“Masculinity is slowly coming to an end”: Fans react as Andrew Tate gets banned from Instagram and Facebook

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has been banned from Instagram and Facebook for violating the platform's "dangerous organizations and individuals" policy.

As one can already imagine, the news of the popular figure getting banned from the popular social media platforms spread like wildfire, with several people chiming in to provide their take on the matter.

"Masculinity is slowly coming to an end," remarks one individual now that Andrew Tate has been banned on Facebook and Instagram.

Social media users react to Andrew Tate ban

As soon as the news was made public on Reddit and Twitter, fans rushed to the platforms to share their opinions. Judging by their comments, the majority of viewers seem happy with Meta's decision to ban Andrew Tate.

At the time of writing, Andrew Tate had not said anything regarding the ban. However, given his outspoken persona, it's likely he'll soon share an update concerning his ban. Although the nature of the ban is still unknown, many believe it is permanent.

Here's what fans had to say on Reddit after the ban:

A look at Andrew Tate's controversial journey to fame

Andrew Tate rose to fame back in 2016 after being removed from season 17 of Big Brother UK following the leak of a clip where he could be seen hitting a woman (allegedly his girlfriend) with a belt.

Since the incident, he has amassed a fortune from the webcam business he started as a ploy to tap into the adult entertainment industry and has made millions exploring similar avenues.

From getting thrown out of Big Brother UK season 17 to sparking intense controversy with the Paul brothers and normalizing cheating in a relationship, the four-time kickboxing champion has always been in the limelight due to his controversial comments.

Tate had a following of over 4.7 million fans on his Instagram handle at the time of his ban. His following has grown exponentially over the past couple of months as a result of multiple viral videos on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, where he can be seen making comments that can easily be found offensive by a number of people.

Moreover, Andrew Tate's content is not only popular but can also influence people. On August 17, 2022, a high school teacher and Reddit user mentioned a concerning incident on Reddit, revealing how their students are now refusing to accept homework and complete assignments given by female teachers.

Needless to say, a lot of people find Andrew Tate a problematic individual, and these people are happy that he has been banned from Facebook and Instagram.

