"TikTok protecting predators yet again": James Charles' alleged victim gets his TikTok account banned

Weeks after James Charles was accused online of pedophilia and grooming, it came to light that the alleged victim was banned from TikTok.
The individual, who goes by the name Isaiyah, took to Instagram to address the issue and also mentioned that he would be going to the police with respect to the issue. The internet has called the platform out as well, for allegedly protecting child predators time and again.
The internet believes that TikTok allegedly protects predators on its platform
The entire scenario came to light when Isaiyah exposed James Charles of heavily flirting with him. He went on to upload a video on Twitter containing censored images of James Charles, which according to the him, were sent by James Charles himself.
Although the video was taken off Twitter for violating community guidelines, the video caused a storm on the platform, forcing James Charles to issue a statement with respect to it.
The internet feels that James Charles made it to the top by blaming his victims. Some also believe that loyal James Charles followers somehow found Isaiyah's TikTok account and mass reported it. The mass reports could have been the reason why the account was banned.
Isaiyah also spoke about going to the police about the issue, and didn't have any kind words for James Charles.
People on the internet went on to say that they didn't expect anything better from the platform where James Charles and the Lopez brothers were active despite the alleged accusations that repeatedly come up against them.
James Charles and his statement on the issue
A few weeks ago, James Charles was seen distancing himself from the Lopez brothers after an alleged grooming accusation came up against the two brothers. James Charles had then refused to comment on the matter. But now that a similar accusation has come up against James as well, the internet is drawing parallels between him and the Lopez brothers.
Initially, when James Charles came out with his statement. Many people on the internet believed that it was a confession of sorts. However, the internet stayed divided on the issue. Some believed that Isaiyah was fishing for clout while some believed that James Charles was lying and that he was actually a pedophile.
The truth on the matter is yet to be uncovered. And since Isaiyah is apparently speaking to the police about this, there's a chance that there will be some clarity on this issue soon enough.