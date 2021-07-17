Did Wonwoo open an Instagram account? The Seventeen member celebrates his birthday on-stream with fans

Messages poured in for Wonwoo of Pledis Entertainment's boy band Seventeen, as he celebrated his birthday today, July 17th. He went live on a fan interaction platform to talk to his fans and also surprised them a while after his stream ended.
Seventeen is Pledis Entertainment's 13-member boy group. They debuted in 2015 with their EP "17 Carat" and lead single "Adore U." All the members of the band are regularly involved in composing, writing and producing their own music, also helping out in choreography. Wonwoo is a rapper for the group.
Wonwoo goes live, talks to fans, and drops a surprise
To celebrate his birthday, the K-POP rapper went live on the "Vlive" platform; he broke out a cake and sang the birthday song along with his fans and went on to talk to them about a variety of things.
Wonwoo opens an Instagram account
Soon after his live-stream ended, Wonwoo opened a brand-new Instagram account. This makes him the 10th member of Seventeen to do so, following Jeonghan, DK, Woozi, Joshua Hong, The8, Mingyu, Vernon, S.Coups and Seungkwan.
Fans noticed that he had already followed all of his fellow Seventeen members.
Many pointed out Wonwoo's interesting Instagram account name, and praised him for the clever pun.
Other members of Seventeen showed public support for the K-POP idol's much-awaited account opening.
Many Seventeen fans (known as CARATs) piled together to celebrate the opening of his account and are anticipating the remaining 3 to join the others soon.
Wonwoo has been working in the idol industry even before his official debut. He has acted in music videos for both NU'EST (a senior K-POP boy band from the same label) and Hello Venus (a K-POP girl group from Tricell Media).
He grew fond of the idol lifestyle when he was a kid, and wanted to be someone that "sings and dances" after watching performances of other singers on TV. He originally aimed to be a singer but transitioned to rapping after many people told him his voice would suit the role. As such, he was assigned to be one of the rappers of Seventeen, and is a part of the group's hip-hop sub-unit.
