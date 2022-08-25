"What's next for Top G?": Andrew Tate discusses what he will do after being suspended from all social media platforms

Now that Andrew Tate has been banned from all social media platforms, many are wondering what he will be doing next. Well, the controversial figure has uploaded an hour-long video on Vimeo explaining his situation and trying to defend himself against the allegations of misogyny and hatemongering.

Last week, the former kickboxer was banned from Meta-owned social platforms for violating its policies on dangerous individuals and organizations. Other platforms such as TikTok and YouTube followed up with similar bans, and Tate decided to voluntarily delete his Twitch channel soon after.

HOPE not hate @hopenothate



In it, he tries to rewrite his own history.



has watched the whole thing and has all the details for you. twitter.com/JoeMulhall_/st… Joe Mulhall @JoeMulhall_ Thread: Following a @hopenothate campaign, the misogynist Andrew Tate has been deplatformed by all major social media platforms. He's finally responded with a video in which he tries to totally rewrite his own history. It's long so we've watched it so you don't have to (1) Thread: Following a @hopenothate campaign, the misogynist Andrew Tate has been deplatformed by all major social media platforms. He's finally responded with a video in which he tries to totally rewrite his own history. It's long so we've watched it so you don't have to (1) https://t.co/oYeb4mLu5d Andrew Tate has published a response video following the hugely successful HNH campaign to have him deplatformed from social media.In it, he tries to rewrite his own history. @JoeMulhall_ has watched the whole thing and has all the details for you. Andrew Tate has published a response video following the hugely successful HNH campaign to have him deplatformed from social media.In it, he tries to rewrite his own history.@JoeMulhall_ has watched the whole thing and has all the details for you. 👇 twitter.com/JoeMulhall_/st…

Anti-rape charities have celebrated the ban in the UK, and the advocacy group Hope not Hate took credit for the wave of bans. They have even tweeted against Andrew Tate's video statement, calling it an act of rewriting his history to suit the narrative. Apart from defending himself in the video, Tate also answered the question:

"What's next for Top G?"

"I have built my dream life": Andrew Tate explains his future plans

Andrew Tate has been the talk of the world these past few months and has been googled more times than Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Advocacy groups like Hope not Hate attribute this rise in popularity to his social media presence, where his incredibly outlandish anti-women clips from podcasts and interviews have been shared millions of times across many platforms.

From dehumanizing women to openly saying r*pe victims must also be held accountable, Andrew Tate has quite a dark history. Just last week, an American high school teacher called him out for influencing young boys to act hateful towards girls. Amelia Handy, policy lead at Rape Crisis England and Wales, stated:

"These videos are a clear example of r*pe culture, where r*pe and se*ual violence are minimized and survivors are blamed for crimes committed against them."

(Timestamp 1:06:21)

Towards the end of the long video, the Romanian resident talked about his accomplishments in life and what he would be doing with his career now that all social media platforms have barred him from promoting his lifestyle to supporters. The red-piller even claimed to have beaten the system:

"I have built my dream life. I have everything I've ever wanted. I've done that with the tenants that I've been teaching the people who follow me... I was talking to Adin Ross on his stream, and he said, 'Have you completed the game?' And I guess in a way I have."

He then proceeded to talk about leaving a positive impact on the world:

"All that's left for me to do is have a positive impact on the world. I don't think anybody truly wants to go down as a villain."

After accusing others on social media of being more harmful to society than him, Andrew Tate talked about his Tate Foundation and helping charities that support people in need. Plugging in his email list, he explained his plans:

"I will be detailing on my email list all the charitable donations. All of the orphanages I will be building. Pictures, financial evidence, and receipts."

With regards to his online presence on social media platforms, he talked about taking precautions so that no clip of his could be used against him:

"I need to sit and think and work out a way that not a single snippet of my words can ever be used against me. Even though I consider myself a wordsmith, that will be a difficult objective to complete."

Conclusion

Andrew Tate undeniably influences kids, as demonstrated by the high school teacher who pointed out how young kids in her class have already developed anti-woman attitudes from watching his videos. Although deplatforming his content seems like the most logical thing to do, many have raised questions about whether it will be effective since the bans have only added to his virality.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish