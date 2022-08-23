Andrew Tate deletes Twitch channel "TateSpeech" after YouTube and TikTok bans, Reddit worried he might still appear on other streams

Fresh off of his YouTube ban on August 22, Andrew Tate seems to have deleted his Twitch account named "TateSpeech." Is it a preemptive deletion to avoid adding another website to his ban-wagon? Or is it an attempt to bypass an impending ban that would stop him from appearing on the platform altogether? Many seem to think it to be the latter:

With a post titled "Andrew Tate just deleted his Twitch account to dodge a ban (after YT/TikTok suspensions), and still show up on streams." gaining traction on the popular streaming subreddit r/LiveStreamFail, the idea might have some merit to it.

Social media debates why Andrew Tate took down his Twitch channel

Tate's bans started rolling out last Friday when Meta indefinitely suspended the controversial figure from their social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook. According to a BBC report, the strike was due to the fact that the company found the former kickboxer in violation of a policy pertaining to dangerous individuals and organizations.

TikTok joined the fray on Monday, telling NBC News that they will be removing all Tate's content from their platform:

"Our investigation into this content is ongoing, as we continue to remove violative accounts and videos, and pursue measures to strengthen our enforcement, including our detection models, against this type of content."

NBC News also reported that YouTube took steps against the channel "TateSpeech," which had over 744,00 subscribers. A YouTube spokesperson revealed that the removal of the channel was done in accordance with their community guidelines on hate speech policy, reiterating that any channel re-uploading the misogynistic videos would also get removed.

"The writing is on the wall": Twitch deletion and Reddit's concerns

It is important to note that anti-r*pe charities in the UK have deemed the videos to be proponents of r*pe culture, as they believe the videos propagate violence towards women by dehumanizing them. Amelia Handy, policy lead at Rape Crisis England and Wales, stated:

"These videos are a clear example of rape culture, where rape and sexual violence are minimized and survivors are blamed for crimes committed against them."

Now that most authorities have reached a consensus about Andrew Tate, many on Reddit believe he deleted his account to avoid being directly banned by Twitch. If past examples are to go by, a ban would effectively stop him from appearing on any and all Twitch channels, similar to Dr DisRespect and Destiny.

By preemptively deleting his account, a few think he is trying to keep his brand alive by keeping his option to get on Adin Ross's streams again. But as pointed out by many, he could still be banned in a statement:

One Redditor even felt that Twitch should penalize streamers who bring in potentially dangerous guests:

Andrew Tate's statement about Meta ban

In an e-mail statement, Andrew Tate blamed "internet sensationalism" for his recent bans, describing the allegations of being anti-women as false. The contentious internet personality can be seen on multiple videos denigrating women, comparing them to property as recently as last month when he appeared on Adin Ross's stream. Here is a clip where he calls his girlfriends his property:

(Timestamp 00:24)

In a statement to NBC News, he said:

"The media is spinning a false image of me, on repeat, and Instagram bowing to pressure is a massive shame... I will always have millions of fans around the world, and my platform would be a beacon of light, teaching people of all genders and races how to respect one another for years to come. Now these fans cannot learn important lessons of love."

Many streamers and internet personalities have debated the act of deplatforming potentially threatening content. Twitch, however, is yet to comment on Andrew Tate. But if history is any indication, it is just a matter of time before they drop the hammer.

