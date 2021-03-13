"He's too old for you": James Charles called out for collaboration with Minecraft star TommyInnit

James Charles recently announced that he will be publishing a collaboration with the Minecraft content creator "TommyInnit," and the internet was not happy. The Minecraft community has also voiced its concern.

Beauty influencer James Charles has been on the receiving end of multiple allegations of pedophilia and underage grooming over the past few weeks. Following the allegations by a 16-year-old TikToker, the beauty star issued a statement, but it seems the internet is unwilling to let him off the hook just yet.

James Charles Minecraft collab with minors receives backlash

In a recent video uploaded to James Charles' YouTube channel, the beauty star can be seen talking to multiple members of the gaming and Minecraft community. He goes from person to person, asking them to pick out his makeup.

From PewDiePie to Pokimane, the beauty blogger approached every popular streamer on his quest. He then proceeded to talk to 16-year-old Minecraft YouTuber TommyInnit in the video. The interaction led to a lot of backlash since the allegations are still quite fresh in the memory of most people on the internet.

The video seems ill-timed, and Twitter users were having none of it.

Here are a few reactions to the potential collaboration on Twitter:

TODAY IN CRINGE: James Charles collabs with 16-year-old Minecraft YouTuber TommyInnit just days after being exposed for allegedly sexting a 16-year-old fan on SnapChat. James shared a clip with Tommy on Twitter and one person commented “He’s too old for you James.” pic.twitter.com/vmayU9ROGd — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 12, 2021

James Charles shared a clip with TommyInnit on Twitter. One person responded “Stay away from tommy, we know your pattern with teenagers now.” pic.twitter.com/KHdwlfjP8W — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 12, 2021

He’s so desperate and cringe, he interacts with every popular teenager on tik tok and it’s fuckin weird. At this point it almost seems like he’s interacting with younger people as a taunt, like he knows he can get away with it....Which makes it way worse and creepier — Heather (@XGlamourGhoulX) March 12, 2021

I was just saying that... how awkward it was to have him interact with Tommy knowing the shit we know. luckily Tommy is too smart and JC can play the card of "i didn't know his age & he bait me" since everybody knows his age and orientation and Tommy would never "trick bait him" — Montse 🏳️‍🌈 (@montselech) March 12, 2021

Tommy is very mature but shouldn’t be blamed for this.James is an adult and after this scandal shouldn’t have even asked.If this vid was filmed before tommy didn’t have to be included. — a Dream Anti😐🖕🏽 (@2Peele) March 12, 2021

Does James even have a pr team? Really,

I’m askin, he does the stupidest shit after he gets caught in the biggest scandal of his career! Being around kids is the last, I mean the LAST thing he should be doing right now. I’m seriously discombobulated right.. pic.twitter.com/kBJheSQV0t — LarnalynnPro (@LarnalynnPro) March 12, 2021

This doesn’t feel right😬🤢 — Frenemies out of Context (@Frenemiespods) March 12, 2021

That’s so scary. Where are this kid’s parents? Omg 💀 — Iván Cornelli (@IvanCornelli) March 12, 2021

Seriously does his pr team actually think this is a good idea and I'm shocked Tommy''s parent's aren't bothered by this — Neutral Human Being Follow You l Cutthroat (@ghostofsinners) March 12, 2021

Ok how did James’ PR team think this was a good idea? 🥴 — KelseyDearest (@kelso1232) March 12, 2021

The alleged 16-year-old victim, who came forward with charges against James Charles, has also been banned on TikTok since coming out with the accusations.

This has prompted netizens to call out the platform for "victim-shaming" and censorship. James Charles has not suffered any consequences so far.

The victim has approached the police regarding James Charles' accusations, according to some reports.

