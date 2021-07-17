Did Wonwoo open an Instagram account? The Seventeen member celebrates his birthday on-stream with fans

Messages poured in for Wonwoo of Pledis Entertainment's boy band Seventeen, as he celebrated his birthday today, July 17th. He went live on a fan interaction platform to talk to his fans and also surprised them a while after his stream ended.

Seventeen is Pledis Entertainment's 13-member boy group. They debuted in 2015 with their EP "17 Carat" and lead single "Adore U." All the members of the band are regularly involved in composing, writing and producing their own music, also helping out in choreography. Wonwoo is a rapper for the group.

Wonwoo goes live, talks to fans, and drops a surprise

To celebrate his birthday, the K-POP rapper went live on the "Vlive" platform; he broke out a cake and sang the birthday song along with his fans and went on to talk to them about a variety of things.

wonwoo birthday live 🥳

Look at his cat with the glasses cake 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/z4dIwIjKqH — TAERIRAHMAWATI🎨 (@BooNon_98) July 17, 2021

the cake is too sweet so after he tasted it he said "ahh too sweet" 😭 so cute!! @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/daAYbQp2qO — tracy🐱wonwoo (@tinkswonu) July 17, 2021

wonwoo said he is thankful for all the messages since midnight and he'll read (more) greetings as well on weverse, he'll upload a selca later and thanked the carats who watched his birthday vlive too 🥺 @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/eyBfE0TZ9v — ai | med school 📚 🩺 (@miss_svtmafia) July 17, 2021

- Carats asked Wonwoo if he got a birthday present yet, he said the birthday greetings are already like a birthday gift to him

- He’s not the type to gives and gets birthday gift, so he thinks birthday greetings are the same thing

- He asked for water bcs the cake is too sweet — ᴋᴇɴ🌻 ᴡᴏɴᴡᴏᴏ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ❤️ (@sunbaeknims) July 17, 2021

wonwoo said he hoped everyone could be as happy as he is on his birthday today ❤️#여름의태양으로_불을지필_원우생일#원우야_언제나_행복만_가득해#WONderfulWONWOOday pic.twitter.com/B3TuUlB3xO — 댕냥즈 🐥 (@heywonwoo) July 17, 2021

anyway wonwoo said stay hydrated y’all pic.twitter.com/HiVCmHvaSF — aca (@httpthe8) July 17, 2021

210717 #WONWOO birthday vlive —



he said he doesn’t really like seaweed soup so he had beef soup instead 😂

he also said he’s happy because carats are all congratulating him on his birthday 🥺💞 pic.twitter.com/JnJZchZwrD — 思 💫 (@mingyuyam) July 17, 2021

someone asked wonwoo to talk about anyone dance practice but wonwoo said he doesnt remember it. he said he can't even remember what happened 3 days ago and he asked "what should i do??" 😭😭 @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/AsUDZ2ZmbC — tracy🐱wonwoo (@tinkswonu) July 17, 2021

you don't understand 🙁 wonwoo said that the first member who greeted him was seungkwan :( kwanie sent him a birthday wish right away, as soon as it turned 12 am.



"as expected, seungkwan is sweet/kind." my wonboo 🙁🧡💜pic.twitter.com/YdHxosFigC — riri 📅 wonwoo day ! (@adoreseokhan) July 17, 2021

wonwoo kept touching and rubbing his ear so someone asked if he was bitten by a mosquito there but he laughed and said that it just feels good touching/rubbing the back of his ear 😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/uo5ZZQCPGa — wonwoo day !! 😸 (@shuaprism) July 17, 2021

Wonwoo opens an Instagram account

Soon after his live-stream ended, Wonwoo opened a brand-new Instagram account. This makes him the 10th member of Seventeen to do so, following Jeonghan, DK, Woozi, Joshua Hong, The8, Mingyu, Vernon, S.Coups and Seungkwan.

Fans noticed that he had already followed all of his fellow Seventeen members.

wonwoo follows all of seventeen members instagram accounts!! pic.twitter.com/p1cYP0mAue — tracy🐱wonwoo (@tinkswonu) July 17, 2021

Many pointed out Wonwoo's interesting Instagram account name, and praised him for the clever pun.

lrt) the meaning behind wonwoo's username!



전원(jeon won) means 'everyone' and 우 is woo that's why his username is "everyone_woo"



SOOO SMART AND WITTY 💜 @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/ui1a5GM8Zp — wonwoo day !! 😸 (@shuaprism) July 17, 2021

Other members of Seventeen showed public support for the K-POP idol's much-awaited account opening.

everyone_woo: ☀️



sound_of_coups: follow....?❤️

dk_is_dokyeom: happy birthday jeononu

pledis_boos: i really love your id 👏@pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/bJXJRoeqwn — tracy🐱wonwoo (@tinkswonu) July 17, 2021

Many Seventeen fans (known as CARATs) piled together to celebrate the opening of his account and are anticipating the remaining 3 to join the others soon.

ive literally never been on instagram more than i am now, since more of the members have been making their insta debuts — m ~ wonwoo day! (@myextraSVT) July 17, 2021

LMAO copping wonwoo’s instagram handle & now my notifs are going crazy pls 😭😭 — hello fran’s future (@everyone_woo) July 17, 2021

we finally have a new runner up for ig uns:

1. chwenotchew

2. everyone_woo — wonwoo day! (@DI0RDK) July 17, 2021

I hope Wonwoo loves Instagram as much as DK does!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/8rkigkhtV3 — yukoami 優子🎨 (@yukowonjeon) July 17, 2021

We’re finally going to see a lot of new wonwoo’s photography on his ig 📸 pic.twitter.com/eb99fWIiqW — 🦋 WONWOO DAY | 공감 (@Minwonnforeverr) July 17, 2021

wonwoo being the most witty member of seventeen pic.twitter.com/XxeZ1x16Re — 君安 𓃱♡ 노누ㅡ이카 날 ! (@falling1004yoon) July 17, 2021

Wonwoo's Instagram😭 It's his birthday but once again he's also the one who gave us gifts😭 — ᴋᴇɴ🌻 ᴡᴏɴᴡᴏᴏ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ❤️ (@sunbaeknims) July 17, 2021

PEOPLE WHO THOUGHT WONWOO WILL OPEN HIS IG ACCOUNT LAST : pic.twitter.com/SiGLqRaazP — iya🧸— bald era ! csd📌 (@jellywonwoo_) July 17, 2021

Wonwoo has been working in the idol industry even before his official debut. He has acted in music videos for both NU'EST (a senior K-POP boy band from the same label) and Hello Venus (a K-POP girl group from Tricell Media).

He grew fond of the idol lifestyle when he was a kid, and wanted to be someone that "sings and dances" after watching performances of other singers on TV. He originally aimed to be a singer but transitioned to rapping after many people told him his voice would suit the role. As such, he was assigned to be one of the rappers of Seventeen, and is a part of the group's hip-hop sub-unit.

Edited by Gautham Balaji