Did Andrew Tate go to college? Educational background, career, and more explored

Contrary to popular belief, the notorious red-piller Andrew Tate did go to college. Well, a sixth-form college at the very least.

The controversial figure recently became huge on the internet after going on podcasts and streams and sharing his controversial takes. His speeches eventually led to all the major social media websites banning him.

As a former kickboxer and UK Big Boss contestant, Tate is a millionaire based out of Romania. However, he made the most of his fortune doing business in the adult entertainment industry and using webcam models.

The reason for his recent online resurgence can be attributed to Hustlers University.

It is a contentious paid program on Discord that is supposed to provide its students with lessons on becoming rich and successful. Styling his course as an alternative to higher learning, Tate is notorious for being disdainful of traditional education.

Here's a brief look at what little is known about his past life and career.

"Best thing that ever happened to me was not going to university": Andrew Tate and his views about college and traditional education

Tate focused on a hyper-masculine approach to market his course to his audience and portrayed it as the only way to become successful in today's world. According to him, modern education has enslaved a major portion of the population, like the science fiction movies he references.

In his trailer for the program, Andrew Tate can be heard talking about his worldview and how he can show the way to true success:

"I get called Morphues all the time in my DMs because I'm trying to wake people up. If the Matrix is real and you are watching this video, I am Morpheus. I am the guy trying to wake you up from sleep."

In a subsequent video about the course, he explains how modern universities are a scam.

"Modern university is the biggest scam in the history of Earth."

He also called it a waste of time:

"It's socially acceptable time-wasting, and that's why everyone does it. Because it's socially acceptable. So I tell people don't go to university, you haven't got that time to waste."

Praising Hustlers University, he said universities charge exorbitant amounts of money to train geeks with no real-life skills to become successful, while he teaches people to earn money.

As evidence of his ability, he shows the audience his collection of supercars:

"They don't teach you that in university. They don't teach you how to make money. Have you ever seen a college professor with an S53, a McLaren, a Lambo, and an Aston Martin sit a next to a Porsche? No you never seen any of this. I know how to make cash."

Personal life and education

Emory Andrew Tate 3 was born on December 14, 1986, according to his official website. He is half-American from his dad's side and half-British from his mother's side.

The internet personality moved to England with his mother and siblings after a failed marriage. Although he is pretty close to his brother Tristan, their sister is estranged and, according to the duo, does not approve of them.

Even though he hates institutes of higher learning, he did finish the American equivalent of High School, called the sixth-form college in the UK, at a school in Luton.

Wikipedia lists Andrew Tate as one of the notable alumni of the school. As for getting a university degree, here is a short clip of him describing how he dropped out of university.

Saying he got into a university for free, Tate described why writing a personal statement, a norm at most educational institutes, was a waste of time and was the reason he dropped out. It is difficult to ascertain whether he is joking, but readers have to agree it fits his toxic anti-establishment persona very well.

Here is what he said:

"Then they ask me to do a personal statement. Personal statement? But you already said yes to me for free. And who's gonna read this?"

Apparently, Andrew Tate then argued with a tutor who insisted he writes one because "everyone has to do one." Supposedly, that was when he decided he would not go to university and pursue his kickboxing career:

"You know what, I won't go then. My mom went crazy."

He explained that he cajoled his mother by promising to become a top kickboxer before saying that it was the best decision he could have made:

"I must be the one person to throw away free university in the UK. But I didn't go. The best thing that ever happened to me was not going to university. Thank god."

Brief overview of his career

As a kickboxer, Andrew Tate was quite successful. He won the International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) Full Contact Cruiserweight championship in Derby, England, and was ranked number one in his division in Europe.

Tate became the world champion in two different weight classes in 2013 after winning his second ISKA world championship in a 12-round contest staged in Châteaurenard, France.

In the clip above, Andrew Tate can be seen explaining his webcam business after retiring from kickboxing.

He has since moved to Romania and has been caught on a now-deleted video justifying living there because it has lax s**ual assault laws. Here is a quote from an article about the police raid on his home after he was accused of human trafficking:

"In one video on his YouTube channel, Andrew Tate said "40 percent" of the reason he moved to Romania was that Romanian police were less likely to pursue s**ual assault allegations."

His current business, Hustler University, has been extensively reviewed by YouTubers who have little positive to say about it. Some even called it a pyramid scheme.

According to Coffeezilla, the course doesn't help people get as rich as advertised. He summarized his review with a funny quip:

"The lifestyle we've been sold on here is exotic Bugattis, not extra Starbucks biscotti."

Andrew Tate was banned from Meta-owned social platforms for violating its policies on dangerous individuals and organizations. Other platforms, such as TikTok and YouTube followed with similar bans, and the online star voluntarily decided to delete his Twitch channel soon after.

Logan Paul even believes Andrew Tate will hopefully lose significance following the ban.

