertainment said, "For the offline fan meeting, in accordance with local government guidelines for the prevention of the spread [of COVID-19], tickets will only be sold for a limited number of seats to ensure that there is distancing between audience members."
Fans react to Check In by Jeonghan in chicken suit
Fans who had signed in to check out the fan club event took to Twitter to share clips of SEVENTEEN star Jeonghan in the chicken suit.
As a huge number of fans shared and reshaped GIFs, memes and video clips from the event, Jeonghan Chicken and CARATLAND 2021 charted as a top trend on Twitter.