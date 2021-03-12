"TikTok protecting predators yet again": James Charles' alleged victim gets his TikTok account banned

Weeks after James Charles was accused online of pedophilia and grooming, it came to light that the alleged victim was banned from TikTok.

The individual, who goes by the name Isaiyah, took to Instagram to address the issue and also mentioned that he would be going to the police with respect to the issue. The internet has called the platform out as well, for allegedly protecting child predators time and again.

Verified creepers on TikTok get away with being predators yet again.... — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) March 11, 2021

@tiktok_us So you ban the victim but STILL haven’t banned the predator!!! This is so much messed up, wtf is wrong with you! 😡 — Lisa Y 🐧🦔 (@EveLisaY) March 11, 2021

The internet believes that TikTok allegedly protects predators on its platform

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: James Charles’s alleged victim banned from TikTok. This only weeks after 16-year-old Isaiyah exposed James for allegedly sending him nudes, which is a crime. James later apologized, which some saw as a confession. pic.twitter.com/3DnTm5SME9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 11, 2021

The entire scenario came to light when Isaiyah exposed James Charles of heavily flirting with him. He went on to upload a video on Twitter containing censored images of James Charles, which according to the him, were sent by James Charles himself.

sketchy af — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 11, 2021

James Charles’s alleged victim reacted to the ban on Instagram. He talks about speaking to the police about James. pic.twitter.com/KDVp0kv7kH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

Although the video was taken off Twitter for violating community guidelines, the video caused a storm on the platform, forcing James Charles to issue a statement with respect to it.

So James victim blamed his way to the top and made his victim take the heat. I don’t get why doesn’t Tiktok ban James after he admitted sending the minor’s nudes. James Victim Blaming Charles. — Riedal 🔞 (@crystalcrew3) March 11, 2021

The internet feels that James Charles made it to the top by blaming his victims. Some also believe that loyal James Charles followers somehow found Isaiyah's TikTok account and mass reported it. The mass reports could have been the reason why the account was banned.

Mass reported. I didn't catch that I was autocorrected. — Kylie Smith (@vad3r_77) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

Isaiyah also spoke about going to the police about the issue, and didn't have any kind words for James Charles.

😬 bad move Tik Tok... but what can we expected from an app that has the Lopez bros and JC running like nothing is wrong. — Montse 🏳️‍🌈 (@montselech) March 11, 2021

People on the internet went on to say that they didn't expect anything better from the platform where James Charles and the Lopez brothers were active despite the alleged accusations that repeatedly come up against them.

James Charles and his statement on the issue

A few weeks ago, James Charles was seen distancing himself from the Lopez brothers after an alleged grooming accusation came up against the two brothers. James Charles had then refused to comment on the matter. But now that a similar accusation has come up against James as well, the internet is drawing parallels between him and the Lopez brothers.

Advertisement

i am so SO tired of you being able to get away with this. youve abused your fame to solicit sexual actions from fans MULTIPLE times. you KNOW they’re vulnerable to you because they’re fans. and when they speak about it you weaponise your following against them simply by saying- — er*ca (@turbosIut) February 26, 2021

Initially, when James Charles came out with his statement. Many people on the internet believed that it was a confession of sorts. However, the internet stayed divided on the issue. Some believed that Isaiyah was fishing for clout while some believed that James Charles was lying and that he was actually a pedophile.

James we both know I blocked you, you never asked for my age. After I told you I was 16 you proceeded to ask me for nudes and said it didn’t matter. You called me hot and said “I wish the timeline could speed up so you can be 18.” pic.twitter.com/60QGI8jtLx — Isaiyah (@Isaiyah13) February 26, 2021

The truth on the matter is yet to be uncovered. And since Isaiyah is apparently speaking to the police about this, there's a chance that there will be some clarity on this issue soon enough.