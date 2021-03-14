Accused groomer James Charles wins "Favorite Male Social Star" at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, and Twitter is livid 

James Charles has won a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award for "Favorite Male Social Star in a most ironic chain of events."
The beauty influencer has been under fire recently for multiple allegations of predatory behavior and underage grooming of minors. The drama kicked off with a 16-year-old TikToker who alleged that James Charles had sent and coerced him for explicit pictures.
The timing of the Kids Choice Award could not be worse for James Charles. The internet believes that he should be held accountable for the fresh accusations.
James Charles wins a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award amid pedophilia accusations
The controversial beauty icon has been getting called out on social media for his misgivings involving minors and sexually predatory behavior for over a month now. Multiple victims have come forward to share their experiences with James Charles, talking about how they were pressured into s*xting the star amongst other claims of coercion.
James Charles had addressed the initial allegations but not before multiple other alleged victims came forward to share their experiences.
To make matters worse, the TikTok account of the 16-year-old user who came forward with the initial accusations has since been banned on TikTok. Users have called out the platform for victim-shaming and protecting predators.
Considering the accusations of pedophilia and underage grooming surrounding James Charles, people are enraged that he has won a Kids Choice Award, to begin with, and have taken to Twitter to express their anger.
Here are a few reactions to the award:
James Charles is yet to respond to his victory or address the concerns voiced by people on Twitter.
