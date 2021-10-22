Who was Einar? 19-year-old Swedish rapper shot and killed, a year after being kidnapped by rival gang

Swedish award-winning rapper Einar, whose real name is Nils Kurt Erik Einar Grönberg, was shot and killed in Stockholm. Police confirmed the news to media outlets on Friday. They also stated that they are on the hunt for the suspects.

The 19-year-old was one of the most streamed artists on Spotify in Sweden in 2019 and still continues to be one of the most popular young musicians in the country.

On Thursday, the rapper was shot several times just a few minutes before 11.00 pm outside an apartment building in the suburbs.

Towe Hagg, a Stockholm police spokesperson, told global news agency AFP that emergency medical personnel attempted to administer first aid to Einar but unfortunately, he died on the spot. He added:

"We are actively working to figure out why it happened and who can be behind it.”

Stockholm police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of the young rapper.

Swedish rapper Einar gets fatally shot a year after being kidnapped

Einar’s songs often refer to his life surrounded by crime, drugs, and weapons. He had several public feuds with competing artist Yasin, who was jailed for 10 months after he attempted to kidnap Einar in 2020.

Fortunately, Yasin’s plan to kidnap Einar was foiled, but several weeks later, the young rapper was kidnapped without Yasin being involved. According to prosecutors, Einar was beaten, robbed, blackmailed, and photographed in humiliating conditions during the aforementioned kidnapping.

Following Einar’s death, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told Sweden's TT News Agency:

"A young life has been extinguished, and I understand that he meant a lot to many young people. It is tragic.”

Fans of the musician took to Twitter to pay their tributes. Some of the Tweets read:

nyhrox @nyhrox wow.. just read that einar, a swedish rapper I’ve listened to a lot, was shot and killed. same age as me, shit’s just crazy. rip ❤️ wow.. just read that einar, a swedish rapper I’ve listened to a lot, was shot and killed. same age as me, shit’s just crazy. rip ❤️

Maikel Bill @maikelele One of the best rap artist in Sweden has been shot and killed in open street, 19 years old.Rest in Peace Einár! One of the best rap artist in Sweden has been shot and killed in open street, 19 years old.Rest in Peace Einár!

Khuna @Khuna Damn bruh RIP Einar Damn bruh RIP Einar

FikayoGoat @wanderoy_ Swedish rapper Einár dies at the age of 19… got shot on open street in Hammarby, Sweden. Fuck man, this world is horrible Swedish rapper Einár dies at the age of 19… got shot on open street in Hammarby, Sweden. Fuck man, this world is horrible

Daniel🎸🇸🇪🏆 @CFCDaninho Rest in Peace❤️

One of the biggest swedish rappers Einár got shot to death this night🥀 Rest in Peace❤️

One of the biggest swedish rappers Einár got shot to death this night🥀 https://t.co/mHXatPlqy4

Johannes @JohannesATM Rip Einar, gone way too soon 🙏❤️Our country is actually such a mess man… Rip Einar, gone way too soon 🙏❤️Our country is actually such a mess man… https://t.co/TqX7gHhnJO

emily @ameliavina97 I still can't believe that Einár passed away. He's one of the reasons how I got into Swedish Hip-Hop. I had his albums on repeat last year. May he rest in peace 💔🙏 I still can't believe that Einár passed away. He's one of the reasons how I got into Swedish Hip-Hop. I had his albums on repeat last year. May he rest in peace 💔🙏

Alina @4dren4lina Einár was only 19 years old. He was so young, yet we have to say rest in peace already 💔🕊 Einár was only 19 years old. He was so young, yet we have to say rest in peace already 💔🕊

Theo 🇸🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @TheoAFC_ Ik i have already tweeted about this but yesterday a Swedish rapper called Einár was shot dead he was only 19 🕊❤️ Ik i have already tweeted about this but yesterday a Swedish rapper called Einár was shot dead he was only 19 🕊❤️

sxtn 👻🍔 @1sxtn long live einar ❤️ long live einar ❤️

Also Read

Einar made his musical debut when he was just 16 years old. He had released four albums and was also a prestigious winner of the Swedish Grammis Awards, amongst bagging several other accolades.

Sweden has been suffering from gang violence for decades now. It has also become one of the countries with the highest rates of gun crime in Europe.

Edited by Atul S