Jeonghan Chicken is the best thing to happen all week: Fans in splits after SEVENTEEN’s idol dressed as a chicken for their ‘Check In’ performance

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan was dressed in a chicken suit during a performance of the K-Pop boy band's song Check In recently. Fans realized this was a follow up to last year's CARATLAND performance by SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan who, dressed as an Octopus.

Jeonghan's performance in the chicken suit as he sang Check In also left many fans in splits, especially since audiences noticed that his energy was the highest when he was in the chicken suit.

Why was SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan in a chicken suit?

In 2020, when SEVENTEEN held a fan meet called CARATLAND, member Seungkwan was seen in an Octopus suit. It entertained the fans to no end, and later, it was revealed that the band decided to do this gimmick as a pun of the song that they had performed called Moonwalker. This is because the title of the song is quite similar to how Octopus is said in Korean, which is mooneukeo.

Similarly, at this year's fan meeting, Jeonghan decided to take over from fellow members and appear in a chicken suit as Check In sounds quite similar to chicken. It is quite hilarious to see the members sing 'Check In' as Jeonghan tries to make some moves in his chicken suit.

When is SEVENTEEN's 5th official fan club event?

Pledis Entertainment organized SEVENTEEN's 5th official fan club event CARATLAND 2021 on August 8. The event was an online streaming event where fans could sign in to interact with their favorite idols, just as they would otherwise in reality. The event was held at Jamali Indoor Stadium from August 6 to August 8 for fans.

About holding an in person event side by side with the online event, Pledis Entertainment said, "For the offline fan meeting, in accordance with local government guidelines for the prevention of the spread [of COVID-19], tickets will only be sold for a limited number of seats to ensure that there is distancing between audience members."

Fans react to Check In by Jeonghan in chicken suit

Fans who had signed in to check out the fan club event took to Twitter to share clips of SEVENTEEN star Jeonghan in the chicken suit.

not at how the most energy jeonghan had during the entirety of the con was when he was a chicken😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8DYdFW3bpy — 🌹🌻👍🕶🐥 (@jjongshushu) August 8, 2021

omygad i can't stop laughing hahahaha my adorable chicken😭😂😂 — jh ||🙉❤ (@hanieekol) August 8, 2021

The fact that the Vocal Unit made a pun with Check-In to make way for Jeonghan to perform in a Chicken(Check-in) outfit still doesn’t wrap well around my head — ً (@kmgcult) August 8, 2021

jeonghan enjoyed being a chicken to the fullest thats my chicken right there pic.twitter.com/xodsMGxPBx — angel 👻 (@min9yu_kcart) August 8, 2021

Hahahahahahhahahaha dami ko paring tawa sa manok na to 😭



Yeah I chicken, jeonghan chicken https://t.co/XMvPmM2UOM — Thaia ~`¹²🍂 (@aecelskies) August 8, 2021

문어커에 이은 정한 치킨

ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/FKHxbvleP2 — 정한 모먼트 (@JEONGHAN_moment) August 8, 2021

jeonghan chicken might be the best thing that has happened all week for me pic.twitter.com/fbdhD6rYgb — lay (@glowingepiphany) August 8, 2021

vocal team 😭 last year when they performed moonwalker, seungkwan appeared in octopus costume because moonwalker sounds like big octopus (mooneukeo) in korean & this year when they performed check in, jeonghan appeared in a chicken costume because check in sounds like chicken 😭 pic.twitter.com/LhgECJcqrS — tracy🐱wonwoo (@tinkswonu) August 8, 2021

As a huge number of fans shared and reshaped GIFs, memes and video clips from the event, Jeonghan Chicken and CARATLAND 2021 charted as a top trend on Twitter.

Edited by Gautham Balaji