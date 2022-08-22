"Very rare TikTok W": Twitter reacts as TikTok joins other social media platforms in banning Andrew Tate

The news of TikTok joining the Andrew Tate ban-wagon comes within days of Meta banning the former kickboxing champion from Instagram and Facebook, after he was found violating the latter's policy on dangerous individuals and organizations.
Tate has seen an astronomical rise in popularity in recent months after the controversial figure made headlines for his misogynistic views on women and their role in relationships. Netizens feel quite strongly about the issue, with people condemning the harmful effects his clips and TikToks have had on the young.
Most people welcomed the ban, with some praising TikTok for taking a stand against hate. A few, like Twitter user Krohnoh, even called the action a rare win, or "W," for the platform:
Twitter abuzz as Andrew Tate is virtually banned from all major social media
Andrew Tate's popularity had skyrocketed in the last couple of months after he appeared on popular podcasts and Twitch streams. His most notable appearance was on Adin Ross' livestream back in July, where the streamer basically gave the British-American MMA champion a huge platform to talk directly to thousands of viewers.
Infamous for calling women his property and denigrating their roles in society, Andrew Tate even conducted an online course on his platform where he taught lonely men how to pick up girls.
His most recent business endeavor, Hustler's University 2.0, is a presumably revamped program made after a failed first iteration, and is the reason for his frequent appearances on social media.
It is important to note that Hustler's University Affiliate program, which has since become inoperational after public backlash, was basically a pyramid scheme that allowed its students earn money by creating positive reviews on YouTube and other websites.
A notorious red-piller, Tate sold this online course as a sure-fire way for men to get rich and live life as luxuriously as him. Incidentally, the millionaire, who has made most of his money from the adult entertainment industry, has been living with his multiple wives in Romania since moving there during the #MeToo era to avoid liability.
With his bigoted take on women, it is not hard to see why many celebrated his ban. However, a few of his followers cried foul, as his ban stifled free speech. TikTok will also be removing clips featuring anti-women narratives pertaining to Andrew Tate, according to reports.
Twitter reactions
Despite Tate's ban from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram two days ago, netizens had raised questions about its effectiveness, as most of his viral content was on TikTok. Twitter user ArthurtTV opined:
Well, now that he has been banned, many have come forward in celebration:
A few pointed out that Andrew Tate does not have TikTok, so there was no need to ban him from the platform. However, as pointed out by UK advocacy group Hope not Hate, the platform will also work on removing videos that feature the contentious figure:
Many celebrated his takedown with memes making fun of Tate:
Fans of his work, however, did not appreciate the decision, calling out platforms for banning people left and right:
It is important to note that anti-r*pe charities in the UK have deemed the videos to be proponents of r*pe culture, as they propagate violence towards women by dehumanizing them:
Andrew Tate appeared on Adin Ross' stream two days ago to try to damage control by donating large amounts to charities that fight domestic abuse. Many, however, feel that it is too late for the Top G to rehabilitate his image. Clips featuring Tate still abound on YouTube, and he is still at large on Twitch.