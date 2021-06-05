Fans in disbelief as Drake Bell gets arrested, charged with crimes against a child 

Fans of "Drake and Josh" star Drake Bell were left shocked recently, upon finding out that the former Nickelodeon had been charged with crimes against a child.

According to a recent report by Fox 8, the singer-songwriter is facing charges in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. He has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempting to endanger children.

The report also states that the allegations stem from the fact that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate conversation with the victim, which at times was sexual in nature. The incident in question actually took place more than three years ago.

According to court documents, Drake Bell was arrested by the Cleveland Division of Police, although the exact date of his arrest remains shrouded in conjecture. Bell appeared in Cuyahoga County Court, where he pleaded not guilty and was eventually freed on a $2,500 personal bond.

The alleged incident reportedly took place on the 1st of December, 2017, the same day he was scheduled to perform at the The Odeon Concert Club in Cleveland.

Just Announced: Cleveland, OH - Dec 1 at The Odeon Concert Club https://t.co/KVB5GfvB1g — Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) October 19, 2017

In light of these concerning allegations, social media was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions as fans weighed in on the severity of the Drake Bell situation.

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell in hot water after being charged with attempted endangerment of children

Best known for his role as Drake Parker on the Nickelodeon series "Drake and Josh," Drake Bell quickly rose to become one of the most popular teen actors on television alongside his co-star Josh Peck.

After racking up numerous wins at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Bell went on to star in a couple of Hollywood films such as "Yours, Mine and Ours," "Superhero Movie," "LA Slasher" and more.

Apart from films and television, he pursued an active career in music, going on to release five studio albums.

The 34-year old singer grabbed headlines in November 2020, after he officially rebranded himself as Drake Campana and relocated to Mexico, a move that left fans utterly confused.

Many presumed that his decision to relocate was influenced by the allegations leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingfalt, who accused him of verbal and physical abuse.

Prior to the recent charges against him, Drake Bell had also been arrested in 2015 for driving under the influence in California and again in 2016, where he served four days in jail and received four years of probation.

In light of the recent allegations against him, the online community took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the entire situation:

drake & josh nah drake bell

reboot coming got arrested pic.twitter.com/foRtdf3ULv — Johnny (@itsJohnny05) June 4, 2021

Drake bell becoming a Spanish singer and being arrested in Mexico for endangering children sounds like an alternate timeline https://t.co/sATDgvJX0K — Emily 🍊 (@TaIesOfTheToxic) June 4, 2021

Drake Bell explaining his innocence rn pic.twitter.com/AmZqcPdljs — Kombatant629 (@Kombatant629) June 4, 2021

not drake bell being a fucking p*do.... pic.twitter.com/htvCtZRjvR — Mercedez the pre-law student 🤪 (@flowergirlmrcdz) June 4, 2021

Me when I saw why Drake Bell was trending pic.twitter.com/r20c0zdnqI — Neo-Benja-Todd (@NBT_strap) June 4, 2021

saw drake bell trending and i thought “man every time i see this man trending it’s for the wildest reasons” and then i clicked on it and i was correct once again — ry 🌙 (@buckleyswilson) June 4, 2021

Drake bell getting arrested was the last thing I needed to hear today pic.twitter.com/CpfvBUQNUe — Momeina (@plsgotouroomsir) June 4, 2021

DRAKE BELL MY CHILDHOOD IS RUINED pic.twitter.com/kPlc0O9Vp9 — louise ✨ (@hunybey) June 4, 2021

With a pretrial hearing scheduled for June 23rd via Zoom, it now remains to be seen what fate awaits Drake Bell, as the internet grapples with the concerning nature of the allegations against him.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod