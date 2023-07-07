Earlier this month, the AT&T Annihilator Cup 2023 was unveiled and recently concluded its live stream on July 6. This exciting event features some of the biggest streamers and gamers, such as Timmy "iiTzTimmy," Josh "YourRageGaming," Jaryd "Summit1G," and Jeremy "Disguised Toast," along with other notable personalities.

For those unaware, the AT&T Annihilator Cup 2023 will be streamed every Thursday of this month. A peek at the calendar will tell us that the upcoming stream is set for July 13 at 5 PM ET. While the first stream focused on Apex Legends, the following stream will feature another battle royale game - Fortnite.

All the remaining three streams will be broadcasted live on the official ATT Twitch channel (11.8K followers). The VOD for the first stream is also available on the page.

What happened in the first week of AT&T Annihilator Cup 2023?

The first week of the AT&T Annihilator Cup 2023 undeniably belonged to 100 Thieves' iiTzTimmy. The Twitch streamer, paired with Nathan "Blaustoise," dominated on day 1 of the tournament. In the initial game, he secured an impressive 9 kills, ultimately claiming victory.

In the second game, he went one step further, got 13 kills and retied the win. Popular online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) shared a short highlight of iiTzTimmy's impressive gameplay on Twitter.:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



9 kills to win game 1 and 13 kills to win game 2



#ATTAnnihilatorCup #ATTPartner iiTzTimmy absolutely dominated the Apex Legends portion of this tournament9 kills to win game 1 and 13 kills to win game 2

After Week 1, iiTzTimmy is currently atop the leaderboard with 25 points, which is no surprise given his outstanding performance. Noko is in second place with 20 points, closely followed by Blaustoise with 18 points.

However, streamers like Esfand, Tarik, and YourRageGaming have yet to score any points in the tournament. Here are the overall standings at the end of the Apex stream:

The overall standing of week 1 (Image via ATT/Twitch)

Who is the favorite to win week 2 of the tournament?

With the Week 2 stream scheduled for July 13, one name stands out as the favorite - Benjamin "DrLupo." This YouTube streamer garnered recognition by playing various games, but during his peak Fortnite days, he skyrocketed to become a mainstream content creator.

Some fans also consider Twitch streamer Christian "Noko" (369K followers) as a potential contender for the Fortnite matches.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



These are my favorites and underdogs for each game



#ATTAnnihilatorCup We've got 20 streamers competing across 4 different titles in this years AT&T Annihilator CupThese are my favorites and underdogs for each game

In addition to the Fortnite stream on July 13, the AT&T Annihilator Cup 2023 will showcase a Street Fighter stream on July 20, followed by the grand finale featuring CS:GO on July 27.

While the AT&T Twitch stream offers various streamers' camera perspectives, users who prefer to watch the game from their chosen streamer's point of view can also find the live event on their respective YouTube and Twitch channels.

AT&T Annihilator Cup 2023 schedule (Image via AT&T)

