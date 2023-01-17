"They're young and stupid" – Andrew Tate's bodyguard reveals how some girls thought they would be the influencer's 'next wife' 

As Andrew Tate remains in jail as part of a human-trafficking and assault investigation in Romania, his bodyguard has come to his defense, downplaying the allegations against the controversial figure.

In an interview with the BBC, Andrew Tate’s head of security, Bogdan Stancu, who began working for the social media personality less than three years ago, described Tate’s accusers as “young and stupid."

Stancu, a former police intelligence officer, claimed the accusers were retaliating against his boss as they resented the influencer after their hopes of being his “next wife" were squashed.

MLG @madlegrand Tiktok user driving by Andrew Tate’s detention center in Romania while playing Tate’s anthem “Tourner Dans Le Vide” by Indila. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tiktok user driving by Andrew Tate’s detention center in Romania while playing Tate’s anthem “Tourner Dans Le Vide” by Indila. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/shQwSeZpyx

Tate was arrested alongside his brother in Romania in December 2022 amid human trafficking and assault allegations. While the duo, who've denied the accusations leveled at them, are currently in 30-day custody, Stancu appeared to rationalize his boss’s arrest and blamed the women, who he says misrepresented the facts.

Dismissing the allegations against Tate, Stancu said:

"Some of the girls misunderstood the reality and believed [they would] be his next wife. When they realize the reality, it's easy to transform from a friend into an enemy, and make a statement to the police."

Andrew Tate's bodyguard speaks out on the allegations against his boss

AJ+ @ajplus Romania seized $4M in assets from misogynist Andrew Tate, who is being investigated for alleged rape and human trafficking.



Items include luxury cars and watches that may potentially be used to compensate survivors if Tate, who advocates violence against women, is found guilty. Romania seized $4M in assets from misogynist Andrew Tate, who is being investigated for alleged rape and human trafficking.Items include luxury cars and watches that may potentially be used to compensate survivors if Tate, who advocates violence against women, is found guilty. https://t.co/yCbai58TqM

Andrew Tate's bodyguard, who has supposedly witnessed hundreds of women visiting the influencer’s compound, appeared to cast aspersions at the accusers, saying that the women visiting Tate were often inebriated and created problems for his boss.

Andrew Tate was propelled to fame after he was eliminated from the British version of the reality TV show Big Brother in 2016 over a video that appeared to show him attacking a woman.

In the years that followed, Tate capitalized on the infamy by bolstering his profile as an “Alpha Male.” For years, Tate has created content that promotes disparaging remarks against women.

In a startling interview with BBC, Tate’s bodyguard Bogdan Stancu defended his boss despite a barrage of incriminating videos that provided an insight into Tate’s archaic perception of women.

Stancu said that his boss, who entertained women between the ages of 18-25, said that the women willingly visited Tate’s compound. The bodyguard went on to say that these women were often removed, albeit without any force, from the premises as they were “too drunk.”

Sophia Smith Galer @sophiasgaler Andrew Tate said all of these things in voice notes he sent. Andrew Tate said all of these things in voice notes he sent. https://t.co/dRJ8YODvCm

Stancu said that his boss, who has several children living in Romania, was often riddled with anxiety and feared that someone was out to hurt him. The bodyguard said that Tate, who he characterized as paranoid, often changed his travel schedule as he was afraid of being followed.

However, Stancu was unable to expound on the supposed threat his boss feared.

Stancu, seemingly augmenting his boss' defense, said that Andrew Tate's public persona is a mirage compared to his real character. Stancu added that he believed his boss was innocent but noted that the police were correct to investigate the brothers accused of assaulting women and said that, if found guilty, they should be prosecuted.

