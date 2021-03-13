"He's too old for you": James Charles called out for collaboration with Minecraft star TommyInnit

James Charles recently announced that he will be publishing a collaboration with the Minecraft content creator "TommyInnit," and the internet was not happy. The Minecraft community has also voiced its concern.
Beauty influencer James Charles has been on the receiving end of multiple allegations of pedophilia and underage grooming over the past few weeks. Following the allegations by a 16-year-old TikToker, the beauty star issued a statement, but it seems the internet is unwilling to let him off the hook just yet.
James Charles Minecraft collab with minors receives backlash
In a recent video uploaded to James Charles' YouTube channel, the beauty star can be seen talking to multiple members of the gaming and Minecraft community. He goes from person to person, asking them to pick out his makeup.
From PewDiePie to Pokimane, the beauty blogger approached every popular streamer on his quest. He then proceeded to talk to 16-year-old Minecraft YouTuber TommyInnit in the video. The interaction led to a lot of backlash since the allegations are still quite fresh in the memory of most people on the internet.
The video seems ill-timed, and Twitter users were having none of it.
Here are a few reactions to the potential collaboration on Twitter:
The alleged 16-year-old victim, who came forward with charges against James Charles, has also been banned on TikTok since coming out with the accusations.
This has prompted netizens to call out the platform for "victim-shaming" and censorship. James Charles has not suffered any consequences so far.
The victim has approached the police regarding James Charles' accusations, according to some reports.
