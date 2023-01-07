Is Andrew Tate still in jail? Victim claims women working for him were branded with 'owned by Tate' tattoos

Andrew Tate and his brother, along with their two other accomplices, were arrested in a police raid in Tate’s Romanian compound on December 29, 2022. They’ve all been detained in custody for 30 days while the investigation continues. Amidst this, Tate’s victims claimed that the influencer had his name possessively tattooed on them.

Tate and the three others were arrested on charges of organized s** crimes including human trafficking and duping women into performing in pornographic content.

According to police sources, some of the women who were forced to work for Tate’s webcam business had “owned by Tate” inked on them which were exhibited on camera.

The “Owned by Tate” tattoos were found on Tate’s Romanian webcam workers as well as on the 22-year-old woman from America who was allegedly r*ped by Tate in 2022.

Andrew Tate has a history of making controversial remarks regarding women

The controversial social media influencer has been tagged as a misogynist in the past for his frequent comments on how he perceives women as well as his treatment of them.

Andrew Tate has often made such claims that women belong to men and are obligated to hand them over any earnings they make from adult content.

In an interview that took place in July, Tate addressed women who had their paid individual s** cam sites such as OnlyFans and said:

“It’s not about being property, it’s about she belongs to him, and the intimate parts of her body belong to him because they’re in a relationship. And if she wants to sell those, he has a stake in those parts of her body.”

But he said that would not apply to men who act in pornographic videos. Tate continued:

“because I think the women belong to the man.”

Sebastian Vieru, a professional partner of Andrew Tate, who worked with him in other businesses, claimed that Tate’s adult webcam business was legal in Romania. He also dismissed the allegations brought against Tate that he forced women to participate in those videos. He told a media outlet that Tate was a ladies' man who frequented nightclubs with plenty of beautiful girls. Vieru added:

“When you have 100 girls of your own you do not have to force any woman to do anything.”

Vieru also claimed that it was normal for women to have their boyfriends’ names tattooed on their bodies.

Andrew's brother, Tristan, seems to share a similar mindset. In a video interview, when asked about his thoughts on love, Tristan replied:

"Well in love, I don't mind, as long as it's more than one woman, I'm happy."

One of Tate’s alleged victims claimed she was promised marriage before getting lured into the p*rn racket

Prosecutors claimed that Andrew Tate and his brother duped the women into their £600,000 villa sitting on the outskirts of Bucharest, the country’s capital.

They believe the victims were lured by false promises of love and affection. Once the brothers got them to visit their Romanian villa, the women were kept under house arrest for 24/7.

Court documents obtained from a hearing on December 30 demonstrated that one of the victims was deceived to fly out to Romania:

“by misrepresenting the intention to establish a marriage or cohabitation relationship."

But when the woman landed in the country, a female accomplice picked her up from the airport. Initially, the woman was given words that she would be cohabiting with her boyfriend (supposedly, one of the Tate brothers), but upon reaching the country, she was told that she would be sharing a place with other women workers under the two businessmen aka the Tate brothers.

Prosecutors stated that Andrew and Tristan targeted emotionally vulnerable women and exploited their needs for love, trust, stability, and affection, creating the illusion of a mutually exclusive romantic relationship.

Prosecutors also noted that Andrew Tate naturally harbors an attitude of complete disregard towards women. He only perceives them as a means to earn big. They said that allowing Tate and his brother, Tristan, to walk out of jail and live freely would pose a danger to public safety and order.

