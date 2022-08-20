"Normal people... do not get accused of s*xual trafficking": Asmongold shares his take on Facebook and Instagram banning Andrew Tate 

In his most recent stream, Zack "Asmongold" shared his views about Andrew Tate getting banned from meta-owned streaming services. The latter has become one of the most polarizing people on the planet, with his name being googled more than Elon Musk and Donald Trump. The ban has reignited talk about the merits and demerits of de-platforming people.

Andrew Tate has been trending online due to his recent appearances on prominent podcasts and streams to promote Hustler's University. He turns a lot of heads with his controversial take on women, something which Zack acknowledged on his stream.

The streamer did seem hesitant about labeling Tate a s*x trafficker as the accusations are yet to be proven by the Romanian police. However, he did comment that normal citizens don't get peppered with such accusations:

"The s*x trafficking stuff is not proven, I'm not going to condemn somebody on an accusation... I will also say, however, most normal people do not get, uh accused of s*xual trafficking."

"It's bad messaging": Asmongold condemns Andrew Tate's theories on stream

To say Andrew Tate has taken the internet by storm would be an understatement. His videos have accrued millions of views and have already made their effects known.

As expected, Tate getting banned has been the talk of the town and viewers wanted to know what Asmongold thought about the situation. The Texan streamer made it clear that he doesn't agree with any of the narratives Tate espouses:

"Thoughts on Andrew Tate being silenced by Facebook? I think that the only bad things that Andrew Tate has really said are things involving women. I think that most of his just average everyday advice is like..."

That said, he went on to sarcastically compare the kickboxer's opinions to a comedian making jokes:

"He was like saying that if you want to drink water you have to drink the whole bottle at once and you can't take sips regularly. Like, I thought that was just f***ing, that sh*t was out of pocket. That was so funny to me that he said that."

Asmongold clarified exactly why he doesn't agree with Andrew Tate, pointing out that his comments denigrate women and portray them in a way that robs them of their agency. The streamer also raised the issue of how it might influence impressionable minds:

"The only thing that I ever thought was problematic with Andrew Tate was just some of what he said about how to interact with women. You know, the implied removal of a women's agency in a relationship as a goal. I dislike that a lot, and I think that's really bad messaging, and I'm not a fan of that."

With respect to the ban itself, Asmongold did mention his general dislike of de-platforming people for "bad ideas" but reckoned content that incites violence or propagates hate might be better off de-platformed. However, the streamer wasn't comfortable commenting on Andrew Tate's case specifically because he didn't feel informed enough.

Fan reactions

Fans of the OTK founder made their displeasure towards Tate known as they gave their take in the chat.

The ban effectively removes the "Top G" from almost all major social media platforms except TikTok. His Twitter account was banned way back in 2017 after he opined that women must also bear responsibility for s*xual assault at the height of the #MeToo era.

