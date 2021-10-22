Who was Einar? 19-year-old Swedish rapper shot and killed, a year after being kidnapped by rival gang

Swedish award-winning rapper Einar, whose real name is Nils Kurt Erik Einar Grönberg, was shot and killed in Stockholm. Police confirmed the news to media outlets on Friday. They also stated that they are on the hunt for the suspects.
The 19-year-old was one of the most streamed artists on Spotify in Sweden in 2019 and still continues to be one of the most popular young musicians in the country.
On Thursday, the rapper was shot several times just a few minutes before 11.00 pm outside an apartment building in the suburbs.
Towe Hagg, a Stockholm police spokesperson, told global news agency AFP that emergency medical personnel attempted to administer first aid to Einar but unfortunately, he died on the spot. He added:
"We are actively working to figure out why it happened and who can be behind it.”
Stockholm police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of the young rapper.
Swedish rapper Einar gets fatally shot a year after being kidnapped
Einar’s songs often refer to his life surrounded by crime, drugs, and weapons. He had several public feuds with competing artist Yasin, who was jailed for 10 months after he attempted to kidnap Einar in 2020.
Fortunately, Yasin’s plan to kidnap Einar was foiled, but several weeks later, the young rapper was kidnapped without Yasin being involved. According to prosecutors, Einar was beaten, robbed, blackmailed, and photographed in humiliating conditions during the aforementioned kidnapping.
Following Einar’s death, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told Sweden's TT News Agency:
"A young life has been extinguished, and I understand that he meant a lot to many young people. It is tragic.”
Fans of the musician took to Twitter to pay their tributes. Some of the Tweets read:
Einar made his musical debut when he was just 16 years old. He had released four albums and was also a prestigious winner of the Swedish Grammis Awards, amongst bagging several other accolades.
Sweden has been suffering from gang violence for decades now. It has also become one of the countries with the highest rates of gun crime in Europe.