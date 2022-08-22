"Very rare TikTok W": Twitter reacts as TikTok joins other social media platforms in banning Andrew Tate

The news of TikTok joining the Andrew Tate ban-wagon comes within days of Meta banning the former kickboxing champion from Instagram and Facebook, after he was found violating the latter's policy on dangerous individuals and organizations.

Tate has seen an astronomical rise in popularity in recent months after the controversial figure made headlines for his misogynistic views on women and their role in relationships. Netizens feel quite strongly about the issue, with people condemning the harmful effects his clips and TikToks have had on the young.

Most people welcomed the ban, with some praising TikTok for taking a stand against hate. A few, like Twitter user Krohnoh, even called the action a rare win, or "W," for the platform:

Twitter abuzz as Andrew Tate is virtually banned from all major social media

Andrew Tate's popularity had skyrocketed in the last couple of months after he appeared on popular podcasts and Twitch streams. His most notable appearance was on Adin Ross' livestream back in July, where the streamer basically gave the British-American MMA champion a huge platform to talk directly to thousands of viewers.

Infamous for calling women his property and denigrating their roles in society, Andrew Tate even conducted an online course on his platform where he taught lonely men how to pick up girls.

His most recent business endeavor, Hustler's University 2.0, is a presumably revamped program made after a failed first iteration, and is the reason for his frequent appearances on social media.

It is important to note that Hustler's University Affiliate program, which has since become inoperational after public backlash, was basically a pyramid scheme that allowed its students earn money by creating positive reviews on YouTube and other websites.

A notorious red-piller, Tate sold this online course as a sure-fire way for men to get rich and live life as luxuriously as him. Incidentally, the millionaire, who has made most of his money from the adult entertainment industry, has been living with his multiple wives in Romania since moving there during the #MeToo era to avoid liability.

With his bigoted take on women, it is not hard to see why many celebrated his ban. However, a few of his followers cried foul, as his ban stifled free speech. TikTok will also be removing clips featuring anti-women narratives pertaining to Andrew Tate, according to reports.

Twitter reactions

Despite Tate's ban from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram two days ago, netizens had raised questions about its effectiveness, as most of his viral content was on TikTok. Twitter user ArthurtTV opined:

Arthur @ArthurTV Andrew Tate has been banned from twitter, instagram and facebook, but I feel like at least 90% of his audience and exposure is on tiktok, if they really want to stifle his influence on the younger generation his presence needs to be stunted there Andrew Tate has been banned from twitter, instagram and facebook, but I feel like at least 90% of his audience and exposure is on tiktok, if they really want to stifle his influence on the younger generation his presence needs to be stunted there

Well, now that he has been banned, many have come forward in celebration:

A few pointed out that Andrew Tate does not have TikTok, so there was no need to ban him from the platform. However, as pointed out by UK advocacy group Hope not Hate, the platform will also work on removing videos that feature the contentious figure:

HOPE not hate @hopenothate NEW: Tiktok have now joined Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in permanently banning accounts run by Andrew Tate on their platform! Thousands of people have joined our campaign to stop Andrew Tate spreading hate but we haven’t quite won yet…🧵



independent.co.uk/life-style/and… NEW: Tiktok have now joined Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in permanently banning accounts run by Andrew Tate on their platform! Thousands of people have joined our campaign to stop Andrew Tate spreading hate but we haven’t quite won yet…🧵 🚨 NEW: Tiktok have now joined Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in permanently banning accounts run by Andrew Tate on their platform! Thousands of people have joined our campaign to stop Andrew Tate spreading hate but we haven’t quite won yet…🧵independent.co.uk/life-style/and…

HOPE not hate @hopenothate Our concern has always been that TikTok is awash with harmful Andrew Tate content, and is being widely shared amongst young men and boys. That’s why we are still calling on TikTok to designate Andrew Tate as a harmful individual and remove all Andrew Tate related content. Our concern has always been that TikTok is awash with harmful Andrew Tate content, and is being widely shared amongst young men and boys. That’s why we are still calling on TikTok to designate Andrew Tate as a harmful individual and remove all Andrew Tate related content. ⚠️Our concern has always been that TikTok is awash with harmful Andrew Tate content, and is being widely shared amongst young men and boys. That’s why we are still calling on TikTok to designate Andrew Tate as a harmful individual and remove all Andrew Tate related content. ⚠️

Many celebrated his takedown with memes making fun of Tate:

Fans of his work, however, did not appreciate the decision, calling out platforms for banning people left and right:

Ahlwo @AhlwoFN @JakeSucky all the people that are gonna work a 9-5 there whole life are happy rn @JakeSucky all the people that are gonna work a 9-5 there whole life are happy rn

iGameAlot @ILoveArcade @JakeSucky Expressing opinions about controversial things online is a big no no in this age. If you want to keep your platform is best to tuck that tail between your legs and be good boy 🤓 @JakeSucky Expressing opinions about controversial things online is a big no no in this age. If you want to keep your platform is best to tuck that tail between your legs and be good boy 🤓

Ethanx @ethanx111 @JakeSucky As a Top g fan, and a graduate of hustlers university’s. It’s sad to see that this soft generation forgot about freedom of speech. Andrew tates name will continue to live on for generations. We will not let his name fade! @JakeSucky As a Top g fan, and a graduate of hustlers university’s. It’s sad to see that this soft generation forgot about freedom of speech. Andrew tates name will continue to live on for generations. We will not let his name fade!

Lawrence Chanson @LawrenceChanson #Finance #Stoicism #discipline @JakeSucky Andrew Tate is a #Financial expert, him being banned is equivalent to them silencing Warren Buffet. Its shameful and needs to be reversed. Daz Games is a couch potato who goes on cancel parades to punish hard workers/grinders #NotCool @JakeSucky Andrew Tate is a #Financial expert, him being banned is equivalent to them silencing Warren Buffet. Its shameful and needs to be reversed. Daz Games is a couch potato who goes on cancel parades to punish hard workers/grinders #NotCool #Finance #Stoicism #discipline

Kris @bcampbell_1 @JakeSucky This is the most sad thing I’ve ever seen in my life.. he’s here to help this world and the democrats want him gone asap.. it’s so sad our world is coming to this.. we desperately need Andrew tate @JakeSucky This is the most sad thing I’ve ever seen in my life.. he’s here to help this world and the democrats want him gone asap.. it’s so sad our world is coming to this.. we desperately need Andrew tate

It is important to note that anti-r*pe charities in the UK have deemed the videos to be proponents of r*pe culture, as they propagate violence towards women by dehumanizing them:

Hope not Hate's tweet from August 22 quoting Ra*e Crisis England and Wales (Image via HOPE not hate/Twitter)

Andrew Tate appeared on Adin Ross' stream two days ago to try to damage control by donating large amounts to charities that fight domestic abuse. Many, however, feel that it is too late for the Top G to rehabilitate his image. Clips featuring Tate still abound on YouTube, and he is still at large on Twitch.

