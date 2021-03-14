Accused groomer James Charles wins "Favorite Male Social Star" at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, and Twitter is livid 

James Charles has won a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award for "Favorite Male Social Star in a most ironic chain of events."

The beauty influencer has been under fire recently for multiple allegations of predatory behavior and underage grooming of minors. The drama kicked off with a 16-year-old TikToker who alleged that James Charles had sent and coerced him for explicit pictures.

The timing of the Kids Choice Award could not be worse for James Charles. The internet believes that he should be held accountable for the fresh accusations.

James Charles wins a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award amid pedophilia accusations

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: James Charles wins “Favorite Male Social Star” at Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards. pic.twitter.com/mZ1hFyjaXc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 14, 2021

The controversial beauty icon has been getting called out on social media for his misgivings involving minors and sexually predatory behavior for over a month now. Multiple victims have come forward to share their experiences with James Charles, talking about how they were pressured into s*xting the star amongst other claims of coercion.

James Charles had addressed the initial allegations but not before multiple other alleged victims came forward to share their experiences.

*SERIOUS*



3rd person comes forward exposing James Charles for allegedly having inappropriate sexual interactions with fan. They allege James was very demanding and pressured them. They also allege interaction allegedly happened after the Tati Westbrook and Sam Cooke situation. pic.twitter.com/TnGUgF0Ovw — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

The alleged victim said “After he used me for his sexual pleasure I sent him this. He even screenshotted my photos without my permission and gave me attitude when I didn’t do what he wanted.” pic.twitter.com/b4lrBUT4lg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

To make matters worse, the TikTok account of the 16-year-old user who came forward with the initial accusations has since been banned on TikTok. Users have called out the platform for victim-shaming and protecting predators.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: James Charles’s alleged victim banned from TikTok. This only weeks after 16-year-old Isaiyah exposed James for allegedly sending him nudes, which is a crime. James later apologized, which some saw as a confession. pic.twitter.com/3DnTm5SME9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 11, 2021

James Charles’s alleged victim reacted to the ban on Instagram. He talks about speaking to the police about James. pic.twitter.com/KDVp0kv7kH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 11, 2021

Considering the accusations of pedophilia and underage grooming surrounding James Charles, people are enraged that he has won a Kids Choice Award, to begin with, and have taken to Twitter to express their anger.

Here are a few reactions to the award:

It's ironic that he's a predator who knows he'll get away with everything he's done, which is unfortunate. Then Nickelodeon benefits from predators or individuals with a shady history, which is the worst case scenario. — simplyamina🌸 (@simplyamina2) March 14, 2021

Is he using it as a dating app? — Kotku (@BMWereWolf) March 14, 2021

He did it for the children specifically 16 year old boys pic.twitter.com/i992Q2X0Fb — Waterbender T-Rance (@t_rance_bok) March 14, 2021

Disgusting. It’s actually insane how people are acting like James hasn’t been after underage boys more than once. — jasmine (@sixthirtysel) March 14, 2021

🤢🤮 he should stay away from the kids... even if we were (we don't) to believe his excuses and that he was "tricked" he is still an adult in a power position that should be around kids when his name is link to the shit it is. — Montse 🏳️‍🌈 (@montselech) March 14, 2021

Was the category predator of the year? — Virginia Arenas (@Gin_ArenasR) March 14, 2021

I’m sorry, this is awful. I’m just so fucking sick of him getting away with this shit again 💀 — meaghan ryleigh (@RyleighMeaghan) March 14, 2021

James Charles is yet to respond to his victory or address the concerns voiced by people on Twitter.

The kids also win Jame's Choice Award — TwizzFizz (@Twizz_Fizz) March 14, 2021