Top 5 Funniest David Dobrik vlog moments of all time

Over the span of his career, David Dobrik has had many hilarious moments in his vlogs. In fact, these moments contributed to his career reaching the heights it did.

Although now controversial, fans of his early YouTube days consider David Dobrik and his Vlog Squad’s videos to be ultimately entertaining.

Here are the Top 5 of the funniest David Dobrik vlog moments of all time:

Also read: "Worry about that fat lawsuit": Bryce Hall calls out Ethan Klein for repeatedly criticizing him

5) Any David Dobrik vlog with Liza Koshy

Many David Dobrik fans remember the days when he featured his ex-girlfriend, fellow YouTuber Liza Koshy, in his vlogs. Almost every skit Liza starred in was filled with quick witted humor and hilarious jokes.

In this vlog in particular, one person fills their mouth with water, while the other person tries to make them laugh. David and Liza can be seen making each other laugh so hard that they begin spewing water towards one another.

4) When David Dobrik pulled animal pranks

The majority of David’s pranks and jokes have recently been brought to light and labeled as insensitive, however, his animal pranks have usually been considered hilarious.

An example of this can be seen in the video above from 2017 when David surprises Liza Koshy by blindfolding her, then brings her a friend's puppy. Liza freaks out, making the audience laugh. After that David goes over to his friend Cailee's house and surprises her with an alligator instead of a puppy. The reactions of all the friends are what make this vlog absolutely hilarious.

The video ended up going viral overnight. These kind of pranks done by David are mostly harmless and entertaining, as he usually has an animal expert on hand. David's other animal pranks, such as the alligator prank from a vlog from 2017 titled, "Surprising my family with giant alligator!", has gone viral in the past as well. These videos are hilarious as the audience gets a laugh out of each person's panic.

3) David Dobrik gets wisdom teeth taken out

All of David’s fans look to David to direct and record the events that he includes in his vlogs. However, on special occasions, David finds himself the star of his own vlogs.

This can be seen in the video from last year, where David is filmed by his friends after he has his wisdom teeth taken out. The Vlog Squad continues with their hilarious antics while a numb and drowsy David tries to make everyone in the video laugh. Fans found this extremely hilarious and quite relatable since we have all experienced a situation similar to this.

2) David Dobrik surprises his best friend with a new tesla

A charitable inspiration for others, David has been considered as one of the most popular “gift-giving” YouTubers of all time, of course behind Mr. Beast. His gift-giving schemes have always resulted in comedic yet emotional reactions from his friends in the Vlog Squad.

Although having made many videos giving away cars, money, and more, a highly notable video displaying David's generosity can be seen in the video above, where David surprises his best friend Alex Ernst with a brand new Tesla. Albeit being a heartwarming video, it did not take away from all of the top notch jokes and reactions made throughout the video.

Also read: Top 5 Worst Decisions in David Dobrik Vlogs

1) David Dobrik Surprised by Drake and Josh

Having gone viral for a good number of his previous videos, David was set on topping them with one of his most viral videos yet. In the vlog above from 2017, titled, "Surprised by Drake and Josh!!" David recalls having watched the Nickalodeon hit series "Drake and Josh" as a kid.

He was eventually surprised by the two main characters who play Drake and Josh, Drake Bell and Josh Peck. David is seen having an iconic over-the-top reaction, which his audience considered hilarious. Very lighthearted and comedic, this video takes the top spot for one of the funniest - if not the funniest - moments in David Dobrik's vlogs.

David Dobrik as an inspiration

David Dobrik has been used as content inspiration by kids and adults all around the world. His style of fun, danger-seeking vlogging has caught the attention of millions across the world.

Although what he sees as "fun" has now become a controversial topic among the YouTube community, he has never forgotten to add entertainment to his vlogs. As the head of the Vlog Squad, David had mastered a particular way of vlogging, which has also been used by his friends such as Scotty Sire, Zane Hijazi, and Jason Nash.

David Dobrik sets a precedent

Although he is no longer as admired as he used to be, it can still be acknowledged that he set the precedent and contributed heavily to the vlog entertainment industry in the current decade.

Also read: "Pray there isn't a victim out there": Gabbie Hanna addresses assault allegations against YouTuber Jen Dent