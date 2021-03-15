Ethan Klein calls out Nickelodeon over James Charles' Kids Choice Award

Ethan Klein of h3h3 productions has recently been campaigning to cancel James Charles following the allegations against him.

The latter has been accused of underage grooming and pedophilia in the past. Recently, multiple victims have come forward to share new accounts of how the beauty influencer has been inappropriate with them.

The backlash has now amplified, as James Charles has ironically won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award amidst these pedophilia allegations.

Ethan Klein responds to James Charles' Kids Choice Award victory

Congratulations to James Charles on his Kid’s Choice Award! It’s great because kids have always been his choice too!



Ps @Nickelodeon please keep an eye on him during the after party pic.twitter.com/FefJrTtqbl — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 14, 2021

James Charles recently got into hot soup after being accused of pedophilia and grooming. It all took off when a 16-year-old TikToker came forward to share their experiences with the 21-year-old beauty blogger.

Since then, more people have come forward to share instances of coercion and sexually predatory behavior from the beauty star with grave accusations.

*SERIOUS*



3rd person comes forward exposing James Charles for allegedly having inappropriate sexual interactions with fan. They allege James was very demanding and pressured them. They also allege interaction allegedly happened after the Tati Westbrook and Sam Cooke situation. pic.twitter.com/TnGUgF0Ovw — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

They shared a video showing James Charles snapping them. pic.twitter.com/r3zxsQpQwm — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

The teenage victim was also later banned on TikTok. This act prompted users to call out the platform for victim-shaming and protecting predators, even as James Charles remains unbanned despite the allegations.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: James Charles’s alleged victim banned from TikTok. This only weeks after 16-year-old Isaiyah exposed James for allegedly sending him nudes, which is a crime. James later apologized, which some saw as a confession. pic.twitter.com/3DnTm5SME9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 11, 2021

James Charles’s alleged victim reacted to the ban on Instagram. He talks about speaking to the police about James. pic.twitter.com/KDVp0kv7kH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 11, 2021

Since then, Ethan Klein and other celebrities like Trisha Paytas have been calling James Charles out and trying to hold him accountable for his actions.

James Charles recently posted about his brand deal with Chipotle, regarding which Ethan Klein shared his opinion.

Does @ChipotleTweets know they are sponsoring a known sexual predator? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dsSRi1HiRR — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 9, 2021

"Yes, to answer your question, I am trying to cancel James Charles. He, of all people, is completely deserving of it after admitting to exchanging nudes with a 16-year-old. This is a pattern of behavior that should land him in prison, not collaborating with."

- Ethan Klein

Winning the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for "Favorite Male Social Star" came at a poor time for James Charles as the dust around his pedophilia allegations is yet to settle.

